Baking is an incredible skill that goes beyond accurate measurements and waiting around the oven. While some say baking is the sixth love language, it’s no wonder that coveted recipes can become quite competitive. In 1949, the Grand National Recipe and Baking Contest, or the Pillsbury Bake-Off, started in Waldorf-Astoria in New York to allow competitive bakers from around the country to show off their skills.

A lot has changed since the popularity of state fair baking rivalries though, with the emergence of reality food and cooking shows, it was inevitable for bakers to get in on the action. Whether it’s professionals, amateurs, or hungry fans on the road to discovering the world of baked treats, streaming services have everything you can imagine. These creative geniuses push the boundaries of what we’ve come to expect, from flavor to design. Here are seven of the best baking shows you can watch right now.

'The Great British Baking Show' (2010)

Image Via Channel 4/ Netflix

Platform: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 14 seasons

If you haven’t already tuned into The Great British Baking Show, fans of the culinary art should proceed with caution. This competition series has already completed Season 14 with more to come and when you start it, it’s almost impossible to stop. Each episode has an overall theme, focusing on cakes, bread, pastries, and anything about baking.

With different challenges, contestants will display their talents using their knowledge and personal recipes, as well as tackling ingredients they may not be familiar with. The bakers are then judged by a panel of experts, which has changed over the years, but includes: Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith.

The judges finish each episode with a star baker and eliminate one contestant, narrowing them down until the season finale where they crown them "UK's Best Amateur Baker." Critics may have been confused about the show's success from the beginning, but the series has inspired millions of viewers to try their hand at home baking.

Watch on Netflix

'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' (2022)

Image via Amazon Prime

Hosted By: Tamera Mowry-Housley

Platform: Prime Video

Number of Seasons: 1 Season

Whether or not you like green eggs and ham, the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is sure to have a treat based on this iconic recipe you’d devour. This series pits groups of professional cake designers and pastry chefs against each other to see who can re-create stories from the famed children's books the best.

The team's creations are judged by Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell, focusing on taste and storytelling, leading to a season finale where the winner will walk away with $50,000. With contestants from differing culinary backgrounds, the show also serves as an educational program, from varying cultural creations to professional baking techniques fans can try at home.

Watch on Prime

'School of Chocolate' (2021)

Close

Hosted By: Amaury Guichon

Platform: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 1 Season

Wonka fans watch out, there is a new favorite chocolatier in the making on Netflix’s School of Chocolate. In this series, eight pastry and chocolate professionals go head-to-head to create unbelievable chocolate sculptures. Contestants are given a time frame to create works of art utilizing chocolate as their main ingredient, then judged by the host, Amaury Guichon, a Swiss-French pastry chef and chocolatier.

The challenges range from photo-realistic creations to towering structures that must be built strategically to bear the load. Competitors and fans learn about the techniques that are necessary in these masterful creations, while we cheer for our favorite to win a prize of $50,000.

Watch on Netflix

'Nailed It!' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Hosted By: Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres

Platform: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 8 Seasons

If you’ve tried your hand at baking and failed, don't be discouraged, the amateurs on Nailed It! are notorious for their poor baking skills. That doesn’t mean they’ve given up, the show puts three contestants in each episode through a slew of competitions in baking for a $10,000 prize.

Their goal is to create complicated cakes and confectionaries for a panel of judges which include Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, as well as a different guest judge each episode. It’s a comedic approach as, more often than not, they will be critiqued on who didn’t do the worst rather than who was the best. It is a relatable baking experience and has sparked holiday versions and spin-offs, inspiring home bakers to take another crack at their own creations.

Watch on Netflix

'Disney's Magic Bake-Off' (2021)

Image via Disney

Hosted By: Issac Ryan Brown and Dara Reneé

Platform: Disney+

Number of Seasons: 1 Season

Disney kids, and adults, are not left out of the baking fun as Disney's Magic Bake-Off presents an opportunity for young bakers between 6 and 14 to bring their favorite Disney stories to life in the form of cakes and treats. The show is hosted by Issac Ryan Brown (Raven's Home) and Dara Reneé (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).

Graciela Gomez, Disneylands pastry sous chef, judges the creations and awards the winning team with a custom video of the kids' recipe as well as a professional baking set and a trophy. Expect to see creations from your favorite Disney tales such as The Lion King, Toy Story, Frozen, Star Wars, Mickey's Birthday, and more, as the kids learn the joy of baking in a playfully adventurous way.

Watch on Apple TV+

'Baking Impossible' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Hosted By: Justin Willman

Platform: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 1 Season

If you’re searching for a more technical challenge, Baking Impossible pairs bakers with engineers in teams of two, tackling extreme culinary challenges that will be put to the test from taste to stress tests to see which team creation will hold up. From creating an edible boat that can withstand a voyage on water, to an edible robot that can traverse an obstacle course, these treats are nothing like we’ve ever seen before.

The contestants are given 18 grueling hours to complete their entries by judges, including, aerospace engineer, Andrew Smyth, James Beard award-winning chef Joanne Chang, and astrophysicist, Hakeem Oluseyi. The show is praised for its creative ingenuity and for having a contest where its participants are equally competitive as they are excited to see how their competitor's designs will hold up to the challenge.

Watch on Netflix

'The Baker Sisters' (2017)

Image via Food Network Canada

Hosted By: Rachel Smith and Jean Parker

Platform: Hulu

Number of Seasons: 1 Season

Growing up, sisters Rachel Smith and Jean Parker were inspired by their mother's butter tart business leading them to start Maple Key Tart Co. in Toronto, Canada, and perfect their mother's award-winning recipe. In The Baker Sisters, the two set off on a tour around North America to discover baking recipes and the stories behind some of the greatest treats in the region. Visiting multiple locations in each episode, the sisters engage in a delightful and educational exploration of the baking world.

Watch on Hulu