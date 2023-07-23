Before the first-ever live-action Barbie movie premiered in 2023, the Barbie film series released 35 animated films starting in 2001. From multiple fantasy films with underwater escapades, princess tales, and magical journeys, to musical films with catchy songs, these original Barbie movies have captured the hearts of viewers.

With the highly anticipated live-action Barbie movie finally premiering, longtime Barbie fans may take themselves down memory lane on Barbie's previous animated adventures. Whether they had captivating stories or inspiring adventures, these films have been enchanting audiences.

10 'Barbie as The Island Princess' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Barbie as The Island Princess was a musical film in the Barbie film series. The film captivated young audiences with its enchanting storyline of Barbie as Rosella (Kelly Sheridan), a young girl stranded on a tropical island. As Rosella grows up, she learns about her royal heritage and the power of music. This storyline brought in catchy songs that worked well with the colorful animation.

Overall, Barbie as The Island Princess had a heartfelt narrative and charming characters. It embraced the charming setting and atmosphere that the beloved Barbie toy line is known for. There was a beautiful blend of adventure and music.

9 'Barbie: A Fairy Secret' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Another OG Barbie Princess movie is Barbie: A Fairy Secret which follows Barbie discovering a secret world of fairies. It was a fantasy film in the Barbie film franchise, as audiences watched Barbie embark on an exciting adventure in uncovering the mysterious fairy world.

The film's captivating plot brought in a magical setting combined with its vibrant animation. Viewers watched the characters engage in a magical world that is visually appealing to watch. On top of that, Barbie: A Fairy Secret also featured catchy musical numbers that added to its charm.

8 'Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses was a dance-focused film in the Barbie film series. It follows the magical tale of Barbie as Princess Genevieve (Kelly Sheridan) and her eleven sisters. As their widowed father married a strict Duchess, the princesses' daily dance parties are banned. The princesses soon discover a secret enchanted world where they are able to dance freely, but now have to keep it a secret.

This Barbie film focused beyond Barbie's character, highlighting the twelve princesses' sisterly bond and their love for dancing. Along with that, the movie had many musical numbers and incredible dance sequences in a fairy tale setting. Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses delivered a charming and magical experience for all viewers alike.

7 'Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score; 75%

The first musical in the Barbie film series, Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper tells the story of Princess Anneliese and the seamstress Erika (Kelly Sheridan), both played by Barbie. This film had elements of classic movie musicals Barbie was inspired by as it had delightful musical numbers combined with a compelling story.

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper was no doubt an entertaining movie, as it had the charming animation that many of the Barbie films are known for. As the first musical in the Barbie film series, it delivered a sweet combination of music, adventure, and themes of friendship.

6 'Barbie in A Mermaid Tale' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Barbie in A Mermaid Tale is an adventure film in the Barbie film series. It follows the underwater adventure of Barbie as Merliah (Kelly Sheridan). Merliah is a surfer who discovers that she is half-human and half-mermaid. Viewers watched as Merliah uses her unique abilities to save her friends and the underwater world.

Long-time fans of the Barbie toyline and film series got to see Barbie as a mermaid, and are captivated by the film's magical underwater world. Along with its breathtaking visuals, the adventure-based film also included musical numbers to top it off.

5 'Barbie & the Diamond Castle' (2008)

Via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Barbie & the Diamond Castle had many musical sequences in this animated movie. It was a musical that follows the magical journey of Barbie and Teresa (Cassidy Ladden). After discovering a hidden diamond castle, the best friends unleash the power of friendship to save the realm from an evil muse.

Along with the engaging storyline, audiences are captivated by the setting of the diamond castle, the film's musical numbers, and the empowering adventure Barbie and Teresa embarked on. Barbie & the Diamond Castle's charmed lay within its magic, music, and the importance of friendship.

4 'Barbie in A Mermaid Tale 2' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

The sequel to Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, the film continued the captivating story of Merliah as she discovers that her mother has been captured by another mermaid kingdom. Audiences watched as she embarked on a thrilling adventure to rescue her mother and save the underwater world.

Just like its predecessor, Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 got to show Barbie as a mermaid through its many exciting action sequences. The movie's visually appealing animation was able to deliver an enjoyable mermaid adventure that viewers loved.

3 'Barbie and the Secret Door' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Barbie and the Secret Door is both a musical and fantasy film in the Barbie film series. The film takes audiences on a magical journey with Barbie as Alexa (Kelly Sheridan) as she discovers a secret realm of fantastical creatures and enchanting surprises. She ends up coming across a hidden door that leads to a whimsical world of adventure.

Together with the animated musical's great music numbers, viewers were entertained by the magical elements that worked well with Alexa's extraordinary adventure. The film showcased an enchanting adventure that was filled with imagination and added to its charm.

2 'Barbie and her Sisters in a Pony Tale' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Barbie and her Sisters in a Pony Tale was an adventure film in the Barbie film series where it featured Barbie's sisters. Barbie and her sisters embark on an equestrian adventure in the Swiss Alps and befriend magnificent horses. Ultimately, the film's plot revolves around them striving to save the horse academy from financial troubles.

Overall, the audience is captivated by the breathtaking scenery of the Swiss Alps and Barbie's bond with her sisters. The delivery of a heartwarming adventure with horses, family bonds, and Barbie in general added to the film's entertaining nature.

1 'Barbie Mariposa & the Fairy Princess' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Released in 2013, Barbie Mariposa & the Fairy Princess is one of the fantasy films in the Barbie film series. It tells the story of Barbie as Mariposa (Kelly Sheridan), a butterfly fairy who goes on a journey to a magical kingdom. She becomes friends with Princess Catania (Maryke Hendrikse) to save the magical kingdom from an evil fairy.

Ultimately, the film delivered an inspiring and enjoyable fairy tale that audiences enjoyed. It was filled with imagination created by colorful visuals, musical numbers, and various heartwarming moments. Viewers are drawn to the film's magical setting in this Barbie film.

