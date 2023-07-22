Amidst the Barbie renaissance fueled by Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated 2023 film, the Barbie princess movies from Mainframe Studios have also piqued the interest of viewers. Despite their formulaic narratives for children, it's intriguing to discover which ones emerge as favorites, particularly on IMDb.

The ratings that the Barbie princess films have received on IMDb can be attributed to various factors that elevate these animated tales beyond the ordinary. From mesmerizing animation that brings Barbie's world to life, to captivating narratives that instill solid values and life lessons, the Barbie princess movies hold a special place in the hearts of both kids and adults.

10 'Barbie: Fairytopia' (2005)

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

In the 2005 computer-animated fantasy film, Barbie takes on the role of Elina, a wingless flower fairy living in the magical realm of Fairytopia with her companion, Bibble. The story follows Elina's courageous journey to save Fairytopia from the clutches of the evil fairy Laverna.

Barbie: Fairytopia impresses viewers with its intriguing plot and introduces original content not drawn from existing material, unlike the preceding Barbie princess movies. Despite occasional criticism for animation quality and pacing, Barbie: Fairytopia is celebrated for its memorable side characters like Bibble, as well as its underlying themes of friendship and self-acceptance.

9 'Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow' (2007)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

In the enchanting sequel to the Fairytopia series, audiences follow Barbie as Elina on a thrilling new adventure as she heads to Fairy School at the magnificent Crystal Palace. There, she joins other fairy apprentices, all selected to learn the annual Flight of Spring and conjure the first rainbow of the season.

Despite being a slightly weaker conclusion to the trilogy, Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow still shines as a captivating addition to the Barbie princess movie collection and makes it a must-watch film before Barbie (2023). The film expands on the enchanting world of Fairytopia, introducing new characters and concepts, while continuing to emphasize themes of friendship and teamwork.

8 'Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia' (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

The 2006 film Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia takes audiences on a thrilling underwater journey with Elina as she sets out to save her friend Nalu, the merman Prince, from the clutches of the villainous Laverna. With the fate of Fairytopia at stake, Elina must overcome challenges and enlist the help of a headstrong mermaid named Nori.

What makes the movie an outstanding Barbie princess film is its captivating animation that offers a visually stunning world of vibrant colors and textures. In addition, Elina's character development shines in the movie as she confronts self-doubt and selflessness, and ultimately discovers her true sense of self.

7 'Barbie in the Nutcracker' (2001)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Barbie in the Nutcracker tells a familiar story, where a girl named Clara goes through an enchanting journey alongside the Nutcracker to defeat the wicked Mouse King and find the Sugarplum Princess.

The plot, though predictable, offers intrigue as the Mouse King rises to power, leading to a captivating conflict in the gingerbread village While the film lacks character development due to its short runtime, it manages to hold the attention of audiences with its enchanting story and charismatic characters. With themes of self-confidence and trust, Barbie in the Nutcracker delivers a charming princess experience, earning its place as a beloved Barbie princess movie.

6 'Barbie of Swan Lake' (2003)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Barbie of Swan Lake retells Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet. In the film, Odette, a shy and talented dancer, discovers an Enchanted Forest and learns of her destiny to defeat the sorcerer Rothbart. Transformed into a swan by his curse, Odette seeks true love to break the spell.

While the animation quality of the 2003 film may not be top-notch, the film's captivating color palette and well-choreographed dances shine through. The characters, particularly Odette and Lila, bring a touch of interest to the otherwise underwhelming storyline. Despite its flaws, Barbie of Swan Lake exudes a sense of nostalgia and comfort, which makes it a captivating Barbie princess film to watch before Barbie (2023).

5 'Barbie as the Island Princess' (2007)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

A delightful tropical escapade that has sailed its way into the hearts of audiences, Barbie as the Island Princess is a movie about a young girl named Ro who washes ashore on an island and grows up with animal companions. She soon meets a prince that invites her into his kingdom, leading her to her own forgotten past.

The film's animation shows marked improvement over its predecessors, with its vibrant visuals and lovely character designs. Ro's journey of self-discovery is also heartwarming, focusing on themes of acceptance and identity. Overall, Barbie as the Island Princess earns its spot among the best Barbie princess films due to its engaging plot, well-executed themes, and captivating musical numbers.

4 'Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus' (2005)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as its main character, Princess Annika, befriends a magnificent, winged horse named Brietta. Together, they journey to the enchanting Cloud Kingdom (a fantasy world anyone would want to visit) to break an evil wizard's spell that turned Annika's family to stone.

The animation boasts smoother visuals compared to earlier entries in the franchise, though some elements feel like toy merchandise. Despite some inconsistencies and a peculiar villain, Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus stands out for its strong plot, impressive figure-skating sequences, and character development. A step up from Barbie: Fairytopia, the movie solidifies Barbie's position as a charming princess franchise.

3 'Barbie as Rapunzel' (2002)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Barbie as Rapunzel comes out as one of the best entries in the Barbie film series, The computer-animated gem artfully adapts the classic Brothers Grimm tale of Rapunzel, adding its own twists and creativity to captivate audiences.

Barbie as Rapunzel makes clever use of Renaissance-era art elements, enhancing Rapunzel's character as an artist. The plot is well-crafted as it intertwines three subplots that keep viewers engaged throughout the film. The character growth in this installment is also commendable, especially with Penelope, the dragon, who evolves from an annoying presence to a relatable and lovable character. With themes of perseverance, self-actualization, and pacifism, Barbie as Rapunzel instills essential values in viewers while keeping them entertained.

2 'Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses' (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses is a breath of fresh air among Barbie princess films, offering viewers a captivating tale of individuality, non-conformity, and the power of family bonds. In the movie, Genevieve rounds up her sisters to stand against their cruel cousin, Duchess Rowena. The twelve princesses exemplify unique strengths, making them relatable and empowering role models.

The movie masterfully explores individuality and self-discovery as the girls learn to embrace their differences. In addition, Rowena serves as a compelling and unforgettable animated villain, scheming to take the throne by any means necessary. Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses shines with its strong character development, heartfelt storytelling, and empowering messages.

1 'Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper' (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Taking inspiration from Mark Twain's novel The Prince and the Pauper, the 2004 Barbie film weaves a unique tale of two girls who have a striking resemblance. The plot revolves around Princess Anneliese and pauper Erika, who swap places when Anneliese goes missing. The protagonists' journey to reclaim their identities while overcoming challenges makes for a compelling and entertaining narrative.

The characters in this film are multidimensional, making them relatable and endearing to viewers. From the kind-hearted Annalise to the determined and talented Erika, each character's growth is beautifully depicted. Accompanied by a remarkable soundtrack with emotionally resonant songs, Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper stands out as one of the best Barbie princess movies ever made.

