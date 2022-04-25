Though the Netflix Big Mouth Universe thrives on vulgarity and outlandish creatures and concepts, at its heart, it is deeply rooted in the human experience. For such asinine antics to hit home as well as they do, certain elements of the shows need to be grounded in some fundamental truths. Season after season, Big Mouth continues to draw audiences in with its relatable perspectives surrounding puberty and hormones. Its spinoff Human Resources is no different, offing those same witty insights on an older and more mature batch of characters.

While these shows incorporate relationships of all kinds, its primary focus is on love and sex. It’s easy to forget what excellent commentary they have made regarding friendships, among the preteens of Big Mouth and the monsters on Human Resources. Best friends Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney) are definitely not the only noteworthy duo on these series.

Sonya & Rick

Image via Netflix

Sonya (Pamela Adlon) starts the season off sliding head-first into a rough patch. Once a successful Love Bug, she’s suddenly fired from her position. To try and snap her out of her alcohol-fueled downward spiral, her friends Connie (Maya Rudolph) and Maury (Nick Kroll) try and set her up on a blind date. Unfortunately, that date happens to be Rick (also Nick Kroll). At first, Rick is less than charming and Sonya is put off by him. When he unexpectedly shows up at her apartment in the following days, he looks around her takeout box and empty bottle-filled apartment and doesn’t think to judge her. Instead, he takes her chaotic environment and reshapes it into a place of solace, building a whimsical little fort out of all of her garbage. His outlook of “garbage is just a fort you haven’t built yet” completely changes her perspective on the dark hole she’d allowed herself to fall into since losing her job. She later tells Connie and Maury that not only does Rick teach her the value of enjoying where she is in life, but he helps her find a steady job and quit drinking. To everyone’s absolute shock, Rick turns out to be such a fulfilling addition to Sonya’s life, and it all stems from a lack of judgment.

Missy & Jessi

Image via Netflix

Season 5 of Big Mouth oversees a time of growth for both of these girls: Missy (Ayo Adebiri) begins to let go of the people-pleasing tendencies of her past. Her Love Bug turns into a Hate Worm when she has a hard time navigating the boundary between advocating for herself and misdirecting that passion into something negative. Jessi (Jessi Klein) has her first experience with a same-sex love interest and unrequited love. Between these two, the forces of growing pains are strong. Tensions reach a boiling point in their relationship when Jessi takes over a protest that Missy cares about, and in return, Missy starts a hateful rumour online. The way their friendship evolves in this season is discouraging, as they’ve been such integral characters in each other’s coming-of-age stories up until this point. This arc is important because it resembles two individuals that are finding themselves independently while still being so closely involved with each other. In the season finale, Jessi’s team of creatures helps her see the ways she was unfair to Missy. Her apology opens a door for them to admit they miss each other, and more importantly, for Missy to tell her Worm that she doesn’t want to be hateful anymore. That powerful connection helps both girls to overcome the obstacles that stood in the way of their friendship and become better people themselves.

Natalie & Yara

Image via Netflix

Yara is an aging immigrant mother and grandmother, struggling with Alzheimer's. She clings to the memory of a long-lost love and is having a hard time adjusting to living in a long-term care home, and later moving into her family’s house. Her son Amir makes careful, logical decisions regarding his mother’s wellbeing, but as a result, her wants and needs get lost in the shuffle of caregiving. Amir’s youngest daughter, Natalie, notices that her grandmother is being held hostage by an anxious son, as well as her illness, and takes her out of the house. While Natalie is absolutely not acting completely selflessly (taking her grandmother to the convenience store to buy some 21+ products), it’s plain to see that the bond Yara shares with her granddaughter towards the end of her life is heartfelt and uplifting. Unlike Yara’s son who’s so wrapped up in worry and grief to enjoy his mother’s company, Natalie sees her grandmother and is effortlessly in tune with her.

Maury & Andrew

Image via Netflix

These two are truly peas in a pod. Whether the ideas going through their vile little minds are good, bad or so very ugly, you have to admit that the support between these two pals is unparalleled. Andrew (John Mulaney) is the first member of his group of friends to hit puberty in season 1, and his Hormone Monster, Maurice, has guided him through some sticky situations. From helping him discover his sexuality to learning how to appropriately treat the women in his life (this one may still be a work in progress), Maury has been there for Andrew through all of the major life lessons. Time and time again, Andrew messes things up with his love interest Missy and he makes horribly short-sighted decisions that jeopardize his friendships, most of which can be directly attributed to Maury’s encouragement. But at least he doesn’t have to suffer through them alone, he’s found a BFF just as depraved as he is.

Rochelle & Pete

Image via Netflix

Though Pete (Randall Park) started out as a potential love interest for Rochelle (Kiki Palmer), their friendship started out as two characters who balance each other out, personalities that complement each other. Rochelle, as a Love Bug, is a free spirit. She thrives on happiness found in compulsive decisions and seeks instant gratification. Pete, the Logic Rock, is her polar opposite – taking his time in searching for fulfillment in the details of his tasks. Though their beliefs oppose each other in almost every way, it is displayed how harmoniously they’re able to co-exist as they work with an erratic client and try Pete’s “Inbox Zero” lifestyle.

While Rochelle pursues other romantic partners, Pete puts his jealousy aside in the finale, choosing a course of action that supports her happiness. Whether their relationship will evolve in the future is a ‘will-they-won’t-they’ for viewers, but for now, it’s enough to acknowledge that they deeply care for each other.

Coach Steve & Jay

Image via Netflix

In a weird way, these two complete each other. The dynamic between this grown man and neglected child works so well because they are both so well-meaning. Coach Steve (Nick Kroll) and Jay (Jason Mantzoukas) both live pretty lonely lives, outcasts amongst their peers, and are both simply looking to make genuine connections. Oftentimes, it’s with inanimate objects as we see in the Valentine’s Day episode of season 3, but over the course of this series, Jay seems to have found a supplementary father in Steve, and Steve has found his “Jay the Child my best friend”. They even have a secret handshake. The truest example of how these two want to be there for each other is in season 2’s ‘Steve the Virgin’ episode. Coach Steve losing his virginity is almost a byproduct of wanting to be Jay’s “Gary”: a father figure who hangs out with him and plays catch.

Emmy & Walter

Image via Netflix

Emmy (Aidy Bryant) spends the first few episodes of the season stepping into her new role as a Love Bug and struggles with some aspects of supporting her clients. Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman) is there to mentor her and coach her through the personality traits that act as barriers to connecting with her human. In his own special way, he relates to her and pushes her to be her best self and show up for the people that need her. It is through his guidance that she begins to excel in her new position and grow as a person. Walter is the catalyst to a lot of maturing that Emmy has yet to achieve, he and the rest of the Human Resources squad are there for her as she comes into her own throughout season 1.

