On September 16, 2022, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and tracing the actress' life from beginning to end, will be released. Although the idea of biographical movies about actresses is not novel, Blonde's NC-17 rating has attracted a lot of attention because it promises an unvarnished biopic.

In addition, there are other actress biopics available that should be rewatched in Blonde's honor. These range from Oscar-nominated films like Judy starring Renée Zellweger to various works that portray Marilyn Monroe's life. These films offer a fascinating look at the rollercoaster lives of these actresses. Additionally, it will prepare viewers to enjoy Blonde in the best possible way.

'My Week with Marilyn' (2011)

My Week with Marilyn takes place in 1957 during the production of The Prince and the Showgirl when Monroe was being shown around London by Colin Clark (Eddie Redmayne) after her husband, Arthur Miller (Dougray Scott) left for America. The story’s main focus is on how Clark fell in love and lost Monroe in one week.

Monroe's inner struggles and her attraction as a movie star are brought to life by Michelle Williams with a stellar performance and equal skills. Even though Blonde will also cover this event, the 2022 movie won't be able to focus on the minute nuances and impassioned gestures the way My Week with Marilyn did. Hence, before Blonde is released, viewers should check out this movie for another insightful viewpoint.

'The Dirty Picture' (2011)

The life of Silk Smitha, an Indian actress known for her provocative portrayals, served as the inspiration for the 2011 Hindi-language biographical musical drama film The Dirty Picture. Moreover, the filmmakers stated that the plot is not formally or literally based on Smitha alone; rather, it’s also based on many of her peers, such as Disco Shanti and other women in popular culture, including Marilyn Monroe.

Blonde and The Dirty Picture have a lot in common since Marilyn Monroe, who was famous for making pictures that were deemed daring at the time serves as one of the inspirations for the film and a similar figure to Silk Smitha. The Bollywood film is fascinating to watch because of Vidya Balan's dramatic transformation for the part, which is complemented by a catchy song, exciting dance scenes, and stunning cinematography.

'Frances' (1982)

Frances Farmer, a problematic actress in the 1930s whose career suffered as a consequence of her mental illness, is played by Jessica Lange in the movie Frances. The movie follows Farmer’s life from her high school years with her emotionally abusive mother to her brief film career in the 30s, her incarceration for an alleged mental illness in the 1940s, and eventually, her appearance on a reality documentary series, This is Your Life.

In her portrayal of Frances Farmer, Lange gives a performance so intense and full of the various layers of a complicated personality that somewhat provides the audiences with a glimpse of Farmer’s life. Moreover, given the prevalence of mental health issues known in both Farmer and Monroe, Blonde should also include a candid depiction of the actress’s struggles as raw as it was in Frances.

'Being the Ricardos' (2021)

Featuring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively, Being the Ricardos is a 2021 biographical drama film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin about Ball and Arnaz’s relationship. The story is narrated from three different perspectives: an interview with I Love Lucy’s writers from the present day, flashbacks to Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's courtship, and preparations for an episode in 1953.

Lucille Ball received more media attention for her personal life than other actresses, which is consistent with Monroe's ongoing notoriety. In her portrayal of a perfectionist who couldn't control the one thing she seemed to care about most, her marriage, Kidman will remind viewers of how Monroe's relationship struggled in Blonde.

'Judy' (2019)

Based on the life of American actress Judy Garland, the 2019 biographical drama film Judy is an adaptation of Peter Quilter's End of the Rainbow, a West End and Broadway play that received Olivier and Tony nominations. The movie covers Garland's (Zellweger) career during the final year of her life, when she switched her stage career to England, along with flashbacks from her early years when she filmed her renowned performance as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz.

The delicate touch Zellweger gave to her portrayal of Judy Garland and her devoted performance helped to give the movie a sympathetic look at the actress' life and earned her an Oscar win. Judy is a biography intended to humanize an actress famed for her star power but whose inner issues weren't revealed until it was too late, which is similar to Blonde.

'Introducing Dorothy Dandridge' (1999)

Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, a 1999 biographical drama television production, is based on Earl Mills' biography of actress Dorothy Dandridge. Her rise and fall in the film industry are followed in the film, along with the mistreatment she endured at the hands of the men in her life and the disastrous romance she had with Otto Preminger (Klaus Maria Brandauer).

Blonde will portray Monroe's tumultuous romances and inevitable demise, comparable to the aspects of Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. Halle Berry provided a sympathetic and profound performance as Dandridge that not only gives viewers a deeper, heartbreaking glimpse into her tragic life but also makes them feel relatable in every way.

'Burton & Taylor' (2013)

Richard Laxton's BBC Four TV film Burton & Taylor is based on the legendary former couple Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor as they prepared for a 1983 production of the play Private Lives. The story's central conflict involves the former couple trying to perform together as Taylor desperately desires reconciliation.

Elizabeth Taylor's personality and energy were captured by Helena Bonham Carter to make her likable in the film and somewhat distinguish her from her earlier and later roles. Monroe will be featured in Blonde at her most susceptible, particularly when it comes to romances, and Burton and Taylor also exhibit this aspect of Taylor.

'Funny Girl' (1968)

Funny Girl is a 1968 biographical musical comedy-drama film that Isobel Lennart wrote under the direction of William Wyler and was adapted from her book for the theatrical production of the same name. It is partially based on the life and career of comedienne and Broadway and film actress Fanny Brice (Barbra Streisand), as well as her tumultuous relationship with businessman and gambler Nicky Arnstein (Omar Sharif).

Upon its debut, Funny Girl was a huge success, earning Streisand the Best Actress Academy Award. Additionally, Streisand's strong vocal performances, which give her character greater authenticity and depth, are also advantageous to the film. Blonde will be examining Monroe’s low points due to her failed relationships; hence, checking out Funny Girl is a terrific way to see how this component functions on the screen.

