Known for their violent action and suspenseful thrills, heist films are one of Hollywood's most popular and engaging genre films. One of the most common tropes in these films often involves robbing banks. Bank robbery films can be of several different genres: they can be comedies, dramas, and action films, but what they all have in common is the tense moments before, during, and after a robbery.

Users on Reddit shared their favorite bank robbery movies from every genre and any decade. From the tense action and drama of The Town to the stylish and fun thievery of Quick Change, plenty of great bank robbery movies have earned Reddit's seal of approval.

10 'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

On one hot August day, Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino), Sal Naturile (John Cazale), and Stevie (Gary Springer) attempt to rob the First Brooklyn Savings Bank. However, things quickly go awry. Stevie chickens out, there's only $1,100 in cash at the bank, and they almost immediately get the police's attention. The "simple" robbery quickly devolves into a tense hostage situation between the police, two novice crooks out of their depth, and a lot of innocent bystanders.

Based on a true story, this film empathetically explores the motives behind the criminals and how the authoritarian trappings of society lead people to do desperate things just to stay afloat. It's a classic film that prompted the Reddit user True-Godesss to make a thread asking for similar movies. The film is less about the robbery and more about the human beings behind it.

9 'Quick Change' (1990)

Quick Change follows three thieves who plan and execute a robbery at a New York bank, and their plan works perfectly. Their luck appears to change following the robbery as they struggle to leave the city with cops on their tail.

Starring Bill Murray, Geena Davis, and Randy Quaid, this comedy entertained viewers with its acting and clever writing. Redditor, RevolutionarySuit0, said, "I always thought their getaway plan was very clever and could easily work in real life." Whether it would work in real life, the film charmed viewers who look back at the 1990 film fondly.

8 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

After falling in love with an ex-con named Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty), Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway), a young waitress, begin a violent crime spree across the country. The couple rob banks, steal cars and amass a small gang of accomplices.

Bonnie and Clyde was released in 1967 and was based on the lives of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, two real bank robbers from the 1930s. Redditor Seahearn4 described the film as "moving the needle for all movies, not just bank robbery ones."

7 'Den of Thieves' (2018)

An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, led by Detective Nick O'Brien (Gerard Butler), clashes with California's most successful and dangerous bank robbery crew who plan to steal from the Federal Reserve Bank.

Despite not being a success with critics on release, Den of Thieves was popular among audiences, including lucia-pacciola, who described the film as "80% Heat 2 and 20% 'dang I wish I'd been paying more attention." The film was released in 2018, and over the years, opinions on Den of Thieves have improved.

6 'The Bank Job' (2008)

After being caught by British authorities trying to smuggle drugs, ex-model Martine Love (Saffron Burrows) agrees to steal compromising photos of a member of the Royal Family in exchange for her freedom. Martine recruits Terry (Jason Statham), a car sales agent trying to leave his life of crime behind.

The Bank Job was released in 2008 to positive reviews and is based on an actual London robbery that occurred on Baker Street in 1971. SirCarboy suggested the film because it can weave real-life events into a tense and gripping story.

5 'Die Hard with a Vengeance' (1995)

After being fired for reckless behavior and divorced from his wife, John McClane (Bruce Willis) is roped back into action after a cryptic terrorist threatens New York City and the nation's financial institutions with a terror attack. Demanding to speak only with McClane, the terrorist takes McClane and a New York store owner, Zeus (Samuel L. Jackson), on a lethal game of "Simon Says."

The third film in the Die Hard series, Die Hard with a Vengeance, was released in 1995 and received mixed reviews upon release. Despite that, the general audience praised the film, and Redditor GoMariartyOnPlanets called it a "solid pick."

4 'Heat' (1995)

After leaving behind a clue at a heist, a group of professional thieves, led by Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro), are pursued by the LAPD and Lt. Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino). Obsessed with the case, Hanna follows every lead and gets closer to solving who the group is.

Released in 1995 to universal acclaim, Heat is regarded by many as one of the great heist films of all time. RandomNameOfMine815 described the film's robbery scene as "just masterful" and applauded the film's tension building.

3 'The Town' (2010)

Douglas MacRay (Ben Affleck) and his three friends rob a Boston bank, and during the heist, they take a hostage, Claire (Rebecca Hall). She is eventually released unharmed and resumes her life. As the group plans their next score, Doug develops romantic feelings for Claire, putting the gang's plan in danger.

Based on the 2004 novel Prince of Thieves, The Town was a critical and financial success. Reddit user Misfitmafia wrote, "I always loved The Town with Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner. It helps that it was based on a true story as well. Great acting and story."

2 'Point Break' (1991)

After a string of bank robberies in Los Angeles occur with the robbers wearing masks of former Presidents, Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), a federal agent, is sent undercover to infiltrate the crew of thieves. After being introduced to the bank robbers, Utah meets Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) and forms a bond with the criminal, making bringing him to justice more difficult.

Several users on Reddit singled out Point Break, with TheOvenLord highlighting the performance by Swayze. The film was a financial success, and the film was remade in 2015, though the remake failed to capture the same magic.

1 'Hell of High Water' (2016)

Two brothers, Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner (Ben Foster), plan a series of heists against a bank that will foreclose on their family ranch. As they prepare for their final robbery, they must also prepare for a showdown with Marcus (Jeff Bridges), a Texas Ranger close to retirement.

Hell or High Water was released to universal acclaim and was nominated for several Academy Awards. User kingblade3 listed it as one of their top five films of all time, and american_dimes picked the film in large part due to the performances by the lead actors.

