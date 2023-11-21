Bernardo Bertolucci was an influential Italian filmmaker, famous for his provocative dramas, political themes, and stylish direction. He was truly prolific, making some eighteen features between 1962 and 2012. Some of his best works are the incendiary Last Tango in Paris and the politically astute The Conformist.

Bertolucci was unafraid to engage with controversial subject matter or heinous characters, and his movies usually resist easy answers to the questions they raise. He was particularly great at using detailed character studies to make broader points about society as a whole. Many of his films have aged well and are still worth diving into. These are the finest of them, as ranked by the users of IMDb.

10 'Last Tango in Paris' (1972)

Letterboxd: 3.3/5

This provocative classic centers on Paul (Marlon Brando), a middle-aged man whose wife has committed suicide. While looking for an apartment, he meets a spirited young woman named Jeanne (Maria Schneider). The two of them begin a turbulent, anonymous sexual relationship, without learning even basic information about one another. However, Paul's inner demons soon bubble to the surface, with catastrophic consequences for both characters.

Last Tango in Paris was controversial on release, with some criticizing the explicit brutality of some scenes. Nevertheless, there's no denying the scope of Bertolucci's bold vision. Here, he dives into the darkest, messiest aspects of human relationships. 50 years later, the film is still electric and intense. The lead performances are also fantastic; Brando's, in particular, would influence many later actors like Brad Pitt and Ethan Hawke.

9 'Partner' (1968)

Letterboxd: 3.4/5

Partner is an adaptation of the classic Dostoevsky novel The Double, which also served as the basis for Richard Ayoade's movie of the same name. This version revolves around Giacobbe I (Pierre Clémenti), a seemingly ordinary teacher who crosses paths with a man who looks exactly like him. However, this mysterious doppelganer's personality is entirely different: where Giuseppe is mild-mannered and quiet, Giacobbe II is rebellious and provocative.

At first Giacobbe II's presence improves Giacobbe I's life, but soon things take a more sinister turn. Bertolucci relocated this story to 1960s Italy, against the backdrop of anti-Vietnam War protests, which throw its themes in a new light. It's worth seeing just for the impressive dual performance from Clémenti.

8 'Tragedy of a Ridiculous Man' (1981)

Letterboxd: 3.4/5

Born a peasant, Primo (Ugo Tognazzi) has clawed himself out of poverty and is now the owner of a large cheese factory. However, his life is upended by two crushing events: his business takes a tumble, and his son Giovanni (Ricky Tognazzi) is kidnapped by terrorists who demand an exorbitant ransom. Primo and his wife (Anouk Aimée) raise the money, but Primo begins to plot ways to use it to restore his business.

Tragedy of a Ridiculous Man makes for a sharp morality tale, which may not be quite as polished as Bertolucci's masterworks, but is still jam-packed with social commentary. It's by turns funny and devastating. Tognazzi's performance was widely praised, and he won that year's Best Actor Award at Cannes. Not to mention, the film boasts a top-notch score by legendary composer Ennio Morricone.

7 'Besieged' (1998)

Letterboxd: 3.4/5

Thandie Newton stars in this drama as Shandurai, a young woman from an unnamed African country. After her husband is jailed by a dictator, Shandurai seeks refuge in Rome, where she begins studying medicine and working as a maid for an eccentric pianist named Kinsky (David Thewliss). Kinsky soon becomes infatuated with Shandurai and promises to secure her husband's release, but Thandie's own developing feelings for Kinsky threaten to tear everything apart.

It's not one of Bertolucci's best plots, but it's well-told, utilizing minimal dialogue and great framing for maximum effect. Bertolucci uses architecture and physical space to emphasize the character's emotions, often shooting them in confined rooms or labyrinthine corridors. Not everyone will enjoy its languid pace and meandering narrative, but fans of slow cinema should appreciate it.

6 'The Dreamers' (2003)

Letterboxd: 3.6/5

While the 1968 student protests rage in Paris, an American student named Matthew (Michael Pitt) befriends a pair of French siblings, Isabelle (Eva Green) and Theo (Louis Garrel). The siblings are precocious cinephiles who wax lyrical about politics and philosophy. The three of them become intensely close, leading to a tempestuous love triangle.

Like Last Tango in Paris, The Dreamers is erotic and provocative, but also tender. Its protagonists are young and confused, just starting to understand themselves and the world. It's as much a political statement as a character study, using these characters to draw conclusions about the political unrest sweeping France at the time. The film is also Bertolucci's love letter to cinema: the characters talk endlessly about stars like Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Marlene Dietrich and they recreate scenes from French classics like Bande à part.

5 'Before the Revolution' (1964)

Letterboxd: 3.6/5

Before the Revolution focuses on a young Marxist intellectual, Fabrizio (Francesco Barilli), who grapples with conflicting ideologies and relationships. He's engaged to a woman named Clelia (Cristina Pariset) but strangely drawn to Gina (Adriana Asti), his young aunt. At the same time, he's still reeling from the possible suicide of his best friend. As an escape, Fabrizio begins having an affair with Gina, but he soon finds himself disillusioned both with Communist politics and with the people around him.

Before the Revolution is a little uneven and rough-edged, but that's also part of its charm. In this regard, it's heavily indebted to the French New Wave. The film is a portrait of the 60s generation in Italy, who were energized by revolutionary zeal but almost never brought their changes to fruition. Thematically, it looks at the tensions between one's political convictions and one's social milieu.

4 'The Spider's Stratagem' (1970)

Letterboxd: 3.6/5

Athos Magnani (Giulio Brogi) arrives in the Italian town of Tara to investigate his father's mysterious death in the 1930s. The townsfolk claim that Magnani's father was a resistance hero who was murdered by fascists whose identities are unknown. The more Magnani looks into the matter, the more convinced he becomes that they are misleading him. He sees that his father has become a kind of myth for the town, one which won't easily be dispelled.

Bertolucci's knack for striking visuals and intricate camera moves is very much on display here. On the more cerebral side, The Spider's Stratagem is a meditation on memory and the nature of truth, which Bertolucci handles deftly. Specifically, it dissects the long-lasting effects of Italy's fascist past, asking tough questions about ordinary people's complicity with the regime.

3 '1900' (1976)

Letterboxd: 3.8/5

Robert De Niro and Gérard Depardieu star in this epic set in Italy in the first half of the 20th century. Alfredo (De Niro) and Olmo (Depardieu) were childhood friends who grew up in very different worlds: Alfredo comes from a long line of wealthy landowners, and Olmo is a peasant. The film chronicles their diverging life trajectories as the major events of the century unfold. For example, Olmo is sent to fight in World War I, while Alfredo stays behind to oversee the family business.

The movie uses these characters to explore various historical events, like the rise of fascism and the Allied invasion of Italy. It's truly grand in scale, spanning five decades and clocking in at a hefty 317 minutes in its longest version. This reflects the larger budgets and star power Bertolucci had at his fingertips as a result of the success of Last Tango in Paris. Here, he works with a bigger canvas but retains his focus on characterization.

2 'The Last Emperor' (1987)

Letterboxd: 3.9/5

The Last Emperor tells the true story of Pu Yi (John Lone), the emperor who ascended the throne of China at age three and witnessed massive upheavals in his country. He grows up within the confines of the Forbidden City until he is eventually expelled and winds up siding with the Japanese. Pu Yi's life is upended once again when the Communists take power, stripping him of his title. To make ends meet, the former ruler works as a simple gardener.

Pu Yi led a truly remarkable life, and his story is a microcosm of China's turbulent 20th century. He's a metaphor for the old system that vanished, replaced by one that was even more authoritarian and destructive. It's a larger-than-life story, but Bertolucci's direction rises to the occasion. The Last Emperor received rave reviews, winning nine Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

1 'The Conformist' (1970)

Letterboxd: 4.2/5

Image via Paramount Pictures

Set in Italy in the late 1930s, The Conformist follows Marcello Clerici (Jean-Louis Trintignant), a government employee tasked with infiltrating and spying on an anti-fascist professor. Eventually, he is even ordered to assassinate the man, who used to be his teacher. Through flashbacks, we learn about Marcello's troubled past, explaining how he ended up in this position.

As with a lot of Bertolucci's work, these characters become stand-ins for the society as a whole. Through them, Bertolucci seeks to understand how ordinary people could wind up supporting murderous movements like fascism. More than that, the film also looks at how quickly people were to abandon fascism after the war and claim they never supported it. Authentic performances, a sharp script, and Vittorio Storaro's gorgeous cinematography place The Conformist firmly among the best movies of the 1970s.

