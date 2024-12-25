The art of the biopic is one that's hard to master. It's easy for a movie based on a real figure's life and work to end up feeling dull and didactic, but when a filmmaker is able to capture the spirit of their legacy and transmit it in a way that's compelling, these can be some of the most unforgettable films ever. Over the course of the last 25 years, there have been numerous exceptional biopics, but a few stand out as the best.

From exceptional mainstream works by some of Hollywood's best filmmakers, like The Social Network, to more arthouse international fare, like Downfall, the best biopics since 1999 prove that this is a genre ripe with opportunities for artistic experimentation, endless creativity, and out-of-this-world performances. These are the movies that have gripped those opportunities with particular enthusiasm.

10 'Boys Don't Cry' (1999)

Directed by Kimberly Peirce

Image via Searchlight Pictures

A preamble is necessary here. It's a well known and widely criticized fact that LGBTQ+ storytelling is often exhaustively tragic. That being said, Boys Don't Cry is an undeniably outstanding coming-of-age film. It's the story of Brandon Teena, a young transgender man navigating love and life while trying to pass as a boy in rural Nebraska. With a powerhouse lead performance by Hilary Swank, it's one of the most emotionally stirring trans movies of all time.

This harrowing film is certainly not an easily digestible one, but its commemoration of Teena's life and its depressingly still-timely critique of prejudice and discrimination against trans people in the U.S. makes it a must-see work of art. Bold, suspenseful, complex, and potently sympathetic, it's the most beautiful way possible to ensure that Brandon's memory lives on in the public consciousness for the rest of history.

Boys Don't Cry Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 2, 1999 Director Kimberly Peirce Cast Chloë Sevigny , Hilary Swank , Peter Sarsgaard , Brendan Sexton III , Alicia Goranson , Alison Folland , Jeannetta Arnette , Rob Campbell , Matt McGrath , Cheyenne Rushing , Robert Prentiss , Josh Ridgway , Stephanie Sechrist , Jerry Haynes , Lou Perryman , Lisa Renee Wilson , Jackson D. Kane , Joseph Gibson , Michael Tripp , Shana McClendon , Libby Villari , Paige Carl Griggs , Gail Cronauer , Guilford Adams , Christophe Dahlkvist Runtime 118 minutes Writers Andy Bienen Expand

9 'The Straight Story' (2019)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

David Lynch is well-known for his contribution to arthouse cinema and cinematic surrealism, so it's a bit of a surprise that one of his best films is also one of his least Lynchian: The Straight Story. This G-rated Disney film is the tale of Alvin Straight, a 73-year-old man who learns that his estranged brother, Lyle, is critically ill. Unable to drive, he embarks on a journey from Iowa to Utah on a lawnmower.

Those familiar with Lynch's work know that his biggest strength lies not in his ability to tell richly mind-bending stories, but in his ability to tap into the emotional core of his stories in all sorts of moving ways. That talent is thoroughly displayed in The Straight Story, which is deeply touching but not sentimentalistic, a visually powerful and narratively arresting tribute to the larger-than-life adventure of this otherwise pretty simple man.

The Straight Story Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 3, 1999 Cast Richard Farnsworth , Sissy Spacek , Jane Galloway Heitz , Joseph A. Carpenter , Donald Wiegert , Tracey Maloney , Dan Flannery , Jennifer Edwards-Hughes Writers Joan Roach , Mary Sweeney

8 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Image via Lionsgate Films

Hacksaw Ridge is an action war drama about World War II American Army Medic Desmond Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa refusing to kill people or pick up a weapon, becoming the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot. With Mel Gibson's outstanding direction, Andrew Garfield's tour-de-force performance, and its hard-hitting themes of sacrifice and faith, it's one of the best WWII movies of the 21st century.

The way Gibson shoots, stages, and edits the action makes it as gripping as it is absolutely horrifying, finding the perfect balance between edge-of-your-seat suspense and war-as-hell carnage. It's a surprisingly life-affirming celebration of the courage of standing up for one's values and convictions, with a deeply compelling protagonist and a showstopping third act.

Hacksaw Ridge Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 4, 2016 Cast Andrew Garfield , Richard Pyros , Jacob Warner , Milo Gibson , Darcy Bryce , Roman Guerriero Runtime 139 minutes Writers Robert Schenkkan , Andrew Knight Budget $40 million

7 'Downfall' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Image via Constantin Film

The idea of a biopic centered on Adolf Hitler sounds like a recipe for disaster, but German filmmaker Oliver Hirschbiegel decided to face such a daunting task with legendary actor Bruno Ganz as his right-hand man, and the result couldn't have been any greater. It's Downfall, a docudrama where Hitler's final secretary retells the Nazi dictator's final days in his Berlin bunker at the end of WWII.

Demonizing history's villains is a dangerous activity, running the risk of forgetting that these mistakes were the mistakes of humanity and not of any supernatural monsters. Downfall carefully and sensitively dives headfirst into the humanity of Hitler and his followers, exploring their terrifying psyche in all sorts of stunning ways. It's one of the best WWII movies ever, and proof that biopics don't need to be about good people in order to be universally engaging.

Downfall Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 16, 2004 Cast Alexandra Maria Lara , Bruno Ganz , Corinna Harfouch , Ulrich Matthes , Juliane Köhler , Heino Ferch , Christian Berkel , Thomas Kretschmann , Ulrich Noethen , Birgit Minichmayr , Rolf Kanies , Justus von Dohnányi , Michael Mendl , André Hennicke , Christian Redl , Götz Otto , Thomas Limpinsel , Thomas Thieme , Donevan Gunia , Matthias Habich , Alexander Held , Devid Striesow , Dieter Mann , Bettina Redlich , Heinrich Schmieder Runtime 155 minutes Expand

6 'Hotel Rwanda' (2004)

Directed by Terry George

Image via MGM

Another biopic based on one of the darkest chapters in the history of humanity, Hotel Rwanda is one of the most essential war movies of all time. It's about the Rwandan hotel manager Paul Rusesabagina, who housed over a thousand Tutsi refugees during their struggle against the Hutu militia during the Rwanda massacre. It's a harrowing film, but one so heartfelt that it's impossible to look away.

Don Cheadle gives the best performance of his career as Rusesabagina, a profoundly layered and complex protagonist that perfectly anchors this story about the power of a single man's humanitarianism in the face of genocide. Director Terry George doesn't shy away from the horror of the violence, but is clearly most deeply concerned with Rusesabagina's complexity and the deeply human heroism of his actions.

Hotel Rwanda Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 4, 2005 Cast Xolani Mali , Don Cheadle , Desmond Dube , Hakeem Kae-Kazim , Tony Kgoroge , Rosie Motene Runtime 121 Minutes Writers Keir Pearson , Terry George

5 '127 Hours' (2010)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Danny Boyle can be a bit of a hit-or-miss director, but when his movies hit, they hit hard. Rarely have they hit harder than 127 Hours, the story of mountain climber Aron Ralston. While canyoneering alone in Utah, his arm got caught under a boulder, forcing him to resort to desperate measures in order to survive. Boyle's depiction of his ordeal is a good alternative to clipping one's nails, as it's certain to have viewers biting all the way through them throughout the 94-minute runtime.

James Franco's performance is incredible and Boyle's direction is some of the best of his career.

One of the most thrilling biopics ever, 127 Hours is absolutely gut-wrenching, but it's also an inspiring celebration of the heroism found in survival and the endurance of the human spirit. James Franco's performance is incredible and Boyle's direction is some of the best of his career, making 127 Hours a biopic as triumphant as it is tense, as motivational as it is energetic.