Is there anything more iconic than Barbie? From revolutionizing the toy market all the way back in the late 1950s to the massively popular 2023 feature film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie is a household name who has now become synonymous with everything hot pink and hyper-feminine. Of course, Barbie is not without her fair share of criticism, with her anatomically incorrect and extreme hourglass figure as well as her strict adherence to traditional and Euro-centric beauty standards for women, not aging well throughout the years.

All of this aside, no one can deny Barbie's bright and everlasting star power, and it's clear that she isn't going anywhere soon. A big part of her success, especially during the early 2000s, was her multiple CGI-animated films that depicted classic fairytales, ballet, and literature that have since become cult classics for the now grown-up millennial and Gen-Z audiences. As there are so many films featuring Barbie (29+ and counting!), it's crucial to single out the very best from the most popular Barbie movies out there. With the success of Gerwig's Barbie, fans looking for more may want to binge-watch the very best movies from audiences' childhoods that introduced the beloved character.

15 'The Barbie Diaries' (2006)

Directed by Eric Fogel

The eight installment in the series took on a different approach from its previous movies, and decided to focus on Barbie as a normal teenage girl, rather than a fairy, a mermaid, or a princess, like many of the other films. But don’t worry, The Barbie Diaries isn’t without its whimsical moments. The movie follows Barbie and her friends as they navigate their sophomore year of high school. During a shopping trip, Barbie and her friends get charm bracelets, and Barbie’s just so happens to come with a diary. Barbie begins writing down her thoughts and hopes in the diary, and soon the things she writes about begin coming true.

While not a typical Barbie movie in the sense that there’s no big journey to go on, and no princes trying to win Barbie over, The Barbie Diaries is still a great pick and a poignant one for those who grew up on the Barbie movies. The Barbie Diaries depicts Barbie and her friends as they navigate high school and face everyday issues such as making new friends, dating, and gossip. All the while learning the importance of friendship, and being kind. – Samantha Graves

14 'Barbie and the Three Musketeers' (2009)

Directed by William Lau

Premiering on Nickelodeon in November of 2009, Barbie and the Three Musketeers is the 16th entry in the film series and features the character as Corinne D'Artagnan. Corinne is a young adventurer who wants nothing more than to become a musketeer, and she gets the chance to do so alongside her friends Aramina, Renée, and Viveca, who join her efforts at foiling an evil plot.

13 'Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends' (2008)

Directed by Conrad Helten

Mariposa is a spin-off to Fairytopia and follows Mariposa who lives in the kingdom of Flutterfield, which is filled by Queen Marabella’s shimmering lights. However, one day, the lights begin to flicker, spelling danger for the fairies that reside in Flutterfield. When the Queen falls ill, it’s up to Mariposa and her friends to save the day, and undergo a journey far away from the safety of Fairytopia in search of an antidote that will save their Queen.

Much like Fairytopia, Mariposa sticks out for how beautiful its world is, and though it may not be quite as strong of a movie as its predecessor, the journey is still fun to go on, and Mariposa’s friendships are the highlight of the film. – Samantha Graves

12 'Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow' (2007)

Directed by William Lau

The sequel to Fairytopia, Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow, sees Elina and Bibble go off to Fairy School. Elina has been selected by Azura to be her apprentice and learn the “Flight of Spring,” which will allow them to create the first rainbow of the season using magic. But the evil Laverna has different plans and attempts to stop the Flight of Spring, which will plunge Fairytopia into a ten-year-long winter.

Magic of the Rainbow brings us back to the beautiful world of Fairytopia, and of course brings back Bibble, who is no doubt a fan-favorite. But it also gives us a cool new fantastical setting in the fairy school, where we meet lots of new fairies, each with their own unique gifts and abilities, that all come together to save the day and fate of Fairytopia. – Samantha Graves

11 'Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia' (2006)

Directed by William Lau and Walter P. Martishius

In the less successful but still entertaining follow-up to Fairytopia, Elina (Barbie) seeks support from a hesitant mermaid called Nori, and the duo set off to rescue a merman held captive by the villainous Laverna. Elina must soon use her newfound powers to save both the merman (Nalu) and the entire ocean from Laverne’s evil plans.

10 'Barbie as the Island Princess' (2007)

Directed by Greg Richardson

Barbie as the Island Princess features the character as Rosella (or Ro), a young girl who is stranded on an island after a shipwreck. There, she grows up among the animals and is treated like family, until Prince Antonio finds her and introduces her to the rest of the world. Together, they hunt for clues about Ro’s past in the Kingdom of Apollonia.

9 'Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus' (2005)

Directed by Greg Richardson

The sixth entry in the film series, Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus, was also the first to be released in 3D. Released in 2005, the movie follows Princess Annika on her quest to save her parents after an evil wizard named Wenlock turns them to stone. On her journey, she befriends a beautiful winged horse named Brietta, who flies her into the cloud kingdom, where they embark on her quest together.

Magic of Pegasus was only the second Barbie movie that wasn’t based on previous material, such as other featured installments on this list. It also has one of the most gorgeous Barbie worlds, thanks to the ethereal cloud kingdom. With soft blues and purples making up a lot of the film's color scheme, Magic of Pegasus is just a visually beautiful film on its own, it's just a bonus that it has a great plot as well. – Samantha Graves

8 'Barbie & the Diamond Castle' (2008)

Directed by Gino Nichele

One of Barbie’s best odes to the power of friendship, Barbie & the Diamond Castle follows Liana and Alexa (the in-universe roles of the dolls, Barbie and Teresa), who one day receive an enchanted mirror. This signals the start of their challenging journey to the diamond castle, which will test their dedication and love for each other.

Alongside their cute puppies, Liana and Alexa’s adventure in the 2008 film makes the 13th entry in the franchise a special one. Their bond certainly reflects numerous friendships among young viewers, who learn a thing or two about the true value of those connections over material wealth.

Barbie and the Diamond Castle Release Date September 9, 2008 Director Gino Nichele Cast Kelly Sheridan , Melissa Lyons , Maryke Hendrikse , Cassidy Ladden , Nicole Oliver , Chantal Strand , Kathleen Barr , Veena Sood Runtime 78 Minutes

7 'Barbie: Fairytopia' (2005)

Directed by Walter P. Martishius

The 5th Barbie movie and the first to have an original storyline, Barbie: Fairytopia is one of the more popular films in the franchise (that even spawned two sequels). It revolves around the experiences of a wingless flower fairy, Elina who boldly goes against the evil fairy Laverna and saves Fairytopia from her evil plans.

6 'Barbie in the Nutcracker' (2001)

Directed by Owen Hurley

As the first-ever Barbie film in the franchise, fans owe a lot to this 2001 classic that kickstarted the Barbie renaissance in the new millennium and allowed audiences to witness the doll in all her CGI glory. The film is obviously an adaption of the classic Tchaikovsky ballet, The Nutcracker, and is a fabulous and nostalgic Christmas flick that is perfect to watch alongside some hot chocolate for some holiday fun.

5 'Barbie In a Christmas Carol' (2008)

Directed by William Lau

Keeping on with the Christmas classics, Barbie In a Christmas Carol is a staple. It’s, of course, a heartwarming rendition of Charles Dickens classic tale, just Barbie-fied! Barbie stars as Eden Starling, a glamorous theatre diva living in London, alongside her grumpy cat Chuzzlewit. Selfishly, she plans to make all of the theater performers stay late and rehearse on Christmas Day, and no one can seem to talk her out of it. That is, until she’s visited by three spirits who open her eyes to the magic of Christmas, and show her what the holiday is truly all about.

We all know what A Christmas Carol is about, of course, but there’s something so charming and accessible about the Barbie version that feels especially wholesome. It’s the perfect watch for the Holiday season, or if you’re just feeling nostalgic and are looking for some good old-fashioned Barbie Christmas joy! – Samantha Graves

4 'Barbie of Swan Lake' (2003)

Director: Owen Hurley

Another film based on a famous Tchaikovsky ballet, Barbie of Swan Lake is a dazzling and magical film that is guaranteed to make you want to relive your childhood dream of becoming a ballerina all over again. Everything that you would want in a fairytale is found in this 2003 Barbie film; shapeshifting, talking animals, a unicorn, with lots and lots of frolicking and dancing in the woods.

This film, as fun as it is, has not gone without well-deserved criticism, especially in terms of antisemitism and how the main villains are portrayed in the film with heavy amounts of dangerous Jewish stereotypes. This is a pretty hard fact to ignore during the film's entire run as it really is blatant, even with all the magic and fun happening. Barbie of Swan Lake is a very well-loved addition to the Barbie film repertoire, but it's safe to say that it's not only the animation that hasn't aged the best.

Barbie of Swan Lake Release Date September 29, 2003 Cast Kelly Sheridan , Mark Hildreth , Kelsey Grammer , Maggie Wheeler , Venus Terzo , Kathleen Barr , Michael Dobson , Nicole Oliver Runtime 83 Minutes

3 'Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses' (2006)

Directors: Greg Richardson, Terry Klassen

The ninth film in the Barbie Cinematic Universe and the first film to be distributed by Universal Pictures is of course Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses, which is full of magical dance numbers and dazzling visuals. Catherine O'Hara also voices the film's animated villain, who unsurprisingly does an excellent job and helps to make this one of the best Barbie films in the entire franchise.

2 'Barbie as Rapunzel' (2002)

Directed by Owen Hurley

Image via Universal Pictures Video

As only the second film of the Barbie empire, it is filled with awkward animation and the same dead eyes that afflicted almost every early 2000s CGI animated media, but that just adds to its nostalgic charm. Unlike other films on this list, Barbie as Rapunzel has really held up well over the years and the story is just as fun and compelling as it was when you first saw it.

1 'Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper' (2004)

Directed by William Lau

What can be said about Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper that hasn't already been discussed? This film is undoubtedly the greatest Barbie film ever made, all thanks to an excellent idea to make the first-ever Barbie musical with songs that have since become staples of millennial and Gen-Z pop culture.

