Nothing beats a great bank robbery scene. The heist film is one of the most reliable sub-genres within the broader crime genre, as seeing the setup, execution, and fallout of a large-scale robbery is always satisfying. And banks are perhaps the most common targets within such heist films, as traditionally (maybe not so much nowadays), they were places that stored huge amounts of money and/or other valuables.

This is not so much a rundown of the best heist movies, but rather a look at some of the best individual bank robbery scenes throughout film history. Some last minutes, while some last the entire movie. There are many great heist sequences that don't involve banks (such as jewelry store or train cart robberies) which sadly can't be listed here... but nevertheless, when it comes to bank robberies specifically, the following 10 movies do a great job of showing them on-screen.

'Point Break' (1991)

Point Break is an iconic 1990s action movie about an FBI agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a gang of bank robbers who also enjoy surfing. Much of the drama comes from the fact that the agent (played by Keanu Reeves) comes to like the people in the gang he's supposed to take down, especially its leader (played by Patrick Swayze).

Point Break is fast and stylish when it comes to showing its bank robbery scene, doing so in a way that feels heightened and entertaining, but also tense and down-to-earth. It's also memorable for having the robbers wear ex-President masks, hence their gang being called the "Ex-Presidents." Also notable is the robber wearing a Nixon mask humorously quipping "I am not a crook!" during the robbery itself.

'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

A radical movie that helped kick off the New Hollywood Movement, Bonnie and Clyde depicts the short (yet impactful) lives of two of the most famous bank robbers in U.S. history. The title characters gained infamy for a string of bank robberies committed during the 1930s, mainly because they were also partners in the traditional sense, on top of being partners in crime.

There's one bank robbery scene during Bonnie and Clyde that depicts a chase taking place afterward. It cuts back and forth between those reacting to what happened at the bank, and the robbers making their escape, showing that Bonnie and Clyde was radical both for its style and editing, as well as for its violence and somewhat likable criminal characters.

'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Image via Warner Bros.

In one of the 1970s' best films (partly thanks to a phenomenal Al Pacino performance), Dog Day Afternoon essentially depicts one bank robbery gone wrong in unflinching detail, in what almost feels like real-time. As such, it makes for a tense and often stressful two hours, but it's an absorbing experience all the same.

It's a film that's based on a real-life bank robbery/hostage situation that unfolded in 1972. The film has a commitment to realism that sometimes makes you feel like you're watching the real-life event unfold, and it's the film's grittiness and refusal to dumb down or sanitize the actual story that gives Dog Day Afternoon such lasting power.

'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

While The Wild Bunch might be best-remembered for its phenomenal climactic shootout, the similarly explosive opening action sequence shouldn't be overlooked either. The film establishes its shocking violence and "take no prisoners" approach to the Western genre with an opening bank robbery scene that goes wrong, setting the main characters off on the run from bounty hunters for the remainder of the film.

The robbery even kicks off with the main character famously saying "If they move, kill 'em," referring to the bank workers being held at gunpoint. That ruthless attitude - and the shootout that spills out onto the streets when things go wrong - establishes that The Wild Bunch is not going to be your average Western, establishing a tone that the rest of the movie proceeds to reflect flawlessly.

'The Town' (2010)

Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner in the Town

A movie both directed by and starring Ben Affleck, The Town is a movie about a gang of bank robbers in Boston, and their efforts to evade the FBI agents who are after them. It's a movie with plenty of action and thrills, and features a well-executed bank robbery sequence in its opening.

It's executed well by the robbers themselves, too, and within the scene itself, surprisingly little goes wrong. Of course, things don't stay smooth sailing for the rest of the movie, and one of the hostages they take during the robbery ends up causing unexpected conflict and tension among the otherwise tight-knit group, leading to the dramatic events that take place throughout the rest of the film.

'Baby Driver' (2017)

Baby Driver presents a unique perspective on the bank robbery sequence, as the main character, Baby (yes, that's what they call him) is a getaway driver, rather than an actual robber. As such, we as viewers get to sit in the car with him during the film's opening robbery sequence, away from the action inside the bank, though undeniably linked to it.

While it might therefore not be a great example of a bank robbery scene because of its distance from the actual heist, it makes up for it with the ensuing car chase to escape the cops. It's stylish, fast, snappily edited, and a really engaging action scene that arguably the film never quite equals again (though another chase sequence later in the film, this time on foot, does come close).

'Going in Stye' (1979)

A truly underrated crime/dramedy film, Going in Style is about three elderly men who decide one day to rob a bank. Their main motivation for doing so is because their lives lack excitement and purpose, and while robbing a bank while in your 70s or 80s may be risky, it would undeniably prove exciting/dangerous, and perhaps make them feel alive again.

The actual bank robbery scene ends up being pretty funny, as the idea of elderly bank robbers is an amusing one (even those being held at gunpoint don't seem too afraid). That does make the drama and heartbreak of the film's second half hit harder in contrast, as it becomes a surprisingly tragic film towards the end. Because of its balance of crime, comedy, and drama, Going in Style is certainly a heist film (of sorts) that deserves more love.

'Heat' (1995)

Heat has what would have to be one of the greatest and most iconic heist sequences in film history. The film builds expertly to its big bank robbery sequence, giving equal focus to the gang of robbers (led by Robert De Niro) and the police who are after them (led by Al Pacino), before things explode in a very public shootout, immediately following the heist.

It's a gripping, loud, and tremendously intense action sequence, both when it comes to the robbery itself, and the ensuing shootout. That the film mostly manages to keep the momentum going whilst building to a memorable climax speaks to Michael Mann's skill as a filmmaker.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Dark Knight is kicked off with an iconic bank robbery sequence, masterminded by Heath Ledger's menacing Joker. It's an absorbing scene that immediately throws you into a Gotham that's being disrupted by Batman's most notorious foe, and establishes a level of tension and unpredictability maintained for the rest of the film.

It's also a great introduction to the Joker himself, as he's shown to be cunning, spontaneous, chaotic, and able to emerge on top in an uncannily effective fashion. It's also unique for a comic book movie to begin with such a grounded and (sort of) realistic action scene, but it works wonders in being an efficient mood-setter, and just a great scene on its own.

'Inside Man' (2006)

Inside Man at first seems to be a pretty standard type of bank robbery film. There's a calculating robber who executes his plans and takes hostages, and a team of police officers representing the other side of the law, who want to defuse the situation, prevent money from being stolen, and save the hostages.

The film does focus on this seemingly simple robbery for most of its duration, but at a point, it becomes clear that there's a little more going on beyond the film simply showing a bank heist. To say more would give away what the film is ultimately about, but rest assured, it's twisty, engaging, clever, and ranks as one of Spike Lee's most entertaining movies.

