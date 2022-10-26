Beer has played a big part in some of the most iconic moments in cinematic history. After all, who could forget Andy Dufresne securing a couple of cold ones for the crew in The Shawshank Redemption, Django and Dr. Schultz bonding over a brew at the start of Django Unchained, or the gang in Shaun of the Dead heading to the Winchester to have a nice cold pint.

RELATED: 6 Best, Wildest Movie-Related Drinking Games of All Time

However, any movie can feature a beer in a scene or two. Far fewer have gone so far as to incorporate beer as an integral part of the story. From sci-fi action movies about legendary pub crawls to teenage comedies in pursuit of a brew, beer is the lifeblood coursing through the veins of these movies.

‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ (2022)

It’s not only the most recent beer movie, but also one of the wildest. Based on a true story, The Greatest Beer Run Ever follows a former Marine (Zac Efron) as he hopes to lift the spirits of his friends fighting in the Vietnam War by bringing them a can of their favorite beer.

While it’s been met with mixed reviews, no one can deny the film has its heart in the right place as a love letter to the sometimes irrational, but ever-glorious comradery forged between drinking buddies. While ultimately a comedy, it isn’t afraid to depict the ambiguity of war and utilizes its impressive cast to pack a hefty emotional wallop.

‘Beer League’ (2006)

Artie Lange's Beer League is a gut-busting comedy that follows Artie DeVanzo, an unemployed town drunk whose great loves in life are softball, his buddies, and booze. Disaster strikes when his beloved ‘Ed’s Bar and Swill’ softball team is given the ultimatum of besting their archrival or being kicked out of the league permanently.

It’s rather juvenile, but it assembled a stellar supporting cast and has a certain nostalgic charm for lovers of the raunchy comedies of the 80s. Plus, it’s a pretty good movie to watch while having a beer.

‘Wake In Fright’ (1971)

An Australian horror movie from the 70s might not seem like a great beer movie, but given booze appear in more scenes than most characters do – and plays an important part in their psyche – it’s tough to deny its standing. Wake in Fright follows a schoolteacher stranded in an outback mining town who gets dragged into a series of drunken escapades with the ever-intoxicated locals.

With violence, suspense, and no small amount of unbearable dread, it’s certainly not a fun viewing experience, but it is a worthwhile one given it earned a second screening at the Cannes Film Festival after being selected as a Cannes Classic title by Martin Scorsese. Besides, horror and beer sound like a winning combination.

‘Strange Brew’ (1983)

In its initial release, the MGM lion let out a belching drunken burp instead of its usual roar. As immature as it may seem, it was the perfect introduction to Strange Brew, an offbeat Canadian comedy about two brothers (played by Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas) and their love of beer.

The brothers land jobs working at the factory which produces their favorite beer which seems like a dream come true until they uncover the brewery owner’s plot to take over the world. Yes, it’s entirely ridiculous, but for some bizarre reason, it just works. The brothers are charming, the story is delightfully surreal, and it still stands as one of the all-time great beer movies.

‘Old School’ (2003)

Old School might not revolve around beer per se, but it does feature Will Ferrell becoming ‘Frank the Tank’ after drinking from a beer bong, so it has to qualify. The story follows three friends from college who try to recapture their glory days by opening a fraternity and come at odds with Dean Pritchard (Jeremy Piven) in the process.

To describe it as irreverent would be an understatement and critics weren’t exactly fond of it, but it did develop a cult following off the back of its laugh-out-loud comedy and the deep-rooted nostalgia within its story. As a celebration of the good old days, there is no movie better to raise a glass to than Old School.

‘Drinking Buddies’ (2013)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Who ever said a beer-based comedy had to be boorish? Drinking Buddies strays away from low-brow gags in favor of smart observational comedy as it follows two co-workers (Olivia Wilde and Joke Johnson) who, despite their apparent love for one another, date other people and do their best to ignore their feelings as they go about their alcohol-infused daily lives.

It's witty, intelligent, and serves as a poignant commentary on modern relationships which refuses to succumb to easy answers. To top it all off, the actors drank actual beer while filming, so there’s no need to feel guilty about reaching for another can while watching this one.

‘The World’s End’ (2013)

The World’s End is a movie about an alien invasion. It’s also a movie about five high school friends reuniting after 20 years to drink a lot of beer. Garry King (Simon Pegg) rounds up his old crew to finally accomplish ‘The Golden Mile’, a winding pub crawl they failed when they were teenagers which sees them having to down a pint at twelve different locations.

The big night out goes awry when the squad learns of a body-snatcher-type invasion transpiring in their hometown. An awesome concoction of action, comedy, sci-fi, a splash of horror, and gallons of beer, it’s a befitting conclusion to Edgar Wright’s Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy and offers plenty of beer-drinking fun with a spectacular cast to boot.

‘Superbad’ (2007)

For some viewers, Superbad will undoubtedly bring back old memories. Recollections of teenage youths trying haplessly to get their hands on some alcohol any way they can no matter how embarrassing the cost. It’s these touches of painful accuracy amid the hilarity that makes Superbad a near-perfect movie to put on while having some beers with friends.

It follows three underage high school boys (Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse) through a wild night as they try to acquire booze for a classmate's party. With countless hysterical scenes and some unforgettable side characters, it remains one of the best teen comedies of all time.

‘Beerfest’ (2006)

While Broken Lizard left fans waiting for 17 years to offer a follow-up to their cult hit Super Troopers, the group had no difficulty making other outrageous comedies in the meantime. Among the best of them was 2006’s Beerfest, a story of two American brothers assembling a team to compete in the annual ‘Beerfest,’ an Olympics-style tournament revolving around drinking games held in Germany during Oktoberfest.

The movie offers tons of beer-fuelled fun, from the misadventures of the gang’s training regime to the ridiculous hilarity of Beerfest itself. While it's not encouraged to go drink-for-drink with the characters, viewers can expect the movie only gets funnier the tipsier they become.

‘Smokey And The Bandit’ (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit has stood the test of time as a cult classic comedy that proudly boasts chaotic senselessness as one of its greatest assets. Burt Reynolds stars as Bo “The Bandit” Darville, a driver-for-hire who agrees to bootleg a truckload of Coors beer into Georgia while being chased by the dogged Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason).

The ultimate beer movie if ever there was one, it is filled to the brim with growling engines, fantastic car chases, brilliant characters, and plenty of cheesy 70s humor. Sit back, crack open a cold one, and enjoy one of the best examples of mindless fun Hollywood has ever produced.

NEXT: 8 Iconic Drinks Made Famous By Movies and Television