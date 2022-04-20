Every generation of Saturday Night Live has its handful of breakout stars that go on to outshine their time on the sketch comedy show, and in recent years none have been brighter than Bill Hader. He crafted some of the most iconic characters SNL has ever had, and then went on to shock audiences by dominating outside the comic realm in drama, horror, and even romance. All of the above have helped push him and his hit HBO series, Barry, to the top of fans' and critics’ must-see lists since it premiered in 2018. While it’s one of his most recognizable, it’s time to take a look at several other essential Bill Hader roles that have made him one of Hollywood’s best.

Various Characters on Saturday Night Live (2005-2013)

Bill Hader made his SNL debut in October 2005, and for eight seasons became renowned for his endless bag of impressions. His ability to capture the voice, facial expressions, and essence of everyone from Vincent Prince to Clint Eastwood led him to be compared to the late Phil Hartman. Plus, like Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell before him, Hader’s recurring characters went on to be some of the show’s most beloved. Audiences waited in anticipation every week to see him alongside Kristen Wiig in “Hollywood Dish” as Brady Trunk, couldn’t get enough of him as WXPD News reporter Herb Welch, and of course, fans lost it every single time he popped up on “Weekend Update” as Stefon, the New York City tourism extraordinaire.

Officer Slater in Superbad (2007)

When Hader wasn’t live from New York, he filled his time appearing in other funny roles in films like Knocked Up, Hot Rod, and Superbad. While the latter is often celebrated for its wondrous take on teenage debauchery and friendship, the legend that is McLovin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) would not have been quite what it was without Hader’s Officer Slater and Officer Michaels (Seth Rogen). Hader took an otherwise bit part in a teen movie and injected it with a level of comedic timing and rapport learned from years of improv, and made it a standout moment in his career.

Flint Lockwood in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Sony Animation was still getting started by 2009. Open Season did surprisingly well, as did Surf’s Up, but Open Season 2? Not so much. So Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs could’ve been a hit-or-miss situation, but it wound up a huge success. It had a lot in common with other films released that year as it had the vibrancy of Monsters vs Aliens, and was based on a beloved book like Fantastic Mr. Fox. However, neither of those had the lovable, sort of quirky aspiring scientist, Flint Lockwood. Like Hader, Lockwood wasn’t someone many would bet on right out of the gate, but Hader managed to make a winner out of this underdog. Something he’s done with many characters he’s portrayed over the years.

Fear in Inside Out (2015)

With the success of holding down Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs as the lead, Hader then went on to do a great deal of voice-over work thereafter in a Cloudy sequel, Turbo, and Monster’s University. He then went from a slug in Pixar to the literal fear that lives inside an adolescent’s mind in Inside Out. The cast of this Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature was stacked with talent; SNL alum Amy Poehler, two darlings from The Office, Phyllis Smith and Mindy Kaling, and funny/angry man Lewis Black. While older viewers were well aware of every emotion making up their mental state, there was something endearing and just plain relatable about Fear for the older fans watching.

Milo Dean in The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Comedy had been Hader’s wheelhouse for almost a decade by 2014, so when The Skeleton Twins hit, people were pleasantly surprised. Starring alongside Kristen Wiig, they didn’t entirely abandon their humor, as proven by the lip sync to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship. Aside from that though, The Skeleton Twins was dark. Depression, failure, and multiple suicide attempts made this an ironic highlight of Hader’s filmography and set the foundation for what followed with Barry, and a terrifying sequel to a Blockbuster hit.

Richie Tozier in It Chapter Two (2019)

While It Chapter Two, as a whole, wasn’t as striking as the 2017 film it spawned from, it’s hard to deny two things. The casting for the adult versions of the child actors was phenomenal, and Bill Hader’s Richie Tozier’s arc was as heartbreaking as it was intriguing. Harboring feelings for his best friend, Eddie (James Ransone) since they were kids only to have him be a victim of a sewer clown? That’s rough. On top of the heartbreak, Hader played Tozier with the same smart-alec sass Finn Wolfhard previously did, but that added layer of losing his friend and someone he longed for only pushed Hader’s performance further.

Aaron in Trainwreck (2015)

There are a lot of people out there who find Bill Hader attractive. Just check out the depths of Tumblr for proof, but in the grand scheme of Hollywood, he’s no Matthew McConaughey. Luckily, Adam Sandler paved the way for hilariously adorable men to step into rom-com roles. Despite all of that, many were still left scratching their heads when Hader and Amy Schumer teamed up for Trainwreck in 2015. They made it work though, as Hader brought just enough of the com that balanced out the rom, and in the end, Aaron from Trainwreck was nothing more than a bucket of charm.

