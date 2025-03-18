Biopics often make popular movies by highlighting extraordinary stories of people who experienced and shaped history. Biopics offer new perspectives on historical figures and events. These movies have the opportunity to recreate these events for modern audiences and to get viewers to contextualize people and places that seem remote. Biopics can help viewers see how many historical figures were complicated people.

Some movies, like 12 Years a Slave, highlight people who witnessed some of the worst moments in history and had to find a way to survive them. Others, like Oppenheimer, showcase ordinary individuals who were thrust into extraordinary circumstances and changed the course of history. The best biopics highlight the humanity of their subjects and present nuanced perspectives on events and people who have become the subject of myths.

10 'Lincoln' (2012)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Lincoln chronicles the final months of President Abraham Lincoln's (Daniel Day-Lewis) life. The movie is based on the 2005 biography "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln" by Doris Kearns Goodwin. Lincoln specifically focuses on the President's efforts to codify the end of slavery. The movie follows the challenges Lincoln faced in passing the Thirteenth Amendment, and how he had to put up a massive fight to make this a reality.

Lincoln is one of the best biopics of the last few decades because it humanizes a man who is still considered larger than life. This movie highlights the fact that Lincoln was far more than a mythical figure. Lincoln highlights how pragmatic the President was, and what a skilled politician he had to be to amend the U.S. Constitution. The movie is a tribute to an inspirational man who was flawed, but never lost his determination to do the right thing.