Barbara Stanwyck is one of the most iconic actresses from Hollywood's Golden Age. Named by the American Film Institute as the eleventh best actress from Classic Hollywood, Stanwyck starred in multiple highly-acclaimed and beloved movies throughout her sixty-year career.

Although mainstream audiences might immediately think of Double Indemnity when hearing Stanwyck's name, the actress has a rich and varied filmography, unlimited by genre or studio. Her performances earned her four Oscar nominations, plus an Honorary Oscar in 1982, and cemented her as one of the big screen's most timeless icons, leaving behind a celebrated legacy of motion pictures.

10 'Golden Boy' (1939)

Barbara Stanwyck co-stars opposite William Holden in the 1939 sports romance Golden Boy. The plot follows Joe Bonaparte, a talented violinist who abandons his musical career to pursue boxing. However, his luck turns when a tragic incident on the ring leads to dark times. Stanwyck plays Lorna Moon, tasked with keeping Joe in line and in love with boxing.

Golden Boy is an interesting film. Holden shines in one of his first leading roles, while Stanwyck is her reliably outstanding self, playing what could easily be a nothing role in lesser hands. The conventionally happy ending feels ridiculously out of place compared to the film's first two acts, but Holden and Stanwyck make it work.

9 'Christmas in Connecticut' (1945)

Many of the all-time best romantic comedies feature highly unlikely, often ridiculous set-ups that work through sheer charm. Such is the case for 1945's Christmas in Connecticut, in which Stanwyck stars Elizabeth Lane, a single, non-domestic writer posing as a homely farmwife for the benefit of her popular column. When a returning war hero asks to meet her, Elizabeth must pretend she is a loving and dutiful housewife.

Stanwyck is a spitfire in Christmas in Connecticut, delivering a lively and instantly likable performance that elevates an otherwise simple film. The plot blindly pushes a conservative narrative — women are happier when married and tending to their families — which might be too much for some viewers. However, Stanwyck's charm and chemistry with Dennis Morgan are enough to overcome the film's shortcomings.

8 'The Strange Love of Martha Ivers' (1946)

The 1946 noir drama The Strange Love of Martha Ivers stars Stanwyck opposite Van Heflin and Kirk Douglas. The plot centers on Martha Ivers, a woman who married the sole witness of the accidental killing of her cruel aunt. Years later, a childhood friend returns, and Martha realizes her secret might not be safe after all.

Although it doesn't feature many typical tropes expected from film noir, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers is among the finest examples of noir cinema. Stanwyck is spectacular in the title role, blending guilt with cunning and ruthlessness and crafting a memorable character that ranks among the best femme fatales in film noir.

7 'Meet John Doe' (1941)

Frank Capra's 1941 comedy-drama Meet John Doe stars Stanwyck opposite Gary Cooper. The film follows Ann, a young columnist who writes an angry letter, posing as a man named John Doe, claiming he'll kill himself on Christmas Eve out of despair for humanity's state. When the letter captures the public's attention, Ann and her editor hire a homeless man to pose as John, continuing the ruse to exploit the original column's success.

Preachy but full of conviction, Meet John Doe is a clever satire about the feeble line between ambition and sheer corruption. Cooper and Stanwyck make for a compelling pair, with the former delivering a subtle performance that stands out compared to the plot's decidedly unsubtle approach.

6 'Sorry, Wrong Number' (1948)

Sorry, Wrong Number is among the most overlooked film noirs of the Classic Age. Stanwyck stars as Leona Stevenson, a bedridden woman who overhears a murder plot on a crossed phone connection. Desperate to call for help but unable to reach anyone, Leona sinks into fear and despair.

Stanwyck delivers one of her finest turns in Sorry, Wrong Number opposite an equally compelling Burt Lancaster. Featuring one of film noir's most shocking and cold endings, the film is a masterclass in suspense and anxiety, powered by Stanwyck's Oscar-nominated performance.

5 'Baby Face' (1933)

Barbara Stanwyck rose to mainstream success thanks to the salacious and now-iconic pre-Code drama Baby Face. The plot centers on Lily Powers, a ruthless woman using sex and schemes to advance her social status. George Brent co-starred as Courtland Trenholm, one of Lily's many victims who sneaks his way into her heart.

Baby Face is among the most infamous films in pre-Code Hollywood. Its frank depiction of sex scandalized the industry and is now considered one of the main films that led to the Hays Code being enforced. Stanwyck is perfect as the conniving Lily, one of cinema's greatest bad girls, mainly because the film isn't sure if the audience should chastise or root for her.

4 'Ball of Fire' (1941)

Gary Cooper re-teamed with Stanwyck for another 1941 release, the screwball comedy Ball of Fire. The film, directed by Howard Hawks, concerns a professor who ventures into a nightclub to update his knowledge of modern slang. There, he meets the street-smart performer "Sugarpuss" O'Shea and invites her to stay with him, unaware that she is the girlfriend of a dangerous mobster and is wanted by the police.

Ball of Fire is among the greatest classic screwball comedies. Stanwyck is at her utter best, delivering an intrepid and enthusiastic performance that will charm every person with a pulse. The actress received her second Oscar nomination for the film, now highly regarded as one of the best in her acclaimed career.

3 'Stella Dallas' (1937)

King Vidor directed Stanwyck in the 1937 melodrama Stella Dallas, one of the most acclaimed films of her career. The actress plays the titular role, a working-class woman who marries and subsequently divorces a wealthy man. Her young daughter is caught in the middle of the couple's separation, and Stella must determine what's best for her.

Stanwyck received her first Oscar nomination for Stella Dallas, a classic Hollywood melodrama that galvanized the nation. Stella Dallas is among Stanwyck's signature roles, a harrowing and passionate portrayal of motherhood and womanhood that might seem outdated by today's standards but was impactful and celebrated in 1937.

2 'The Lady Eve' (1941)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Henry Fonda and Babara Stanwyck star in the 1941 screwball romantic comedy The Lady Eve. The film revolves around Jean, a con artist who sets her sights on the wealthy but inexperienced Charles. When he sees through her ruse and dumps her, Jean assumes the identity of wealthy aristocrat Lady Eve and reintroduces herself into his life.

A classic of 1940s cinema, The Lady Eve is a masterclass in physical comedy. Stanwyck shines brightly as the mercurial and self-serving Jean, with Fonda acting as her perfect foil. A near-seamless mix of biting satire and hysterical slapstick, The Lady Eve is among the most famous and revered efforts of classic Hollywood.

1 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Without a doubt, Double Indemnity is Babara Stanwyck's best and most instantly recognizable film. Billy Wilder's classic noir masterpiece stars Stanwyck as Phyllis Dietrichson, a manipulative housewife who convinces a hapless insurance salesman to kill her husband so they can charge the policy.

Stanwyck remains the seminal femme fatale of noir cinema thanks to her now-legendary portrayal of Phyllis. Cold, provocative, and always in control, Phyllis is a monster of the big screen, and Stanwyck delivers a career-best performance in the role. Double Indemnity is a triumph of film noir, thanks mostly to Stanwyck's spectacular tour de force.

