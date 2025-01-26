One of the main things war movies try to show is a real-life battle or siege to spruce things up a bit and keep audiences invested in them. It's a common tactic amongst both good and bad films, as these climactic fights are generally the number one reason fans go to see the movies in the first place. When it comes to this crucial moment in the film, bad movies generally beget bad battle sequences, as one would expect. But every so often, a bad movie might absolutely nail it.

Taking place across a wide variety of periods, places, and conflicts, these battles help boost their respective movies' ratings from the low point they have reached and turn dramatic slogs briefly exciting thanks to these moments of excitement. These are the best battle sequences in bad or average war movies, which have become the most notorious parts of their films, even if their films were entirely forgettable.

10 The Great Siege of 1216

'Robin Hood' (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

There are way too many Robin Hood movies to count, but Ridley Scott's 2010 take on the classic legend is arguably one of the worst. The film attempts to blend the folklore with the very real First Barons' War and is loaded with historical inaccuracies. Russell Crowe as Robin Hood also felt like a weird choice, but it's far from the only area where it fails. During the film, the French and Scottish armies lay siege to a castle near the Cliffs of Dover in England, which was a real event known as the Great Siege of 1216.

This battle scene is completely ridiculous, with the French and Scottish coming ashore in wooden landing craft resembling the Higgins boats used on D-Day in World War II, which is honestly kind of hilarious. Yet, it makes the battle so much more entertaining, with the up close and personal fighting also being really thrilling. No other movie based on Robin Hood has a moment like this, which is what sort of saved the 2010 version from being a whole lot worse and what set it apart from the dozens of other movie adaptations.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Robin Hood Release Date May 12, 2010 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Cast Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Max Von Sydow, William Hurt, Mark Strong Runtime 140 Minutes Director Ridley Scott Writers Brian Helgeland

9 The Battle of Saipan

'Windtalkers' (2002)

Image via MGM

Windtalkers starred Nicolas Cage in a film that was trying to jump on the bandwagon of Saving Private Ryan, taking place during the Battle of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands rather than the D-Day beach landings. It is well and truly terrible, directed by John Woo, who is not exactly known for his realism. Many of his action films are super over-the-top and lack in the drama department, and Windtalkers is no exception.

Luckily, it isn't too over-the-top, and while everything else is awful, the battle of Saipan is kind of unique and awesome. Many audiences felt the shooting style was brilliant, with the camera giving a vast, dynamic overview of the entire engagement rather than centering solely on a few minor focal points, making it look almost like a real-time strategy video game rather than a movie. Had the movie done anything else right, it would have been pretty good. Unfortunately, the battle is just about the only thing it did right, which is by far the most exciting part of what is otherwise a snoozefest.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Windtalkers Release Date June 14, 2002 Runtime 134 minutes Cast Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach, Peter Stormare, Noah Emmerich, Mark Ruffalo , Brian Van Holt Director John Woo Writers John Rice, Joe Batteer

8 The Siege of Orléans

'The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc' (1999)

Image via Colombia Pictures

The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc trampled all over the real story of Saint Joan of Arc (Milla Jovovich). The main problem is that Joan of Arc was known for never once fighting or killing in battle but for leading the French to victory in the Hundred Years' War with only a banner. It's a pretty big part of why she is so famous. This movie, inexplicably, had her fight with a sword on multiple occasions, which speaks to the level of accuracy of the rest of the film.

However, the pivotal Siege of Orléans is actually very well done, utilizing big setpieces like siege engines and ditches to make things more exciting. The combat is fast and visceral, portraying the brutality that was medieval combat and the chaos of war. The entire sequence is like something out of an epic fantasy film (which, considering its inaccuracies, it may as well be), and basically salvaged the disaster that was the rest of the movie, helping it achieve a reputation that, while bad, was nowhere near as awful as it could have been.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc Release Date October 27, 1999 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming RENT Cast John Malkovich, Milla Jovovich , Faye Dunaway, Dustin Hoffman , Pascal Greggory, Vincent Cassel , Tchéky Karyo, Richard Ridings, Desmond Harrington, Timothy West, Rab Affleck, Stéphane Algoud, Edwin Apps, David Bailie, David Barber, Timothy Bateson, David Begg, Christian Barbier, Christian Bergner, Andrew Birkin, Dominic Borrelli, John Boswall, Matthew Bowyer, Paul Brooke, Bruce Byron Runtime 158 minutes Writers Andrew Birkin

7 Attack on Pearl Harbor

'Pearl Harbor' (2001)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Pearl Harbor is set during the Pacific Theater of World War II, during the Japanese Empire's preemptive strike against the United States, which was the catalyst in prompting the US to declare war on the Axis. The Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor is one of the most infamous moments of the war due to how unexpected, fast, and brutal it was; a film exploring it sounds like it should be promising. Unfortunately, director Michael Bay, who is better known for his action movies, decided to capitalize on the success of James Cameron's recent disaster romance film Titanic and turned Pearl Harbor into a nonsensical love story that really didn't fit in.

While the romance is entirely underwhelming, and there are some really cringe-inducing moments, the actual action is surprisingly adept, save for a few minor hiccups here and there. The visual spectacle captures the shock and awe America experienced during the attack, even with its many historical i