It’s a big month for basketball. Between March Madness, the NBA getting underway, and HBO’s hit limited series, Winning Time, basketball seems to be everywhere. Whether you’re a fan of the game or not, there is always something to enjoy about the subject. Here is a list of 13 all-time great movies about basketball that are enjoyable any time of the year.

13. Fast Break (1979)

Some dream of being a basketball player, but David Greene (Gabe Kaplan) dreams of being a college basketball coach. When he’s given the offer of a lifetime, he leaves his marriage and his life behind in New York City and heads to rural Nevada. He is offered a deal that if he can assemble a team to beat Nevada State in the championship, he will get the coaching offer of his dreams. The movie itself is a little dated, but it’s a clear sports movie formula that works for many decades to come. And the charm of Kaplan is just plain undeniable.

12. Glory Road (2006)

Based on the autobiography of the same name, Josh Lucas stars as Don Haskins, who was hired to coach the Texas Western College (now UTEP) basketball team in 1966. Haskins made history by recruiting players based on skills rather than their race and made headlines by using a starting lineup with all Black players. Derek Luke, Mechad Brooks, and Jon Voight also star in this feel-good Disney flick.

11. Finding Forrester (2000)

The story of basketball phenom Jamal (Rob Brown) befriending notorious hermit, William Forrester (Sean Connery). When Forrester begins to tutor Jamal for his college courses, Jamal’s professor (F. Murray Abraham) suspects he is plagiarizing. The college agrees if Jamal helps the basketball team win the state championship, they will dismiss the charges. The film focuses more on the friendship between Forrester and Jamal, but basketball is a nice backdrop for the story.

10. He Got Game (1998)

Jake (Denzel Washington) is serving time in Attica prison when the governor grants him temporary parole to try and convince his son Jesus (Ray Allen) to sign with Big State University. Jesus is a basketball star and the governor would love to see him play for his former school. Jesus and Jake don’t have a great relationship since Jake was very strict on coaching Jesus. Their conflict often led to arguments, one of which ended in Jake accidentally killing Jesus’ mother. This is a great film about forgiveness and acceptance, as well as an examination of race and familial sacrifice.

9. The Way Back (2020)

Jack (Ben Affleck) is drinking away his life as a way of dealing with his grief over the loss of his son. He is offered a job coaching basketball at his former high school, which helps in more ways than one. With his assistant coach, Dan (Al Madrigal), and his supportive wife, Angela (Janina Gavankar), there may just be hope for Jack yet. It isn’t until he truly hits bottom that his job and his life fall back into jeopardy. A beautiful story of anguish and redemption and an often unnoticed and underrated performance by Affleck.

8. Above the Rim (1994)

1994’s Above the Rim stars Tupac Shakur as Birdie, who runs a street basketball tournament in Brooklyn. The top neighborhood player, Kyle (Duane Martin), struggles whether to play for Birdie or for a local famous coach (David Bailey) who would help him get into the Georgetown basketball program. Under the watchful eye of his brother, Shep (Leon), Kyle is forced to make the right decision for his future while not angering Birdie to the point of violence. The film’s soundtrack went double platinum, and it featured the now-classic “Regulate” by Warren G featuring Nate Dogg.

7. Coach Carter (2005)

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this film based on the true story of Ken Carter who is determined to make academics just as important as basketball for his team. His decision to place priority on things other than basketball runs him afoul of the school administration as well as some players. However, with external threats never seeming to end, the team comes together to realize the importance of being well-rounded and getting their education as well as playing better basketball.

6. Space Jam (1996)

When an alien capitalist theme park owner (Danny DeVito) decides he wants to use the Looney Tunes as an attraction, he comes to Earth and challenges them to a basketball game. His minions inhabit five NBA stars to outsmart them, whereas the Looney Tunes recruit Michael Jordan, who has recently retired to try his hand at baseball. During the game, the Looney Tunes decide to “get loony” and bring in Bill Murray (playing himself) as the 12th man off the bench to save the day as well as get Michael Jordan back to basketball! The film spawned a sequel/reboot in 2021 starring LeBron James. It was not nearly as successful.

5. Air Bud (1997)

If you love movies about dogs and their bond with kids who overcome evil adults, this is the movie for you. Oh, and also? The dog plays basketball. Scoff if you will, but this heartwarming 1997 film is a classic basketball tale that can bring an entire generation to tears in an instant. Michael Jeter stars as Snively, Buddy’s evil owner, who young Josh (Kevin Zegers) is trying to keep Buddy away from. It may be a silly premise, but it will tug at all the right heartstrings when you see the love between a boy and his dog.

4. Love & Basketball (2000)

A Spike Lee joint that tells the story of two childhood friends Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps). Both are big basketball stars and both are trying to use their skills to get into college. The story takes a look at their lives through four quarters (like a basketball game) from childhood all the way past college. The film and the soundtrack are beloved by many and Gina Prince-Bythewood won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay.

3. White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

A story of street basketball hustlers, White Men Can’t Jump stars Wesley Snipes as Syd who seems unbeatable on the court. Along comes Billy (Woody Harrelson), who somehow beats him twice. When Syd finds out Billy and his girlfriend, Gloria (Rosie Perez), are hustlers, they decide to team up to make some serious cash but at the expense of what? A great story about the importance of friendship and all that can be accomplished by playing a simple game of basketball.

2. Hoop Dreams (1994)

One of the best sports documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams takes a look at two players, William Gates and Arthur Agee. Two basketball players from Chicago are recruited into a mostly white high school for a better chance at a career in the sport. The documentary takes an in-depth look at these two young men and the adversity they have to face to try and have a career. Despite its rave reviews, it was snubbed by the Oscars, forcing the Academy to reexamine its voting system. Even almost 30 years later, it is still a telling tale of the school system and athletic programs in the U.S.

1. Hoosiers (1986)

The timeless story of David vs. Goliath comes to light here in a story of a rural Indian basketball team making it to the state championship. When Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) is hired to coach a high school team, the small town folk are up in arms about his methods. However, when a quiet, reclusive basketball phenom Jimmy (Maris Valainis) steps in, together they take the unlikely team to the state title game in Indianapolis. Through the process, he becomes close with the boys on the team, endears himself to the skeptical townsfolk, and manages to fall in love. No matter how many times you watch, it’s hard to not get chills in the final scene when Jimmy utters those three epic words to Coach Dale: “I’ll make it.”

