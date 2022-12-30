Everyone has their own story: in the fast-paced and glamorized world of film and TV, authenticity is needed. Where dramatizations make good entertainment, sometimes a story is best told by the person who lived through it. Biographical documentaries encourage this. They have allowed people who have lived in extraordinary circumstances to claim agency over their narratives.

These kinds of documentaries give us an intimate look into the truth of human lives, regardless of how exposed they may be. Where Harry & Meghanis a recent example of this, public figures are not the only ones whose stories deserve to be told. The beauty of Netflix is that there's a wide spectrum of biographical documentaries at the audience's fingertips that are guaranteed to captivate, entertain and move all.

'Sr' (2022)

Where the world may know Robert Downey Jr., this story is about his late father, Robert Downey Sr., the visionary filmmaker who made waves in Hollywood in the 1960s with his absurdist and non-conventional art. Filmed during his final years, Sr. pays tribute to all aspects of this artist's life and expansive career.

A picture set in black and white, this movie is an intimate and deeply personal story of a father and son. Where it features Downey Sr.'s journey through Parkinson's disease, this isn't a gloom-ridden watch but one filled with heart. With quippy banter between the duo and comedic attempts of Downey Sr. taking control over the camera work, audiences are given an inside look at their poignant discussions of addiction, fatherhood, and grief.

'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey' (2022)

This story uncovers the truth behind the rise and fall of Fundamentalist cult leader Warren Jeffs, a radical of the denomination of Mormonism who encouraged the acts of polygamy, underaged marriage, and abuse.

Documenting the atrocities within the patriarchal religious cult, this four-part series studies Jeff's crooked mind as the self-proclaimed prophet. Through confronting archival footage and interviews from the women who bravely left and defied the cult's clutches, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey will leave audiences shocked for days to come. Do be aware that this documentary contains triggering sequences.

'Becoming' (2020)

Following Michelle Obama on her book tour for her first memoir, this documentary is an intimate look into her life as she recounts her upbringing, her time as First Lady, and what her life has been like since leaving the White House.

Bringing viewers behind the curtains of the 34-city travel stops, Becoming is just as much about Obama's life as it is about the connections she makes with the women she meets, particularly high school students around the country. Similar to the key message in her book, she hopes to encourage the future generation to find their voice and use it.

'Ladies First' (2018)

Deepika Kumari was a girl born in poverty who found a love for archery in her youth. Ladies First chronicles her inspirational journey to success as she joined the Tata Archery Academy and ultimately became one of the world's greatest archers.

Where this documentary comments on rural India's economic hardships, it's mainly the story of a woman who broke the social barriers of her deeply patriarchal culture. Showing the highs and lows of her career, this documentary celebrates how Kumari's path actively challenged the ingrained cultural perception of a woman's inferiority to men. Ladies First honors her ground-breaking achievements and highlights how she has inspired many more.

'Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond' (2017)

Where viewers will learn more about the interesting creative life of Kauffman, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyondis really about Carey and who he is as an artist and performer. By consistently shifting to the on-set footage of the biopic, Carey's method acting is put at the forefront. From crashing cars into studio walls to irritating the entire production team, viewers are called to ponder how far is too far for the purpose of an actor's craft.

'A Secret Love' (2020)

This is the story of Pat Henschel and Terry Donohue, two former baseball players who have kept their relationship a secret for 70 years. Now in their 90s and having only recently revealed the truth to their families, they now look to see what their future entails.

An incredibly moving and heartfelt love story, this documentary tackles the historical struggles of the LGBTQ+ community and its long-lasting effects of the years of ingrained shame. Told through the lens of a couple entering what's naturally presumed the final chapter of their lives, A Secret Love will easily move viewers to tears as Henschel and Donohue look through archival materials and reflect on their sacrifices to protect their union of love.

'Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé' (2019)

Documenting the process behind Beyoncé's renowned Coachella performance in 2018, Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé is a celebration and homage to Black culture, particularly Black feminism.

Canonized as "Beychella" by her fan base, this performance was praised for its quality and power and its historical nature as Beyoncé was the first Black woman to headline the iconic music festival. As a result, this documentary features an amalgamation of behind-the-scenes footage, with an assortment of music styles and voice-over monologues that quotes legends from the likes of Nina Simone and Maya Angelou. As an ode to Black artists, Beyoncé's film will enthrall viewers because of her dedication as a performer and her growing role as a political figure.

'Dick Johnson is Dead' (2020)

After Richard Johnson is diagnosed with dementia, his filmmaker daughter Kirsten Johnson takes on a project to help them face the inevitable. Her solution—stage his death in creative and comical ways.

This documentary, a very smart comedy with a touch of morbidity, is one of the most creative projects within the last few years. From death by air conditioner unit to flamboyant depictions of the afterlife, Dick Johnson is Dead utilizes absurdism to tackle the confronting truths of human mortality masterfully. It's a deeply poignant story that may make viewers weep yet still leave them smiling.

'The Defiant Ones' (2017')

This docuseries is a deep dive into the legendary partnership between Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, two of the most influential people in the music industry and contemporary culture itself.

Alternating through their childhoods, fans learn of their rocky rise to stardom. Featuring interviews from today's most famous and beloved musicians, such as Eminem and Stevie Nicks, The Defiant Ones pays tribute to the duo's artistry and the paths they collectively paved within the world of music and business.

'Conversations with a Killer: Jeffrey Dahmer' (2022)

Going into the mind of the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, this three-part series features archival interview footage between him and his legal team. Through this documentary, audiences are confronted with his never-before-heard confessions that detail his horrific crimes.

Gracing the Netflix listings shortly after the release of Ryan Murphy's dramatization of Dahmer's life, Confessions with a Killer captivates audiences with the facts and truth. Its disturbing nature is amplified by making the killer his storyteller. By giving viewers first-hand knowledge of his motives and mental processing, this series becomes an uncomfortably intimate viewing experience. Dahmer's directness and openness to revealing his atrocities will even leave the biggest true-crime fans spooked and unsettled.

