In December 1945, Fawcett Comics released Marvel Family #1, a story that detailed the origin of the Marvel (Shazam) Family: Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel Junior, Mary Marvel, and Uncle Marvel. It also featured the origin of long-time Shazam antagonist Black Adam, formerly an ancient Egyptian named Teth-Adam, who became Mighty Adam upon uttering the magic word "Shazam." Corrupted by power, Teth-Adam is renamed Black Adam by the wizard Shazam and exiled to the outer edges of the universe. The comic has actually been republished by DC Comics, and released on October 18th, in anticipation of the Black Adam movie (and likely the last time DC will ever reference Marvel again).

However, it wouldn't be until Black Adam's second comic book appearance in the pages of DC's Shazam! Vol.1 #28 in April 1977 that he would make his first appearance on a comic book cover in "The Return of Black Adam" story. Since then, the villain/anti-hero has appeared on the cover of multiple DC Comics releases: Shazam, Justice League, Justice Society of America, DC Comics Presents, and, of course, as the headliner in his own DC series. Black Adam has been interpreted by a variety of artists as a result, a rich history of cover art that showcases their unique vision of the character. He's a deep character, driven by grief, by rage, by power, and the best visual representations are able to convey all of these things on a single cover. Here's the countdown of Black Adam's best comic book covers.

15. The Flash #767, "Endless Winter Part 2", December 2020

Black Adam's head is so proportionately small to the rest of his body it looks weird, but The Flash #767, part of the "Endless Winter" crossover event, lands on the list simply because it is one of the few times we see Black Adam with a character on a cover that isn't in his usual rotation, i.e. Shazam or Superman. Here we see him carrying the Flash through cold, blustery winds, and it catches your eye instantly. What happened? Why is the Flash out cold (no pun intended)? What part does Black Adam play in it? The crossover details the events of a worldwide blizzard, and in this issue, the Flash has been sent to speak with Black Adam in Khandaq but is attacked by frost creatures, and weakened by a failing connection to the Speed Force he is unable to fight them off. Black Adam comes to his rescue, and brings him to Khandaq. The two talk, and Barry is able to assuage Black Adam's concerns about the crisis. During their conversation, Barry admits to his diminishing powers, prompting Black Adam to use his own lightning to give Barry his energy back.

14. Justice League, Volume 4 #74 "Leagues of Chaos, Part Three", May 2022

The cover is slightly misleading, as the story wraps up the "Leagues of Chaos" story, where the Lord of Chaos, Xanadoth, has possessed the body of Black Adam, but Xanadoth's plans for world domination are thwarted by the League. Meh, but the cover is pretty sweet, with Black Adam holding Hawkman's mace, Wonder Woman's shield, Aquaman's trident, Batman's utility belt, and Dr. Fate's helmet. Too bad it didn't pay off in the actual issue.

13. Black Adam: The Dark Age, Volume 1 #3, December 2007

The cover teases an epic fight between Hawkman and Black Adam, two characters whose lives are entwined, and does it deliver. It's a simple cover, two bloodied titans facing each other in combat, but you can see the rage emanating from the two of them. The story sees Teth-Adam seeking the amulet of Isis, which he finds in a Louisiana museum. About to make off with his prize, Teth is interrupted by Hawkman. He transforms into Black Adam, and it's a legendary 10+ pages of the two going at it, no holds barred, a bloody and brutal battle that almost leaps off the pages.

12. Justice Society of America, Volume 3 #25 "Between a Rock and Hard Place (Part III) - Family Feuds", May 2009

The first Alex Ross cover on the list, and it is amazing. The issue wraps up the "Between a Rock and Hard Place" storyline, which sees Mary Marvel, corrupted into Black Mary earlier, corrupting Billy into becoming Black Billy, a corrupted version of Shazam. Meanwhile, Black Adam is pleading with Isis to spare the people of Kahndaq. Strange story, but that cover is to die for, putting Black Mary front and center, with Black Adam and Isis in the background.

11. Black Adam: The Dark Age, Volume 1 #1, October 2007 (Variant)

Two in a row for the talented Alex Ross, the first variant cover for The Dark Age storyline. It's Black Adam, exploding off the cover, with lightning and destruction behind him. Ross' ability to capture the rage and power of Black Adam is unparalleled. The story? He eats Tamir, a faithful follower, en route to a Lazarus Pit to resurrect Isis.

10. Black Adam: The Dark Age, Volume 1 #6, March 2008

In the wrap-up to The Dark Age storyline, Teth-Adam discovers the word he can use to change back into Black Adam, without draining Isis' energy. Artist Doug Mahnke crafts a haunting picture: a skeletal Black Adam, perched upon a gargoyle, the two melting together as if one creature.

9. DC Comics Presents #49, "Superman and Shazam: Black Adam", September 1982

Just like Hawkman vs Black Adam above, DC Comics Presents #49 promises an epic battle and delivers. Black Adam against two DC powerhouses, Superman and Shazam. Three iconic figures, all coming together for one fantastic cover.

8. Black Adam: The Dark Age, Volume 1 #5, February 2008

Yes, another cover from The Dark Age storyline, but they're so dang good! As lightning brightens the sky behind him, we see Black Adam holding a soldier aloft by his throat, with a number of fallen soldiers piled beneath him. Mahnke portrays much of Black Adam's character here: the ruthlessness, the power, and the contempt in one striking visual.

7. Shazam!: The New Beginning, Volume 1 #3, "A is for Stamina..., Z is for Power", June 1987

Black Adam, standing over his fallen nemesis Shazam. Their clothes are tattered, with ruins surrounding them, and the malicious smile upon the villain's face as he utters, "YOU LOSE!" And he does in the pages of this issue, setting up for #4 in the 4-part series.

6. DC 52, Volume 1 #23, "The Island of Professor Morrow", December 2006

One of the events that happens in this issue is Isis' brother, Amon, is severely beaten during a ritual. The cover picks up on that plot point for a truly unique Black Adam cover. It's rare to see the character depicted this way, holding the beaten body of Amon and wailing. Black Adam's grief is palpable, grabbing your attention and inviting you to feel for him.

5. Justice League #21, "Shazam's Last Stand", August 2013

The story wraps up the Geoff Johns/Gary Frank New 52 Shazam origin story neatly, a well-received storyline that keeps the spirit of Shazam intact, not reinventing the character as a dark and dour do-gooder. The cover is amazing, a close-up of a primal Black Adam holding Shazam in a headlock, two storied nemeses in combat. This is one of the most savage depictions of Black Adam, almost Wolverine-like, and it works beautifully.

4. Black Adam #3, "Mortal", August 2022

Black Adam is dead, his soul fighting for survival in the underworld. The cover is photo-realistic, with a Black Adam that looks defeated, and spent of all his energy. A Black Adam that looks human. It's a striking cover, one that hints at the moral dilemma of saving the man despite his misdeeds inside.

3. Justice Society of America, Volume 3 #23, "Between a Rock and Hard Place (Part 1) - The Power of Shazam!", March 2009

Another Alex Ross cover that speaks volumes about the character, the arrogant smile on his face lit by the lightning bolt on his chest. It is a fascinating look, allowing Ross to play with shadows to add a level of malice to Adam.

2. Shazam #28, "The Return of Black Adam", April 1977

The first appearance of Black Adam on a comic book cover catches the essence of Adam simply, a powerful force bent on destroying Shazam. He flies in from the bottom of the cover, straight into Shazam, and making his goals perfectly clear.

1. DC 52, Volume 1 #45, "Every Hour Wounds, The Last Kills", May 2007

Was there any other choice? The cover is iconic, with Dwayne Johnson mirroring it in promotional photos for the film. It's the storyline that sees Black Adam lay waste to Bialya, and the cover is chillingly perfect. Black Adam sits on a throne with an air of arrogance, menace, and disinterest in what's around him. At his feet, the bodies of those he's slain, are laid out like a carpet before him. It's a cover that sums up Black Adam's entire being in one fell swoop.

