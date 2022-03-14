When it comes to superhero romances, there are few that are as popular and as beloved as Batman and Catwoman. Although Catwoman initially started out as a cat burglar and merely one of Batman's rogues' gallery, she's developed from a cold femme fatale to a fully fleshed-out character that is the perfect partner for the complicated and brooding Bruce Wayne. While origins and backstories have changed for Selina Kyle, the connection between her and Gotham's dark knight has always been tangible.

Beyond just a physical attraction, it's pretty obvious that Batman has an "I can change them" problem when it comes to Selina Kyle. He's a believer in rehabilitation and Selina is the perfect example of that. Her penchant for thievery and her sticky fingers don't take away from the fact that she's not of the same villainous caliber as Joker or Scarecrow and can be redeemed.

The pairing is so popular, they almost even got married in the comics (in another universe they had at least one daughter). While Batman has had other love interests in the past, like Talia Al Ghul or Vicki Vale, Selina is the most enduring. Nearly all of their contemporary arcs see them forming a serious relationship, one that's hindered by Batman's attachment to his cowl or Selina's uncertainty in their long-term compatibility. These two have been dancing around each other for decades. From animated series to video games to live-action movies, we've got the list of the best Bat/Cat pairings ranked from just okay to the best of the best.

RELATED: From Zoë Kravitz to Michelle Pfeiffer: Every Live-Action Catwoman, Ranked

13. Sanaa Lathan & Diedrich Bader in Harley Quinn

Image via Warner Bros Animation

As one of the more comedic renditions of Bat and Cat, this ranks low simply because we haven’t gotten them together. But we love Selina in this version, who is effortlessly cool and alluring, turning the heads of everyone including the dark knight's. While the Harley Quinn showrunners had more R-rated plans when it came to the romantic liaisons between this classic couple, DC ultimately chose to ax it to our universal disappointment.

12. Eartha Kitt & Adam West in 1960s The Batman

Image via 20th Century Fox

Although Eartha Kitt definitely made Catwoman her own after inheriting the mantle from Julie Newmar, when it comes to Bat/Cat, she was pretty firmly in the enemy territory. Often teaming up with Joker or some of her henchmen, Kitt's Catwoman was content fooling Batman and had more chemistry with Yvonne Craig's Batgirl than Adam West's Batman.

11. Kevin Conroy & Adrienne Barbeau in Batman: The Animated Series

Image via Warner Bros Animation

Modeled after Michelle Pfeiffer's blonde Selina Kyle, this version of Catwoman was cunning and tricky like older renditions of the character but developed a softness to her after some time with Batman. Still due to the episodic nature of the Batman: The Animated Series, Selina never really gets as deep under Bruce’s skin and never really changes enough to push her into a true antihero role.

10. Jennifer Morrison & Jason O’Mara in Batman: Hush

Image via Warner Bros Animation

While the comics arc of Hush is one of the best versions of Selina and Bruce’s relationship, the animated movie very loosely based on it is nowhere near as good. This rendition of Hush sees Bruce and Selina joining forces against “Hush” but instead of the villain being Thomas Elliot, Bruce’s childhood friend, it is the Riddler. The relationship between Bruce and Selina is explored here but the two separate, as they so often do, over morals and ethics. Selina saves Bruce’s life but at the cost of Riddler's. Instead of thanking her for saving his life, the two can’t find common ground. Considering how the comics arc honored the relationship this animated movie comes as a pale comparison.

9. Julie Newmar & Adam West in 1960s The Batman

Image via 20th Century Fox

Of the three versions of Catwoman during Adam West's run as Batman, Julie Newmar takes the cake when it comes to chemistry with Batman. Newmar plays into the femme fatale trope but embraced the seductress role when it came to Batman. West's Batman was always much milder – a bit goofy and a lover of puns – he hadn't become the cold and edgy dark knight we know today. In some ways, West's less serious Batman was all the more endearing when he fell for Catwoman's schemes. World's greatest detective he was not.

8. Lee Meriwether & Adam West in Batman: The Movie (movie)

Image via 20th Century Fox

While Lee Meriwether was doing her best version of Newmar's Catwoman mixed with a bit of Kitt's sass, her character Kitka actually had a decent storyline when it came to her relationship with Batman. Posing as a Soviet journalist named "Kitka" Catwoman's flirtation was with Bruce Wayne, not Batman. But when Catwoman trips and falls (in an unintentionally comical moment), her mask comes off, and Batman is devastated to see the relationship was all a lie. It's a surprisingly sober and sad moment for the typically goofy 60s Batman.

7. Jensen Ackles & Naya Rivera in Batman: The Long Halloween

Image via Warner Bros.

With beautiful animation and a complicated relationship between Batman and Catwoman, this ranks high both for the arc that the two go through and for the late Naya Rivera’s final performance as Selina. In this version, Bat and Cat already know each other well and have an established relationship. Selina looks out for Bruce and seems to consistently come to his rescue. Although the two suffer a rift while Batman hunts the holiday killer, they do get a happy ending by the end, spending Halloween together while Alfred passes out candy to their one trick-or-treater.

6. Laura Bailey & Troy Baker in Batman: The Telltale Series

Image via Telltale Games

Batman: The Telltale Series puts Selina and Bruce’s relationship in center stage. They almost immediately discover each other’s identities, except in this story Selina is Harvey Dent’s kind of girlfriend and Bruce is Harvey’s best friend. It’s up to you whether you want to pursue a relationship with Selina in this game, but who can resist some Bat and Cat? It is a bit grim to think that their relationship is one of the things that pushes Harvey over the edge to becoming Two-Face, but the two have a genuine connection here. Although Selina tries to distance herself from Bruce, even saying she’s been using him the whole time, he still admits that he loves her and the two reconcile by the end of the second season of the game.

5. Grey DeLisle & Kevin Conroy in Batman: Arkham City

Image via Rocksteady Studios

Catwoman plays a large role in Batman: Arkham City and in this version, she acts more like Batman’s ally than adversary. In fact, beyond having their classic will-they-won't-they dynamic, it's pretty clear that beyond just trying to look out for herself that Selina is on Bruce's side. She ultimately chooses to save Batman’s life over keeping the riches she’s scored. (As a player you can also choose not to help Batman and the game will end there with Selina leaving Gotham behind and with Batman's demise.) Again, a solid entry for Bat and Cat, but doesn’t cut as deep as the other versions further up on this list.

4. Camren Bicondova & David Mazouz in Gotham

Image via Warner Bros Television

Gotham changed the formula for Batman by moving everyone's timeline up. Instead of meeting Selina Kyle as an adult, a young Bruce (David Mazouz) meets the street kid Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) when she's just a teen. Although, obviously, they're not nearly as overtly flirtatious as the other couples on this list, they develop a surprisingly deep and emotional bond with each other. Selina is there when Bruce's parents are killed, they develop crushes on each other, they share a sweet kiss, she schools him on what it's like not to be a rich kid, he offers her a place to stay in his mansion. It's a great twist on the Bat and Cat by having them grow up together.

3. Anne Hathaway & Christian Bale in The Dark Knight Rises

Although The Dark Knight gets a lot of (deserved) praise for Heath Ledger's performance and a brilliant story, The Dark Knight Rises holds a special place in my heart. Anne Hathaway's Selina makes a grand entrance after stealing Martha Wayne's pearls and kicking out Bruce's (Christian Bale) cane, leaving a still recovering Batman on the ground as she slips out of his window. The two quickly warm to each other though and by the end of the movie, with his mantle hung up, Bruce enjoys a nice afternoon coffee with Selina in some nameless European town. For a couple that's spent their entire comics' history going back and forth on cementing their relationship, it's nice to know that one version of Bruce gets to just enjoy his time with Selina.

2. Michelle Pfeiffer & Michael Keaton in Batman Returns

Image via Warner Bros

Michelle Pfeiffer gave us one of the most iconic versions of Selina Kyle. Shedding her thief backstory, her role in Batman Returns is as a timid secretary, one who is murdered for knowing too much and then brought back to life by cats. While the idea might have seemed silly on paper, who can forget the gleefully chaotic scene of a newly risen Selina tearing through her frilly pink apartment and ripping apart a latex catsuit to create her new costume? Her romance with Michael Keaton's Batman is equally enticing. This is a rare case where Bruce doesn't know her true identity, and they discover each other's identity together at the same time after their relationship has already been established. The result is both heartbreaking and perfectly angsty. The couple was so influential, the short-lived Birds of Prey series even made their lead Helena Wayne the daughter of this version of Selina and Bruce.

1. Zoe Kravitz & Robert Pattinson in The Batman

Image via Warner Bros.

Is there a bit of recency bias? Maybe, but not only is their chemistry palpable and electrifying, The Batman offers yet another new version of Selina (Zoë Kravitz) and Bruce (Robert Pattinson). As a partnership of convenience, Bruce is a far cry from the slick playboy of past versions of Bruce. His attraction to Selina is unexpected, but he quickly becomes attached to her. Both orphans, there's a part of Selina that's attracted to Bruce because, by her own admission, she's got a thing for strays. Meanwhile, Bruce shows an uncharacteristic tenderness when he's around Selina, and it's clear that she occupies his thoughts. The Batman depicts a jealous Bruce, one that is slightly toxic, perhaps a bit possessive. For someone who thinks he's freed himself of fear, there's nothing scarier than the reality that you might lose what little you have. With the ability to turn even a motorcycle ride into a moment of yearning, the decision to make Selina such a large part of this movie only spells good things in the future for us Bat/Cat lovers out here!

The Batman: 10 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed Your essential Easter Egg guide to Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Therese Lacson (23 Articles Published) Therese Lacson is an editor for Collider. You can also find her work at Comics Beat, Nerdophiles, and Film Inquiry. When she's not writing you can find her playing video games, reading birth charts, and appearing on podcasts! More From Therese Lacson