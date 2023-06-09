They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Hollywood loves to tell the story of legends in biopic films, which is defined as non-fictional move that depicts a person's life. So which biopic movies are the best? A Reddit thread over at r/movies discussed which ones were the greatest of all time.

From a controversial comedian to a theoretical physicist, these movies immortalize the lives of fascinating people. It's a dream come true for many actors and actresses (who often win Academy Awards for their performances). These are the biographical movies that Redditors enjoyed the most.

10 'La Bamba' (1987)

La Bamba tells the story of the life of the real-life singer Ritchie Valens who died in a plane crash with The Big Bopper and Buddy Holly at the age of 17. Directed by Luis Valdez and starring Lou Diamond Phillips, it's a haunting and tragic film. Fair warning: this one is a tearjerker.

Reddit user Landbiscuit85 wrote about the film, "La Bamba! My dad's favorite song was Don McLean's "American Pie", so whenever La Bamba was on TV, he would tell me all about the allusions to each singer. Made it more enjoyable to watch. The film itself is so heartbreaking and Lou Diamond Phillips gave such genuine expression."

9 'The Theory of Everything' (2014)

Physicist Stephen Hawkins's relationship with his wife is the premise of the biopic film The Theory of Everything. Eddie Redmayne won the 2015 Oscar for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role" for his turn as Hawkins while Felicity Jones gave a stand-out performance as Jane Hawking.

User throw-away-212 took to Reddit to discuss the film, writing, "This one was, in my opinion, all around pretty great. Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones were fantastic, and I loved the focus of the film." Sweet and sad, The Theory of Everything gives viewers a solid interpretation of one of the world's most brilliant scientists.

8 'Man On The Moon' (1999)

Jim Carey embodies the late comedian Andy Kaufman in the movie Man on The moon. Directed by the legendary Milos Forman (the man behind classics like One Flew Over Cuckoo's Nest and Hair), the story follows the life and career of Kaufman with impressive precision.

Reddit user Okama_G_Sphere added the film to the conversation, writing, "Jim Carey killing it as Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon." Not to mention that the flick has a killer soundtrack (featuring the hit song REM's "Man on the Moon"). When it comes to biopics, this one is top-notch.

7 'Ray' (2004)

Ray is one of those biopics that stands out from the rest. Jamie Foxx gives an unforgettable performance that earned him the 2015 Oscar for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role." It also features amazing turns by Regina King, Kerry Washington, and Clifton Powell.

TheRoyalWarlord wrote over at Reddit, "Ray will forever be my favorite. Even though I was very young when I first saw it even I could recognize how phenomenal Jamie's portrayal of Ray Charles was." Directed by Taylor Hackford (think An Officer and a Gentleman), this one is treasured by fans and critics alike.

6 'The Aviator' (2004)

Image via Miramax Films

Leonardo DiCaprio tackles the role of Howard Hughes with gusto in The Aviator. The plot centers around Hughes's early life and career. It was a box-office sensation that earned a staggering eleven Academy Award nominations and took home five Oscars (including Best Actress for Cate Blanchett).

Sweet_Tangerine50 shared that even someone whose indifferent to biopics could enjoy it. "Absolutely, even though it's a biopic, Howard Hughes's life was wild enough to create a full story about it. And Leo is really great. You hate and love and feel sorry for the guy at the same time. Cate is amazing. IMO she steals the show," they wrote.

5 'Rocketman' (2019)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fans of Elton John will love the movie about his rise to fame, Rocketman. It's an over-the-top fantasy film (Targon Egerton slays as John) that is both spectacular and heartbreaking. Of course, the music is fantastic (John won the 2020 Oscar for "Best Original Song") as would be expected.

Redditors agree that it's one of the best biopics ever made. "Thank you for mentioning Rocketman," user UpstairsDonut wrote."I thought it was really well done and enjoyable. Of all the biopics listed elsewhere in this thread, it's probably the one that I'm most likely to rewatch soon."

4 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Image via United Artists

Robert De Niro attacks the role of boxer Jake LaMotta in the biopic Raging Bull. Directed by Martin Scorsese (who teamed up with De Niro for a whopping ten feature films), it's a modern classic that received eight Oscar nominations and earned De Nero the 1981 Academy Award for "Best Actor".

Redditor Helloiamafanofiction started a thread about favorite biopics, writing, "Raging Bull really captures the story of Jake LaMotta and how much of an a**hole he was to the people close to him." It's a modern classic that's considered to be one of the best films of 1980.

3 'Schindler's List' (1993)

One of the most intense biopics is Schindler's List. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it centers around the life of an industrialist Oskar Schindler who hired and protected Jewish workers at his factory during the Holocaust. Liam Neeson is phenomenal as Schindler along with a stellar supporting cast (Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes are standouts).

"Recently saw Schindler's List for the first time if that counts. Crushing at times but extremely well-made," Reddit user AnHeroicHippo99 wrote. The film won an impressive twelve Academy Award nominations and took home seven Oscars. It's an epic story that everyone should see at least once in their lives.

2 'Malcolm X' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Spike Lee's biopic Malcolm X follows the life and death of the Black Nationalist leader and civil rights activist. Denzel Washington gives a flawless performance that earned him the 1993 Academy Award nomination for "Best Actor". Which he lost to Al Pacino for Scent of a Woman ("Hoo-ah!").

MasterTeacher123 wrote on Reddit, "Malcolm X. It also has the GOAT performance in a Biopic." Wolver8n replied, "Denzel is unreal in this film. He deserved the Oscar that year over Pacino." Despite not winning any Academy Awards (it was nominated for two), it's a historical movie and an important modern classic.

1 'Walk The Line' (2005)

It doesn't get much better than Walk the Line when it comes to the best biopics of all time. The movie is considered one of Joaquin Phoenix's best performances, according to Rotten Tomatoes. It chronicles the life and romance of the legendary Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Reese Witherspoon won the 2006 Oscar for her portrayal of Carter. AnnieIWillKnow wrote on Reddit, "Walk the Line. Incredible central performances from Phoenix and Witherspoon, the songs are great, and it does a super job of exploring their love story, and the difficult relationship Cash had with his family." What's' not to love?

