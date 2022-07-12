Is there anything more iconic than Barbie? From revolutionizing the toy market all the way back in the late 1950s to an upcoming 2023 feature film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie is a household name who has now become synonymous with everything hot pink and hyper-feminine. Of course, Barbie is not without her fair share of criticism, with her anatomically incorrect and extreme hourglass figure as well as her strict adherence to traditional and Euro-centric beauty standards for women, not aging well throughout the years.

All of this aside, no one can deny Barbie's bright and everlasting star power, and it's clear that she isn't going anywhere soon. A big part of her success, especially during the early 2000s, was her multiple CGI-animated films that depicted classic fairytales, ballet, and literature that have since become cult classics for the now grown-up millennial and gen-z audiences. As there are so many films featuring Barbie (29+ and counting!) this list is just here to rank the very best of the best of the Barbie film franchise, and hopefully your favorite makes the cut.

5. Barbie in the Nutcracker

As the first-ever Barbie film in the franchise, we owe a lot to this 2001 classic which kickstarted the Barbie renaissance in the new millennium and allowed audiences to witness the doll in all her CGI glory. The film is obviously an adaption of the classic Tchaikovsky ballet, The Nutcracker, and is a fabulous Christmas flick that is perfect to watch alongside some hot chocolate for some nostalgic holiday fun.

That being said, being the first film does mean that the animation is really just not the best and very dated, and it's sometimes a bit too much of a large distraction. Barbie's facial expressions are pretty glazed and flat and her eyes never quite look right, but it's still pretty charming and full of all the magic and sparkles that can satiate any Barbie fan.

4. Barbie of Swan Lake

Another film based on a famous Tchaikovsky ballet, Barbie of Swan Lake is a dazzling and magical film that is guaranteed to make you want to relive your childhood dream of becoming a ballerina all over again. Everything that you would want in a fairytale is found in this 2003 Barbie film; shapeshifting, talking animals, a unicorn, with lots and lots of frolicking and dancing in the woods.

This film, as fun as it is, has not gone without well-deserved criticism, especially in terms of antisemitism and how the main villains are portrayed in the film with heavy amounts of dangerous Jewish stereotypes. This is a pretty hard fact to ignore during the film's entire run as it really is blatant, even with all the magic and fun happening. Barbie of Swan Lake is a very well-loved addition to the Barbie film repertoire, but it's safe to say that it's not only the animation that hasn't aged the best.

3. 'Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses'

The ninth film in the Barbie Cinematic Universe and the first film to be distributed by Universal Pictures is of course Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses which is full of magical dance numbers and dazzling visuals. Catherine O'Hara also voices the film's villain, who unsurprisingly does an excellent job and helps to make this one of the best Barbie films in the entire franchise.

The heart of the film lies within the loving relationship of all the sisters (even if their ages are slightly confusing) and the overlying messages of the importance of solidarity and the strength of creativity still hold up pretty well.

2. 'Barbie as Rapunzel'

As only the second film of the Barbie empire, it is filled with awkward animation and the same dead eyes that afflicted almost every early 2000s CGI animated media, but that just adds to its nostalgic charm. Unlike other films on this list, Barbie as Rapunzel has really held up well over the years and the story is just as fun and compelling as it was when you first saw it.

The talking animal sidekicks, with one of them being a literal purple dragon who has a complicated relationship with her purple dragon dad, are also pretty fun and helped paved the way for other talking animals in future Barbie endeavors, and the villain is more than a delight to watch. If you haven't seen this Barbie film you are seriously missing out, and is a quintessential must-watch.

1. 'Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper'

I mean, what can we say about Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper that hasn't already been said? This film is undoubtedly the greatest Barbie film ever made, all thanks to an excellent idea to make the first-ever Barbie musical with songs that have since become staples of millennial and gen-z pop culture.

The story loosely follows the Mark Twain novel, The Prince and the Pauper, and focuses on the fabulously wealthy princess Anneliese and the indentured servant and almost physically identical Erika as they swap lifestyles and find love, because of course they do. While Erika's plight of working endlessly hard to support herself and her family is noble and understandable, Anneliese singing about how hard it is to be rich hasn't exactly aged well and is almost laughable to equate their struggles, but it's still an excellent film and pure art. Watch it if you haven't already, it's not something that can be missed.

