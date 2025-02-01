In light of the nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards, the eyes of the film world are often drawn to those movies that are shaped as awards contenders — often in dispute with their blockbuster counterparts. One such genre that often dominates conversation in these early months is the biopic, with almost 100 years of Academy Awards proving time and again that the genre is a favorite of voters. Not one to miss a trick, Netflix currently hosts some of the biggest and best titles within the genre. Without further ado, here's a list of the best they have to offer.
Want to try something else? Why not check out our list of the best fantasy and horror movies on the platform? Or, for broader reading, why not check out our selection of the best films on the platform in general?
Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.
'Judy' (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.8/10
- Cast
- Bella Ramsey, Diana Alexandra Pocol, Renée Zellweger, Royce Pierreson, Andy Nyman, Jessie Buckley, Lucy Russell, Finn Wittrock, Zina Esepciuc, Fenella Woolgar, John Dagleish, Gaia Weiss, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, Phil Dunster
Directed by Rupert Goold, Judy sees Renée Zellweger star as the titular Judy Garland, the iconic Hollywood actress whose personal and professional life are both infamously plagued by tragedy. This biopic is set in the winter of 1968, with Judy traveling to London to dazzle and delight countless sold-out crowds. Whilst there, a whirlwind romance begins with her soon-to-be fifth husband, Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock). Although there are many aspects of Judy that are worth celebrating, it is Zellweger's central performance that takes the most plaudits, even winning the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. - Jake Hodges
'Maria' (2024)
Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 6.5/10
Your comment has not been saved
Maria
- Release Date
- November 27, 2024
- Runtime
- 123 Minutes
- Director
- Pablo Larrain
- Writers
- Steven Knight
- Cast
- Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Valeria Golino, Stephen Ashfield, Alessandro Bressanello, Vincent Macaigne, Lydia Korniordou, Rebecka Johnston, Botond Bartus, Marcell Lengyel, Philipp Droste, Jeremy Wheeler, Luca Gréta Felhalmi, Zora Gerda Fejes, Kay Madsen, Toma Hrisztov, Christiana Aloneftis, Aggelina Papadopoulou
One of the most recent biopics to hit Netflix, Maria follows Angelina Jolie's portrayal of the renowned opera singer Maria Callas, a woman known for her unique talent and expensive taste. The movie is set in the final days of Maria's life, with the artist heading back to Paris to find private solace after a life in the public eye. A touching tale that pays worthwhile respect to the woman herself, Maria is a pensive slow-burner that never attempts to rush into melodrama. The movie is also a visual delight, even earning an Oscar nomination for Best Achievement in Cinematography. - Jake Hodges
'Rustin' (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 6.5/10
Your comment has not been saved
Rustin
- Release Date
- November 3, 2023
- Runtime
- 106 Minutes
- Director
- George C. Wolfe
- Writers
- Julian Breece, Dustin Lance Black
- Cast
- Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Audra McDonald
The year before he received an Oscar nomination for his lead role in A24's Sing Sing, Colman Domingo was receiving another Academy Award nod for his lead role in this biopic. Rustin follows political activist Bayard Rustin (Domingo), who, inspired by the life's work of Martin Luther King, is tasked with organizing a civil rights freedom march of around 100,000 people to the White House. A captivating central performance from Domingo powers this film into greater acclaim, with Rustin a film that was perhaps underrated upon its 2023 arrival. A powerful tale with its roots in a topic still so heartachingly relevant, Rustin is well worth a watch. - Jake Hodges
Your comment has not been saved