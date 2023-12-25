The Big Picture Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is beloved for its mature tone, powerful story, and stylish antagonist.

The film explores Batman's inner turmoil and his motivations for becoming a crime fighter.

The movie contrasts Batman's commitment to justice with the Phantasm's quest for revenge, making it a complex adult drama.

Three decades after it landed in theaters on Christmas Day 1993, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is still beloved by Batman fans everywhere. The film's mature tone, powerful story, and stylish antagonist have kept it relevant after all these years, and it continues to rank as one of the highest-rated comic book movies out there. The animated feature starred Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill in their usual roles as Batman and the Joker (in their prime here), and to this day, is still the best Batman adventure to hit the big screen. But what makes Mask of the Phantasm so spectacular? Batman's inner turmoil, of course!

What Sets 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' Apart From Other Batman Films

There's no denying that Batman: The Animated Series was aimed at a younger audience. The colorful villains, simplistic yet dramatic plots, and the fact that it aired originally on Fox Kids of all places were dead giveaways, but that didn't stop the series from pulling in Bat-fans of all ages. Even now, it's considered by many to be the definitive interpretation of the Dark Knight, with Kevin Conroy as the perfect embodyment of the character. But Batman: Mask of the Phantasm took things a step further. Sure, its PG rating meant that it was still geared toward a younger audience, but compared to what the series could do on television, the film took a more mature, noir-centric approach.

Not only does Mask of the Phantasm show more blood than your average episode of The Animated Series, but it also dives deeper into Bruce's motives for becoming a crime fighter in the first place. The film's attention to detail concerning Bruce's origin story, interweaving his whirlwind love affair with Andrea Beaumont (played by the delightful Dana Delany) with his masked crusade, is utterly brilliant. It's one thing to give Batman a love interest in his first years under the cowl — Christopher Nolan does that in Batman Begins — but it's another thing entirely to pit Bruce's oath to his parents, and therefore his entire destiny as Batman, against his only chance at a happy, normal life. Highlighting themes of self-sacrifice and the importance of justice over vengeance, Mask of the Phantasm outpaces the live-action Bat-flicks at every turn, and in only 76 minutes.

What sets Mask of the Phantasm apart from other Batman movies (save for maybe the end of The Dark Knight Rises) is that it actually gives Bruce an out. The young Wayne heir doesn't have to become Batman, after all. He could choose to live a normal life, and shockingly he does. Of course, destiny calls and circumstances beyond our heroes' control tear Bruce and Andrea apart before they can tie the knot, but not before the two of them become engaged after Bruce first wrestles with his contrasting guilt and happiness. Compared to most live-action Batmen who are driven and willing to set their love life aside in favor of the cause, Mask of the Phantasm introduces us to a young Batman who could have just as easily hung up the cowl before ever putting it on. This brief glimpse into what Bruce's life could've been makes his ultimate choice all the more meaningful.

What Makes the Phantasm the Perfect Foil to Batman

Possibly the strongest thing that Batman: Mask of the Phantasm has going for it is the contrasting nature of the two vigilantes haunting the criminals of Gotham. On one hand, Batman has been operating now for likely over a decade. We see his earliest years as a crime fighter via flashback, but we know from the context of Batman: The Animated Series that Bruce has been wearing the cape and cowl now for a very long time. But with the sudden appearance of the mysterious and deadly Phantasm (voiced by Stacy Keach), Batman is questioned by Gotham's finest and immediately turned on by those he's sworn to protect. Even after all these years, he isn't fully trusted.

Despite what every live-action version would have you believe, Batman doesn't kill. That's a big part of his character arc in the comics, and it's echoed in this animated portrayal as well. The Phantasm, on the other hand, holds to no such code and acts only in revenge against those who destroyed the Beaumont family and legacy. The shocking reveal that Andrea is the Phantasm still catches new viewers off guard and only highlights the contrasting juxtaposition between these two masked crusaders. "What will vengeance solve?" Batman asks Andrea in the picture. "If anyone knows the answer to that, Bruce, it's you," she replies, having completely succumbed to the grief of losing not only her father but Bruce as well. As a result, she is willing to pull the trigger on Gotham's vilest citizens, including the Joker, a deranged criminal whom Batman has always refused to kill. The movie daringly ends with the Clown Prince of Crime's ultimate fate up in the air, though we all know he ultimately walks away Scott-free.

That's ultimately the difference between Batman and the Phantasm. Bruce Wayne is Batman because he wants to defend life, to keep other young boys and girls from becoming orphans as he was. This is why he took in Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing throughout The Animated Series, and eventually Terry McGinnis in the sequel show Batman Beyond. In contrast, Andrea Beaumont's quest is all about revenge. In her anger over losing the life she might've had with Bruce, she turned into a killer and allowed that grief to overcome her in a way that turned her into the very type of person she loathed. "Vengeance blackens the soul, Bruce," Alfred Pennyworth (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.) reveals at the end of the film. "I've always feared you would become that which you fought against. You walk that edge of that abyss every night. But you haven't fallen in, and I think Heaven for that." Unfortunately, as Alfred notes, Andrea fell in long ago.

'Mask of the Phantasm's Christmas Day Release Was No Accident

The Christmas Day release of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is no accident either. No, the film doesn't center on the Christmas season, nor does it feature any ghostly figures from one's past (unless you count the Phantasm), but its release date feels right. This animated feature plays in contrast to the usual Christmas classics, such as It's a Wonderful Life, by giving us more details of what Bruce's life may have been like without Batman. Even when Andrea returns to Gotham City and aids Bruce in escaping the law, our hero believes that he could still have that life with her and leave Batman behind. But this isn't a Hallmark movie, and soon that hope is taken away from him too.

Compared to James Stewart's George Bailey, Kevin Conroy's Bruce Wayne is living what he sees as his worst life. Yes, he has a real purpose as Batman, but he would much rather have delighted in the happiness he found with Andrea than continue on alone and emotionally unfulfilled. But fate, much like all the things that kept George Bailey from leaving Bedford Falls, pushed him into vigilantism, into becoming Batman. Of course, it's not all bad. As Batman, Bruce has saved more lives than he could count, and he's struck fear into the hearts of criminals who would have otherwise taken over the city themselves. Even George Bailey hated his job at the Savings & Loan but eventually recognized how he shaped his hometown because of it. But that doesn't make it any easier to reflect on what could have been for the Caped Crusader.

When the Phantasm, a ghostly figure bringing up the past, is revealed to be none other than the woman he thought he'd spend the rest of his life with, Bruce realizes that the happiness he once had is gone forever. He might not be able to say his life is wonderful (though he admits that it "has its moments" in the famed BTAS episode "Christmas With The Joker"), but at least Batman knows which side of the law, and which side of justice, he stands on. His own personal happiness means nothing if what happened to him and his parents could happen to another, and so he learns to be satisfied in the life he's ultimately chosen. No, Batman is no George Bailey, but like It's a Wonderful Life's protagonist, Gotham would undoubtedly crumble without him.

'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' Pulls From Batman Comics While Crafting Something New

Like most on-screen Batman adventures, Mask of the Phantasm pulls from the original DC Comics as inspiration. Echoes of Frank Miller's famed Batman: Year One can be spotted here, as well as elements from the unofficial sequel Batman: Year Two, penned by Mike W. Barr. Elements of Year One come up when we witness one of Bruce's earliest attempts to battle Gotham's criminals, followed eventually by the GCPD's hunt for the Dark Knight. In this case, though, the allusions to Year Two might be more obvious, as the Phantasm greatly resembles the Reaper from said story, a murdering vigilante with a penchant for skulls, blades, and hunting folks from Bruce's past. We have to admit though, Mask of the Phantasm does it much better.

While Mask of the Phantasm adapts many elements from these iconic Batman stories, Bruce Timm, Alan Burnett, Eric Radomski, and the other creative architects behind the animated feature made sure to deviate enough from the source material to keep things fresh and interesting. Plenty of other Batman pictures have pulled directly from the comic books themselves, with Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Batman being the most notable examples. But what Mask of the Phantasm does here by taking these stories and conforming them to the pre-established Batman: The Animated Series universe is groundbreaking. It's one thing to make a comic book story that's already pretty adult even more serious for live-action audiences, but taking these dark tales and successfully adapting them for children is a greater feat worth celebrating.

For decades, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm –– which tragically didn't do well at the box office –– was the only animated Batman feature that earned itself a theatrical release. Years later, Batman: The Killing Joke and The Lego Batman Movie joined its ranks, but even they couldn't compare to the brilliance that is Mask of the Phantasm. Not only is it the best of its animated contemporaries, but it triumphantly overshadows all of the Dark Knight's other theatrical releases. To this day, no other Batman feature captures the genuine spirit of the World's Greatest Detective — and the cost of his crusade — quite like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm does, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is available for streaming on Max.

