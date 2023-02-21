The BAFTA winner is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation.

Barry Keoghan recently won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his memorable and heartbreaking performance in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. The Irish actor has had a short but meaningful career, delivering striking performances in several films, indie productions and major blockbusters alike.

With critical acclaim by his side, Keoghan's future looks promising. The actor is already part of the MCU and DC universes while continuously working with prestige directors in acclaimed awards darlings. Keoghan's filmography is full of highly-rated movies, many of which are Certified Fresh on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Black '47' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Lance Daly's 2018 period drama Black '47 stars an ensemble including Hugo Weaving, Jim Broadbent, Stephen Rea, and Keoghan. Set during the Great Irish Famine, the film follows a soldier who deserts the British army to reunite with his family. Keoghan plays Hobson, an idealistic soldier who joins a group pursuing the deserting soldier.

Black '47 received positive reviews from Irish critics, who praised its portrayal of the famine, the production values, and the cast's performances. However, English reviewers were less positive, claiming the film took an unfairly negative approach in depicting the UK. Black '47 might not be among the all-time best war movies, but it's a gripping and worthy entry into the genre.

9 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Yorgos Lanthimos' psychological thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman as a couple whose lives get disrupted by the unexpected arrival of a mysterious teenager named Martin, played by Keoghan. When Martin's presence becomes overwhelming, he forces the couple to face a transgression from their past that they've long tried to forget.

One of the best horror films from A24, The Killing of a Sacred Deer marked Keoghan's breakthrough performance. Critics gave the film positive reviews, although most of their praise went to the cast, particularly Keoghan, whose devious, unsettling work earned him considerable acclaim.

8 'Traders' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Killian Scott stars as a man left destitute after his company collapses following an economic crash in the 2015 thriller Traders. With few options left, the pair compete in a game where contestants put everything they own on the line and fight to the death, with the winner taking everything. Keoghan plays Ken, one of the game's contestants.

Tradersboasts an interesting premise and a cast of brilliant young performers, including John Bradley, Nika McGuigan, and Keoghan. The film received positive reviews, with critics praising the script and direction and lauding it as a scathing but effective critique of society's systems.

7 'The Batman' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Matt Reeves' The Batman follows the Dark Knight pursuing a new terrorist in Gotham while dealing with a cat burglar and a powerful crime boss. Robert Pattinson stars as the title character, with Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell as Riddler, Catwoman, and Penguin. Keoghan plays the Joker in a deleted scene where Batman visits him in Arkham Asylum.

Praised for its neo-noir approach to the source material, The Batman received acclaim from critics. Pattinson's performance, Michael Giacchino's score, and the film's impressive prosthetic makeup and production values also attracted high praise. Keoghan's deleted scene made a huge impression on the internet upon release, although many agreed cutting it was the best decision.

6 'American Animals' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Evan Peters leads a cast, including Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, and Keoghan, in the crime thriller American Animals. The film follows Spencer Reinhard, played by Keoghan, who joins forces with his friend Warren Lipka and two other college students to steal a series of rare books from their college's university.

Stylish and effective, American Animals makes excellent use of its talented cast to tell a gripping story of greed and youth dissatisfaction. Critics praised the cast, particularly Peters, and lauded the film's ability to juggle weighty themes without being crushed by them, declaring it among the best modern heist thrillers.

5 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

David Lowery's epic fantasy film The Green Knight is a brilliant deconstruction of the classic medieval poem. Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, a knight on a quest to challenge the titular character. In his journey, Gawain will face numerous challenges that will test his chivalry and honor. Keoghan plays the Scavenger, one of the obstacles Gawain faces early on his journey.

Critics had nothing but praise for the film, with Lowery's vision and the film's makeup and production values attracting rave reviews. Fans reacted divisively towards the film, an admittedly challenging viewing experience that doesn't offer a particularly rewarding ending. Still, The Green Knight is a sumptuous fantasy adventure and one of the best movies based on the legends of King Arthur.

4 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

World War II movies are among Hollywood's favorites, but few are as thrilling or compelling as Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. The film stars a large ensemble of Nolan usuals and follows numerous characters during the Dunkirk evacuation. Keoghan plays George Mills, a teenager who impulsively joins a sailor and son in a civilian boat aimed to help with the evacuation.

Dunkirk received near-universal praise from critics, with many considering it Nolan's finest film. He earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Director, with the film receiving seven additional nominations, including Best Pictures. Dunkirk is now considered among the best war movies of the 21st century and a highlight in Nolan's impressive career.

3 'The Shadow Of Violence' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Also known under its original title, Calm with Horses, In the Shadow of Violence stars Keoghan opposite Cosmo Jarvis. The crime drama centers on a boxer working as an enforcer for a crime family to provide for his son with autism.

In the Shadow of Violence earned universal acclaim from critics. Jarvis and Keoghan's performances attracted wide praise, with Keoghan earning a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 ceremony. The film's portrayal of violence and its correlation with loyalty and desperation also earned considerable acclaim.

2 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin ranks among the all-time best tragicomedies in cinema. The film stars Colin Farrell as Pádriac Súilleabhain, a gentle and sensitive man whose life beings to unravel when his best friend Colm abruptly ends their friendship. Keoghan plays Dominic, a young man abused by his father, who is a close friend of Pádriac.

The Banshees of Inisherin received universal acclaim from critics, with many considering it the best film of 2022. The cast's performances, as did McDonagh's script and direction, attracted considerable praise. Keoghan received nominations for every major award, including the Oscar, and won his first BAFTA in the Best Supporting Actor category.

1 ''71' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

The British action thriller '71stars Jack O'Connell as a British soldier separated from his unit during the Troubles in Ireland. Keoghan plays Sean Bannon, a member of a younger IRA faction who hesitates to kill the soldier during a riot.

Critics praised '71 for its honest and powerful depiction of the Troubles while still providing a solid and thrilling story to make for an entertaining movie. O'Connell received positive reviews for his performance and earned a nomination at the 2015 British Independent Film Awards.

