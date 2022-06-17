Better Call Saul Season 6, Part 2, is set to premiere on July 11, bringing the saga of Jimmy/Saul to a close. The explosive ending of Season 6, Part 1, has definitely got fans waiting in anticipation. It really highlights how the show has grown in scope and depth over its run, to the point that some fans say it rivals (or even eclipses) Breaking Bad.

A large part of Better Call Saul's success lies in its range. Its best episodes run the gamut from slapstick comedy to relationship drama to The Wire-esque crime story. Bob Odenkirk himself represents this. Like Jeremy Strong in Succession, he combines great comedic timing with dramatic heft. What episodes do it best? Let's ask IMDb.

Season 2, Episode 9 - "Nailed" - IMDb: 9.3/10

The penultimate episode of Season 2 served up great scenes for both Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Jimmy. Jimmy sabotages Chuck's (Michael McKean) Mesa Verde documents so that Kim (Rhea Seehorn) gets the case. In a pivotal moment for the series, Kim sides with Jimmy, even though she knows Chuck is right. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks) uses a spike strip to take out one of the Salamanca cartel's cars, before stealing $250 000 hidden in one of the tires.

Banks's performance as Mike is the real highlight here. He sics the cops on the Salamanca car, but an innocent bystander is killed in the process. Prior to this, Mike's still more or less a good guy - or at least, he thinks he is. He can be cold-blooded, but only to people who deserve it. His actions in this episode bring him one step closer to becoming the amoral killer we know from Breaking Bad.

Season 5, Episode 6 - "Wexler v. Goodman" - IMDb: 9.3/10

In this episode, Jimmy continues his plans to wreck Howard Hamlin's (Patrick Fabian) life. Not content with simply throwing bowling balls at his Jaguar, Jimmy pays a pair of sex workers to visit Howard while he's at lunch with a client. It's a further escalation in Operation Punish Howard, which becomes one of Jimmy and Kim's main obsessions and a crucial storyline in Season 6.

However, the central drama in this one is really between Jimmy and Kim. Their relationship is strained throughout Season 5, but it reaches a fever pitch when Jimmy goes off-script to attack Mesa Verde boss Kevin Wachtell (Rex Linn). Interestingly, the episode opens with a flashback of teenage Kim arguing with her mother, who is late to pick her up from school because she has been drinking. This memory parallels the final scene, where Kim says she and Jimmy should either break up or get married. Perhaps Kim only feels comfortable when dealing with unstable loved ones - a grim omen both for Jimmy and for her. After all, Kim is conspicuously absent from Breaking Bad.

Season 5, Episode 10 - "Something Unforgivable" - IMDb: 9.3/10

This episode is notable for Gus's (Giancarlo Esposito) ill-fated assassination attempt against Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), leaving Nacho (Michael Mando) caught in the lion's den.

Another key moment is when Kim reveals to Jimmy that she also wants to get revenge on Howard. The Season 5 finale offers a glimpse into the other side of Kim Wexler, one that is arguably more devious than Jimmy.

Season 1, Episode 6 - "Five-0" - IMDb: 9.4/10

This episode explores Mike's backstory in heartbreaking detail. We learn that corruption was rife amongst the cops in Mike's precinct, including Mike himself. Mike's son Matt, a rookie cop, was clean, however. Mike encouraged Matt to accept the bribes anyway, or the other officers might think he was a rat. Matt hesitated, leading two cops, Hoffman (Lane Garrison) and Fensky (Billy Malone), to decide to murder him.

Mike is devastated, descending into depression and binge drinking. The only thing that saves him is his desire for revenge. Mike pretends to be drunk in order to get close to his son's killers and proceeds to kill them both, in classic Mike fashion. He's cold, almost surgical. This episode might be the all-time best performance from Banks. He manages to portray Mike as both merciless and relatable. “You know what happened," he tells his daughter-in-law (Kerry Condon). "The question is: can you live with it?”

Season 1, Episode 9 - "Pimento" - IMDb: 9.4/10

"Pimento" delivered a brutal revelation: Howard was excluding Jimmy from HHM not out of personal spite, but on Chuck's orders. Jimmy confronts Chuck, and his brother tells him that he believes that, at heart, Jimmy remains dishonest, remains Slippin' Jimmy. Their relationship never recovers.

Even more tragic is the fact that Chuck's perception of Jimmy is self-fulfilling. Chuck thinks Jimmy is a crook, so he keeps him at arm's length, which pushes Jimmy to be even more crooked. This episode features some of Odenkirk's most vulnerable moments as Jimmy. Watching his reaction to Chuck's words is sure to make the viewer wince.

Season 4, Episode 10 - "Winner" - IMDb: 9.5/10

"Winner" is the incendiary finale of Season 4, one of the show's best. The previous episode, "Wiedersehn," was a master class in misdirection. It built up tension with the misfiring explosives in Gus's meth-lab-in-progress, and lead us to believe that troublesome German engineer Kai (Ben Bela Böhm) would cause a mess. Instead, the mess comes from mild-mannered head engineer Werner (Rainer Bock). Werner flees the compound and sets off to a hot spring where he plans to meet his wife, whom he hasn't seen in many months.

Mike figures out Werner's plan and intercepts him. The resulting scenes between Banks and Bock are chilling. The moment Werner realizes his fate is sealed is a series highlight. He begs Mike to give him a second chance, but it's out of his hands. Mike promises only that he will make Werner's death look like an accident to spare his wife the trauma of the truth. In Mike's world, this passes for mercy.

Season 6, Episode 3 - "Rock and a Hard Place" - IMDb: 9.7/10

This episode is the final chapter for Nacho Varga, one of Better Call Saul's most tragic characters. Like Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), Nacho is fundamentally a decent guy who pays an unfairly high price for his crimes. In this episode, he agrees to lie to the Salamancas on Gus's behalf, in exchange for Gus's word that he won't harm Nacho's father. It's the end of the road for Nacho, as Mike will kill him regardless of what happens.

Once again, Mike promises a small mercy: the killing shot will be quick and painless. Ultimately Nacho is the one who spares Mike, as he chooses to take his own life rather than force Mike's hand. The star of the episode is Mando. His performance throughout the show has been great, but here he really nails Nacho's fury, grief, and steely determination. There's no happy ending for Nacho, but he does at least get to do something which few characters in this universe can: go out on his own terms.

Season 3, Episode 5 - "Chicanery" - IMDb: 9.7/10

"Chicanery" marks a crucial moment in the feud between Jimmy and Chuck, especially since Jimmy scores a rare victory. He enlists Huell (Lavell Crawford) to plant a battery on Chuck, proving that his supposed allergy to electronics is all in his head.

Michael McKean's performance as the enraged Chuck is brilliant. He plays the character with such depth that it's hard to tell what he really thinks. Is he mad, or is his EHS a calculated deception? Does he truly think that he's doing the right thing, or is he simply motivated by disdain for his brother? In so many ways, Chuck was the creator of Saul, and that's fully on display in this episode.

Season 5, Episode 8 - "Bagman" - IMDb: 9.7/10

More than any other, this episode plays out like a plot line from Breaking Bad, as Jimmy is sent to the border to collect Lalo's $7 million in cash. On the way back to Albuquerque, trucks carrying gunmen confront Jimmy. What follows is a nail-biting shootout in the desert, where Mike flexes his prowess as a sniper.

"Bagman" is Jimmy's closet brush with death thus far, and a reminder of the dangerous world he moves within. It's a gripping, grueling episode, directed by Vince Gilligan himself. Here, Gilligan proves that Better Call Saul is fully capable of delivering operatic set pieces on par with its predecessor.

Season 5, Episode 9 - "Bad Choice Road" - IMDb: 9.7/10

Jimmy makes it out of the desert alive, but Kim is suspicious. Seehorn does a great job of portraying Kim's concern as she pieces together what happened. This leads to Jimmy and Kim's fiercest fight yet - before it's disrupted by Lalo, that is.

Lalo reveals that he has found Jimmy's bullet-riddled car, and he demands the full story. He seems ready to off the pair of them at a moment's notice, but Kim's quick thinking saves their lives. She covers for Jimmy, and Lalo seems to accept her explanation. This episode has many parallels with the conclusion of Season 6 Part I. One can't help but think that this scene was Jimmy and Kim's last life, and that their coming confrontation with Lalo will be the final one, in one way or another.

