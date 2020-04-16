The 11 Best Ben Affleck Movies, Ranked

With approximately 40 years in showbiz under his belt, it’s safe to say Ben Affleck is a bonafide household name. Over these last few decades, Affleck has left an indelible mark on the world of movies, with his resumé boasting some high-profile credits as well as some big ol’ flops (lookin’ at you, Gigli, Daredevil, and Surviving Christmas). Through the highs and the lows, Affleck has proven himself to be a skilled actor, director, writer, and producer. He’s worked in a variety of genres, although he excels in both dramas and action movies. He’s a fairly skilled comedic presence, always down to poke fun at his celebrity status when need be. He is also getting more and more candid about his personal life as the years while also going deep about his past career choices, making him one of the more fascinating celebrities to track as he ages into a new, more mature chapter in his career.

With 73 acting credits, 23 producer credits, eight director credits, and six writing credits to his name, Affleck has built up on hell of a resumé. At such, it seems like it’s about dang time we round up some of the best movies he’s worn the hat of actor, director, writer, producer, or, in some cases, more than one hat. There will be some surprises as to the ranking and maybe some intrigue aroused over the reasoning behind those rankings, but it’s safe to say you will not be disappointed by which of Affleck’s movies are considered (in this writer’s opinion) to be some of his best yet.

Keep scrolling to see which Affleck movies have been tapped as the best of ’em all and how they rank. For more, check out this spicy ranking of Brad Pitt’s best movies.