Currently, fans of dark comedies with as much heartbreak as laughter are getting to enjoy the fourth and final season of Barry, Alec Berg and Bill Hader's riveting crime dramedy about a hitman who, while on a job in L.A., falls in love with acting and considers quitting his former life.

Throughout the various ups and highs of the story, viewers have been introduced to a number of engrossing, nuanced characters who can handle both a comedic and a dramatic scene with equal ease. With such a well-written ensemble, there are bound to be some likable heroes like Paula Newsome's Janice Moss and some despicable villains like Stephen Root's Fuches.

This article contains spoilers for Barry!

10 Monroe Fuches

Over the course of Barry, it's usually pretty hard to know how to feel about Monroe Fuches. He's Barry's mentor, manager, and quasi-father figure, handling the hitman's missions and the business side of things.

Slowly and alongside Barry himself, viewers get to see who the sketchy Fuches really is under the surface: A manipulative, oportunistic, cowardly villain who's willing to do anything to get his way. His dynamic with his former partner is one of the show's strongest aspects, delivering some of its funniest and most gut-wrenching moments.

9 John Loach

John Pirruccello's Detective John Loach was one of the key players of the first two seasons of the show, as one of the detectives chasing Barry in the first season and then on a sad quest for revenge in season two.

It's tough to not feel sad for Loach, as his divorce and the eventual death of his partner bring him on a tragic downward spiral. However, when (in one of the show's best twists in one of its best episodes) it's revealed that he's not really after justice, but that he in fact wants his ex's new boyfriend dead out of jealousy, his whole arc is recontextualized and it becomes hard to root for him.

8 Gene Cousineau

As hilarious and charismatic as Henry Winkler's outstanding performance makes Gene Cousineau seem, he's admittedly kind of a horrible person. He's the teacher of the acting class that made Barry fall in love with the craft, a washed-up actor desperate to prove that he's still worth something.

Everytime the show makes audiences think that Gene might be on his way to finding kindness and redemption, he does something that proves that, in reality, he's self-centered and destructively ambitious. He's still awfully charming and his relationship to Janice and his estranged son make him sympathetic, but it can't be denied that he's not nearly as nice as he tries to make it seem.

7 Sally Reed

Sarah Goldberg's Sally is a divisive character among Barry fans. While some find her ambition and self-determination endearing, others are put off by her selfishness, arrogance, and—frankly—somewhat annoying personality.

Sally is one of the show's most complex and underrated characters, a strong but insecure woman who's afraid of feeling vulnerable and desperate to prove her talent. As nuanced and sympathetic as she often is, however, the moments where she shows her overwhelmingly dark side are far too pressing to ignore.

6 Barry Berkman/Block

You wouldn't think that a hitman with an exorbitant kill count would be so easy to root for, but the show's excellent writing and Bill Hader's jaw-dropping performance make Barry Berkman one of the most likable assassins in all of fiction.

Barry is a character with an incredible amount of layers to him, and with a truly engrossing arc that makes it impossible to not feel for him at least a little. He's also, however, most definitely not a good person. As entertaining as it is to watch him try to grow and improve, his grave mistakes have reached a point where one can't help but wonder if redemption is really an option for him anymore.

5 Jim Moss

He was only introduced near the end of Barry's third season, but Jim Moss (Janice's father) has already proved to be one of the show's most mysterious and imposing characters (largely thanks to Robert Wisdom's intimidating performance), as well as one of the most crucial.

A master tactician, Moss is a Vietnam War veteran who managed to escape capture by manipulating his interrogator into shooting himself. There isn't a person whose head he can't get into, and although his pursuit of justice for his daughter's murder doesn't always feel particularly ethical, you can't deny that he gets results and gets them quickly.

4 Cristóbal Sifuentes

One half of the show's most entertaining romance, Michael Irby's Cristóbal used to be the leader of the Bolivian mob, but merged his operations with the Chechens led by NoHo Hank after the two fell in love and found a fruitful business relationship in their partnership.

Cristóbal oozes warmth, charm, and charisma, and his loving and supportive relationship with Hank is one of the most delightful aspects of the show, but there is just one problem: For quite some time, Cristóbal hid the fact that he had a wife over in Bolivia from Hank, and his double life eventually backfired. Despite this, he's one of Barry's best characters, and his tragic fate is beyond heartbreaking.

3 Natalie Greer

From all the background characters in Barry's original acting class who slowly start to gain more agency and importance, Natalie (played by D'Arcy Carden) is by far the funniest and most interesting. She's loyal and friendly, but unafraid to stand up for what's right when required.

Natalie always proves to be supportive of all the people in the class, even agreeing to serve as Sally's assistant on her show despite her constant abusive behavior. When Sally has an explosive outburst, Natalie decides that she has had enough and leaks a recording of the incident. Whether this was a Machiavellian way to advance her career is debatable, yet you can't help but feel good for her.

2 Janice Moss

Even though her untimely death at the hands of Barry meant that fans only got to see one season's worth of her, Janice needed no more than that to prove herself as one of the show's smartest, most capable, and most fun characters.

There's nothing not to love about Moss, a police detective determined to catch a ruthless killer who she eventually discovers is Barry. It's interesting to watch her try to balance the workaholic side of her personality with her personal life as she starts to fall in love with Gene, and though her death feels inevitable, that doesn't make it any less poignant.

1 NoHo Hank

When one is thinking about likable Barry characters, it's next to impossible for Anthony Carrigan's NoHo Hank to not be the first one to come to mind. Despite his shortcomings, he's the show's funniest, sweetest, and most easily lovable guy.

While he's the likeliest character for the show to stick into a laughable goofy shenanigan, he also has an undeniably heavy dramatic side that's always fascinating to see. Although his recent actions definitely take away some likability, Hank is still many fans' favorite and the most likable Barry character.

