The mastermind behind some of Hollywood's most memorable movies, Billy Wilder was one of the most brilliant and versatile filmmakers of the golden age (and of all time). Consequently, Wilder was one of only five people who won three Academy Awards for producing, directing, and writing the same feature.

The Austrian-born filmmaker counts on an astounding five decades-long career that features many recognizable films — including Sabrina and Sunset Boulevard—and gracefully stands the test of time today; some of his films are even available to stream on Youtube. To celebrate Wilder's legacy, we rank the director's 10 finest features by IMDb score.

10 'Sabrina' (1960)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Sabrina, the talented Audrey Hepburn plays the daughter of a chauffeur who works for a very wealthy family. In the meantime, the family's playboy (William Holden), who she had been crushing on for the longest time, becomes interested in her. However, Sabrina realizes that his more serious and mature brother (Humphrey Bogart) is a better fit.

With a simplistic but enthralling premise and great acting performances, Wilder's film is undoubtedly a treasured one, also being among the most popular old Hollywood romances. Sabrina is humorous and charming, making for an entertaining watch for anyone who enjoys the genre.

9 'One, Two, Three' (1961)

Image via Eros International

In Wilder's cleverly-written political comedy One, Two, Three, a Coca-Cola executive (James Cagney) is given the responsibility of caring for his boss' socialite daughter (Pamela Tiffin) in West Berlin during the Cold War. The film is quite beloved by fans of the filmmaker and for good reason.

Considered the kind of film that gets better with each viewing, One, Two, Three provides audiences with a fun narrative, even though it is set during harsh times. No doubt, the effective Cold War satire effectively critiques both factions.

8 'The Lost Weekend' (1945)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Lost Weekend centers on "on the wagon" alcoholic writer Don Birna (Ray Milland), who actively struggles to fight his cravings. Audiences follow the character through a four-day drinking bout in this captivating drama film noir.

What makes the 1945 movie so good is the realistic way it reflects on the serious effects of alcoholism instead of mocking those who struggle with it, unlike other pieces of media tend to do. On top of the film's thought-provoking storyline, Milland delivers an impeccable performance that is well worth the watch.

7 'Ace in the Hole' (1951)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ace in the Hole centers on a former big-city journalist (Kirk Douglas) who takes a job with a small New Mexico newspaper. In the meantime, he finds a man (Richard Benedict) trapped in a cave and attempts to make a name for himself by covering a front-page story about the tragic event.

Also making for a fantastic satire about exploitation and opportunism (especially regarding journalism), this slow-paced but absorbing 1951 feature, though unfairly overlooked at times, is undoubtedly one of Wilder's finest works and is definitely worth checking.

6 'Stalag 17' (1953)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Set in a German P.O.W. camp in 1944, Stalag 17 follows the aftermath of two prisoners who attempt to escape the compound but are quickly found dead. That leads to suspicion that one of them, J.J. Sefton (William Holden), is an informer.

Seamlessly blending comedy and tragedy like many other movies by the filmmaker, Stalag 17 is often considered better than the play it was adapted from. With a gripping premise that provides food for thought, the film is assuredly a great, equal parts sentimental and equal parts comical melodrama.

5 'The Apartment' (1960)

Image via United Artists

In The Apartment, C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon), a Manhattan insurance clerk, attempts to advance in his career by allowing the corporate bosses to utilize his apartment for trysts. However, this ultimately causes trouble and unexpectedly sparks Baxter's own romance.

This amusing film has caught many people's attention, remaining a classic today due to its entertaining narrative, which features captivating character analysis and, of course, terrific direction. Additionally, The Apartment is a delightful and highly amusing romantic comedy that appeals to even those who don't like the genre and makes for a sharp commentary on corporate culture.

4 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Image via United Artists

Starring Marilyn Monroe, Wilder's Some Like It Hot remains a very talked-about feature nowadays. The musical comedy focuses on two male musicians (Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon) disguised as women who flee the state with an all-female band after witnessing a mob hit.

A legendary movie all these years later, Wilder's Some Like It Hot is undoubtedly timeless and often regarded as one of the best of its genre. The light-hearted comedy is guaranteed to provide audiences with a good time in front of the screen and memorable performances from Curtis and Lemmon in particular.

3 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Paramount Pictures

A classic film noir, Double Indemnity centers on an L.A. insurance representative (Fred MacMurray) who finds himself completely allured by a beautiful housewife (Barbara Stanwyck) into a murderous scheme of insurance fraud. Eventually, that ends up raising the suspicion of his coworker, who is an insurance investigator.

Reflecting on greed, this unforgettable Billy Wilder film illustrates the American Dream in a different and darker light. Although many impeccable aspects of the film are on display, including its engaging storyline and masterclass directing, Barbara Stanwyck's performance assuredly stands out.

2 'Witness for the Prosecution' (1957)

Image via United Artists

Witness for the Prosecution is an enthralling crime drama mystery that depicts a murder trial full of unexpected twists and turns, in which a seasoned British attorney (Charles Laughton) must defend his client (Leonard Vole). This courtroom drama is very well regarded and stands among the best of its genre.

Adapted from one of Agatha Christie's best works, a courtroom stage drama, Witness for the Prosecution is a great film that features crisp acting. Beyond any doubt, this immaculate character drama is a classic, and part of what makes it so appealing is its stirring mystery.

1 'Sunset Blvd.' (1950)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Set in early 1950s Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard follows a screenplay writer (William Holden) who develops feelings for a fading silent movie star (Gloria Swanson) who lives in a crumbling Sunset Boulevard mansion alone and is attempting to make a glorious return.

Many people's favorite classic pick, Wilder's picture remains a very popular one and one of the best depictions of old Hollywood. Combining comedic and dramatic elements to great results, the 1950 feature is certainly able to keep audiences entertained while also counting on astounding performances, namely from Swanson.

KEEP READING: Best Classic Movies to Make You Fall in Love With Old Hollywood, According to Reddit