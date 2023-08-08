Biopics are a special kind of movie. Watching the dramatized real stories of real people is an experience unlike any other. Although everyone loves a good biopic about an admirable figure in human history, there's something uniquely alluring about a film depicting the life and work of someone more dubious.

If done right, these kinds of biopics can turn out to be as great as the recent sensation Oppenheimer by depicting all the nuances and layers of their subject matter and the people they're examining. Morally complex characters are always interesting, and if they're based on an actual person, even more so.

10 'Monster' (2003)

Patty Jenkins's incredible directorial debut and the film that earned Charlize Theron an Academy Award, Monster is based on the life of Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute who became a dangerous serial killer.

As opposed to taking the easy route and depicting Wuornos as what its title would suggest, the movie deals with her as a tortured soul with a dark and abusive past, as capable of love and connection as she was of inflicting tremendous pain. The thing that really sells it all is Theron's performance, undoubtedly the best of her career.

9 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Master of making films led by morally complicated men, Martin Scorsese, has proved that this talent isn't limited to fictional figures. In his highly acclaimed character study, The Wolf of Wall Street, he tells the story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to an über-wealthy stockbroker to his corruption-laden downfall.

Somehow, the film manages to make Belfort a surprisingly sympathetic character while never pulling any punches when depicting his horrible crimes and morally deplorable actions, culminating in an ending as amusing as it is tragic.

8 'I, Tonya' (2017)

With Margot Robbie's fame at an all-time high, it's worth looking back at the movie that earned her first Oscar nomination and proved that she could more than hold her own as a movie's lead. I, Tonya is a delightfully cynical portrait of competitive ice skater Tonya Harding and how she went from being loved for a moment to hated for life.

Instead of just taking the infamous event that made Harding so well-known and building something simplistic around that, the film shows her in all of her deep humanity. Audiences get a deep look at her difficult upbringing and tumultuous personal relationships, as well as a thoughtful critique of the effect of the media and public opinion on figures like Harding.

7 'Cleopatra' (1963)

One of the most infamous movies in Hollywood history for all sorts of reasons, from its ballooning budget to its hectic production, Cleopatra is undoubtedly one of the most notorious epic biopics of classic Hollywood, showing the triumphs and tragedies in the trajectory of Queen Cleopatra VII of Egypt.

While some praise the film's staggering visuals and fascinating story, others find its overstuffed narrative boring. What can't be denied is the incredible way in which the story shows one of history's ultimate femme fatales, painting her in all her strengths and weaknesses.

6 'The Social Network' (2010)

Facebook has now become such an integral part of everyday life that it's hard to think back on a time when it wasn't around. The Social Network aims to show the history of the world's biggest social network, focusing on Mark Zuckberberg as he's sued for allegedly stealing the idea for his supposed creation.

With the snappy dialogue of Aaron Sorkin, the deft directorial hand of David Fincher, and an amazing performance by Jesse Eisenberg as Zuckerberg, The Social Network depicts a richly layered protagonist that's as easy to root for as he is to despise.

5 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

After Oppenheimer, it would be hard for anyone to reasonably call Christopher Nolan anything less than a phenomenal filmmaker. Already hailed as the director's magnum opus, this three-hour-long dramatic epic shows the role of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the development of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer is receiving praise as one of the best biopics of the 21st century, and it isn't hard to see why. It doesn't offer a definitive verdict on Oppenheimer, opting instead to allow audiences to let it all sink in and make up their own minds.

4 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Easily Steven Spielberg's most complex, intimate, and devastating film to date, Schindler's List is a World War II epic about Oskar Schindler, a rich industrialist who leverages his position to save his Jewish workforce from Nazi persecution.

At heart, Schindler's List is a deeply moving testament to the good that lies in everyone. The reason why this message works so well is that, despite his commendable feats, Schindler was far from a perfect man. He was a Nazi-affiliated tycoon with not entirely selfless motivations. Although his heroism can be celebrated, he was a far more complicated man than most would think.

3 'Amadeus' (1984)

The legendary Amadeus can brag about being a biopic focused on not just one but two morally complex historical figures. It shows the success and troubles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as told by Antonio Salieri, his lifelong rival who claimed to have murdered him out of jealousy.

The rivalry at the epicenter of Amadeus is one of cinema's most fascinating. The story depicts the conflict between Mozart's natural genius and his frivolous immaturity, as well as between Salieri's love for music and resentment of Mozart's superior skills. The result is a riveting narrative that's engaging from beginning to end.

2 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Still remembered as one of Martin Scorsese's greatest works, Raging Bull is about the boxer Jake LaMotta, whose violent temper led him to the top of the ring but completely destroyed his life outside of it. As entertaining as it is gut-wrenching, it's one of those films that gets better with age.

Robert De Niro delivers a real powerhouse of a performance as LaMotta (according to many, still the best of his career), and the writing and directing work together beautifully to paint a nuanced, deeply tragic portrait of a man regretting his violent past when it's too late to go back and fix it.

1 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

One of classic cinema's greatest masterpieces, Lawrence of Arabia is a nearly four-hour-long adventure epic about T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who united and led the Arab tribes during World War I to fight the Turks.

Whether it's the majestic production qualities, the outstanding writing, and directing, or the ensemble of amazing performances (led by Peter O'Toole at the top of his game), Lawrence of Arabia makes it clear why it's so beloved. Its titular character is shown as the complex man he was: a ruthless warrior who made many controversial decisions and a leader of great character and unparalleled loyalty.

