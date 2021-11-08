It’s that time of year! Fall and winter bring changing leaves, cold weather, and lots of time with family and friends. Above all else, though, the seasons provide the perfect conditions for tons of baking, whether it be bread, cookies, or pies and cakes. After all, what’s better on a chilly day than firing up the oven and filling the house with warmth and the delicious scent of baked goods?

Whether you’re a novice or a blue ribbon baker, no one can resist the allure of the endless stream of shows about sweet and savory bakes, whether they be strictly educational or chaotically competitive. With all this content, though, how do you find the best shows to watch in this prime baking season? Which ones stand the test of time? Well, fret not, brilliant bakers: here’s your guide to the best baking shows of all time!

1. The French Chef

Let’s be honest: No list of baking shows (or cooking shows in general) is complete without mentioning Julia Child. The French Chef originally aired from 1963 to 1973 and was hosted by Child. Each episode featured a dish from French cuisine, such as Quiche Lorraine, Mousse au Chocolat, and various Soufflés, as well as a few general entrees and desserts. While not entirely a show about baking, Child’s explanation of cooking terms and techniques are great for newbies and vets alike, and her wonderful personality and easy-to-follow instructions keep the audience engaged and eager to follow along and improve their skills. Not to mention, this program brought French cooking into the households of average families and made it easy to understand and use. If you just can’t get enough of Ms. Julia Child, she also has numerous other shows that are readily available through PBS, including Baking with Julia.

2. Good Eats

Okay, so Good Eats is another entry that’s not entirely about baking. However, it does have plenty of episodes about baking, and more importantly, it isn’t only a show about recipes. Hosted by Alton Brown of Cutthroat Kitchen fame, Good Eats originally ran from 1999 to 2011 and is all about the science of food. It explains how yeast is used to make bread, why and when you should add baking soda and baking powder to certain desserts, and tons of other scientific questions about the processes of baking. The show uses a number of silly and entertaining bits to explain cooking concepts (including some rather iconic sock puppets), making it fun to watch for audiences young and old. This show is a perfect mix of entertainment, technique, and knowledge packed into easy-to-watch half-hour episodes.

3. Cupcake Wars

On the surface, Cupcake Wars might seem like a silly little baking competition that’s more drama than anything else. However, this competition baking series, which ran from 2009 to 2018, is actually an entertaining and often informative and creative one. Four bakers face off for a grand prize of $10,000 and the chance to have their cupcakes on display at a major event, whether it be something like an after-party for the Professional Bull Riders, a nonprofit organization event, or a celebrity party. The fun part is seeing what the bakers come up with, especially when they have to use provided ingredients like jalapeños, onions, pulled pork, and ground pepper, and how they pair flavors and create different fillings and icings. For people learning to make their own recipes or just wanting to get some new ideas, Cupcake Wars is a very helpful (and sometimes messily dramatic) watch.

4. Christmas Cookie Challenge

A baking competition launched in 2017, Christmas Cookie Challenge is a holiday baking series hosted by the Pioneer Woman herself Ree Drummond, and Southern cuisine chef to the stars Eddie Jackson. The show follows five bakers as they compete for the $10,000 prize by presenting their best holiday cookies based on each week’s challenge. This program, much like Cupcake Wars, is all about its amazingly creative and talented contestants. Their recipes may be new or passed down in their family, but they are almost always heartfelt people who find the love and joy in baking, especially during the holidays. Bakers of all skill levels can find tips and tricks in this friendly and festive competition series.

5. Sugar

Running from 2002 to 2007 and hosted by Anna Olson, Sugar is a baking show that shows simple, dressed up, and elaborate recipes that include a themed ingredient in each episode. Episodes are titled after the key ingredient in each recipe, which includes marzipan, wine, figs, and pine nuts, and are split into four segments. The first segment shows off a simple recipe, the second and third provide more complex recipes, and the fourth returns to the simple recipe and explains a few small and easy changes to dress it up. Sugar is beneficial for new bakers by providing easy recipes with unique ingredients to help them get acquainted while also showing them that simple recipes can be showstopping, and it’s also wonderful for advanced bakers by providing more difficult recipes to test their skills.

6. Lyndey Milan’s Baking Secrets

A 2014 title hosted by Australian chef Lyndey Milan, this six-episode miniseries covers contemporary baking trends like bite-sized desserts, as well classic, quick, and international recipes. Milan has an incredibly vibrant personality and a straightforward approach to baking that makes her recipes and instructions clear and easy to follow. Not to mention, she showcases desserts and other bakes from all over the world, including a tasty-looking Lamington from her home country of Australia. Baking Secrets is the perfect show for people who enjoy all the modern trends of baking and love trying out unique global recipes, and it’s incredibly friendly to novices and experts alike!

7. Nadiya Bakes

This 2020 series is hosted by sixth season The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, and it has every bit of the fun and vibrant personality of its host. It’s a short program — only eight episodes — but it’s packed full of recipes for everything sweet from cookies to cakes to cobblers, and even some savory entries such as quiche, pithivier, and bread. Hussain often adds a lot of influences from her Bangladeshi culture into her bakes to create unique and delicious recipes that are interesting, easy, and sure to impress. This show is great for those looking for more savory options in their baking (her chicken pithivier is to die for if you’re looking for a new dinner recipe to try).

8. Liam Bakes

This 2018 show, hosted by another Great British Bake Off winner Liam Charles, has all the charm and tasty recipes necessary for a great cooking show. Charles blends a sweet and savory bake almost every episode, providing twists on classics like mac and cheese and doughnuts while also keeping up some classic recipes. His fun, playful energy makes the show entertaining, and all of his recipes are simple and easy to recreate, even for those that have never set foot in a kitchen. While it’s definitely geared towards a younger crowd, Liam Bakes is still a show that almost anyone can find humor and great instruction in.

9. The Great British Bake Off

There’s no denying that since this series premiered in 2010, it’s been a huge hit. Twelve bakers compete for a title as the best amateur baker. Each week, they compete in three challenges to test their skills making all sorts of bakes, including bread, cookies, cakes, and pies. Challenges don’t only rely on sweets, either; there are plenty of savory bakes in the series that look just as appetizing. The series shows off the creativity and skill of the contestants and explains many baking terms and techniques used when making their assigned bake. The show is also unlike any other baking competition out there; it isn’t fast and furious like many American shows are. The Great British Bake Off is all about skill and doing things right, which is why the contestants are given ample time to prepare for and complete their challenge. This show is great for bakers of all kinds and provides plenty of inspiration and know-how. Plus, it has Paul Hollywood, and let’s be real: We all love us a little Paul Hollywood.

