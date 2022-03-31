Though 2022 will feature a number of DC heroes on the big screen - including The Batman, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods — HBO Max will also play host to a DC heroine's film debut with the premiere of Batgirl. Starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, the film will also see the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman and J.K. Simmons as Barbara's father James Gordon. Details for the film are scarce, but it will more than likely focus on Barbara's origin as Batgirl as well as her rivalry with the pyromaniac Firefly (Brendan Fraser)

As with any comic book film, Batgirl no doubt drew inspiration from a wide variety of comics. Here are five titles that not only serve as a solid introduction to Barbara Gordon character-wise but also provide an insight into the film's story.

RELATED: 'Batgirl': Michael Keaton Shares Mysterious Photo of Himself in Costume

Batgirl: Year One

Image via DC Comics

As the title would suggest, Batgirl: Year One serves as the official origin story for Barbara Gordon. Written by Chuck Dixon and Scott Beatty with artwork by Marcos Martin and Alvaro Lopez, Batgirl: Year One has Barbara turning to vigilantism after her father and the FBI bar her entry into law enforcement. When a masquerade ball for the Gotham City Police Department is held hostage by Killer Moth, Barbara dons her Batgirl costume and fends him off. She juggles battles with the criminal element of Gotham - including Killer Moth and Firefly, who enter into a deadly partnership - friction from Batman and Robin as she strives to prove herself worthy of crime-fighting, and keeping her double life secret from her father.

Batgirl: Year One looks to be the biggest influence on the Batgirl movie; the plot looks to cover her origin story and Firefly has been confirmed to be the main villain of the film. With Keaton's Batman and Simmons' Gordon in the mix, it remains to be seen if the Dark Knight crosses paths with Barbara - or if her father will learn about her "extracurricular activities".

Batgirl of Burnside

Image via DC Comics

The second-biggest influence on Batgirl looks to be the Batgirl of Burnside storyline by writers Cameron Stewart & Brenden Fletcher and artist Babs Tarr. Seeking a change of pace, Barbara Gordon moves to Gotham City's trendiest neighborhood Burnside but is soon drawn back into crimefighting after a visit from Black Canary. Due to a fire destroying her equipment and Batsuit, Barbara has to craft a new Batgirl uniform and utilize her brains and skills since she's low on funds. The costume in the Batgirl movie looks visually similar to the Burnside uniform, and set photos have shown advertisements for a Black Canary performance.

The film will also see the appearance of Barbara's friend Alysia Yeoh, who will be played by Ivory Aquino. While Alysia first appeared in the previous Batgirl run written by Gail Simone and illustrated by Adrian Syaf, her wedding took place during the Burnside run - with Barbara as the maid of honor. Alysia is also the first openly transgender comic book character in comic book history.

Batgirl: Beyond Burnside

Image via DC Comics

During the DC Rebirth era, the Batgirl title underwent a relaunch and saw Barbara Gordon traveling eastern Asia. During her travels, she encounters an old flame named Kai and a new foe named the Teacher. Writer Hope Larson and artist Rafael Albuquerque put Barbara through her paces, as her new enemy is a more skilled fighter than she is - and the presence of Kai brings back some old memories. And the finale of the arc features a teamup with none other than Poison Ivy, as Batgirl has to stop a prehistoric plant from killing everyone on-board; this obviously causes friction with Ivy, who's dedicated her life to protecting all forms of vegetation.

Batgirl and the Birds of Prey

Image via DC Comics

In addition to her stint as Batgirl, Barbara Gordon is best known as the information broker Oracle - a role she took after the Joker paralyzed her during the events of Batman: The Killing Joke. While serving in the role of Oracle, Barbara also founded the Birds of Prey with fellow vigilantes Black Canary and Huntress. The DC Rebirth era saw the rebirth of the team under the Batgirl and the Birds of Prey comic, with Julie Benson and Shawna Benson taking over writing duties. Batgirl reteams with Black Canary and Huntress when a mysterious figure claiming to be Oracle starts wreaking havoc. The Birds of Prey start tracking down the false Oracle while also encountering the DC Universe's other heroines and antiheroines, including Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

The Birds are already a full-fledged team following Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. With Batgirl seeding hints that Black Canary is on a successful singing tour, it looks like Batgirl may cross paths with the Birds sooner rather than later - especially since a Black Canary film is currently in development for HBO Max.

Oracle: Year One-Born of Hope

Image via DC Comics

The events surrounding Barbara's adoption of the Oracle mantle were finally revealed in Batman Chronicles #5, which featured the "Oracle: Year One" story. Written by John Ostrander and Kim Yale with art by Brian Stelfreeze, "Oracle: Year One" has Barbara working through her trauma by learning the art of escrima from master martial artist Richard Dragon and tracking down the metahuman criminal Interface, who is able to utilize the internet to her own advantage. Ostrander and Yale had previously introduced Barbara as Oracle in the pages of their Suicide Squad run, as Yale was less than fond of the events that took place in The Killing Joke. This story is proof of Barbara Gordon's unbreakable spirit - whether she's Batgirl or Oracle, she refuses to let life roll her over.

'Batgirl': J.K. Simmons Calls His Return as Jim Gordon a "Complete Surprise"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Collier Jennings (33 Articles Published) Collier is a contributor to Collider. He also writes for /Film and But Why Tho? A Geek Community. In his spare time, he likes to read comics, play card games, and even write his own scripts. He has approximate knowledge of many things, all of them related to various forms of pop culture. More From Collier Jennings