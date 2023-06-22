It's a sad fact modern film audiences sometimes avoid black and white movies, assuming them to be outdated or simply boring. While everyone is entitled to their taste, the truth is there are just as many good, and bad, black and white films as there are color ones. To deliberately avoid a film due to its age and greyscale palette can mean missing out on some top-notch cinema.

Redditor Zahirico1 made a post on r/askreddit (a forum of more than 41 million users) asking: "Which black and white movies are absolutely worth watching?" The top responses include a range of films spanning over 50 years, from contemporary historical epics to classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

10 'Arsenic and Old Lace' (1944)

Mortimer Brewster (Cary Grant) visits his maiden Aunts Abbey (Josephine Hull) and Martha (Jean Adair), who raised him as a child. He is horrified to discover a body in their window seat, even more so when his Aunts happily explain they are serial killers. They poison old, lonely bachelors to relieve them of their supposed misery, and bury them in the basement.

Arsenic and Old Lace, adapted from the stage play by Joseph Kesselring, was warmly received by audiences and critics. The American Film Institute's 100 Years series listed the black comedy as number 30 in its ‘100 Laughs’ ranking. Redditor smitch_hitter said it was one of their favorite films, and that “Cary Grant is so over the top (apparently even he thought so) but I love it. Cracks me up.”

9 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Two jazz musicians, Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemon), accidentally witness a mob massacre. To escape retaliation, they disguise themselves as women and join an all-female traveling jazz band. Complications arise when Joe falls for the band’s singer, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe) and Jerry – as Geraldine – catches the eye of millionaire Osgood (Joe. E Brown).

Some Like It Hot is widely considered a classic and one of the best comedy films of all time. It won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, with Lemon and Monroe also winning for Best Actor and Actress in that category. Redditors agreed Some Like it Hot was Monroe’s best performance, with greeneggiwegs adding “It’s incredible how funny this movie still is today”.

8 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Steven Spielberg's harrowing epic is nearly entirely in black and white, with some exceptions such as the iconic little girl in the red coat. The film follows the life of Oscar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a Nazi industrialist who saved thousands of Jewish people by employing them in his factory. The film unflinchingly covers the experience of Jewish people in Poland during World War II.

Schindler’s List won the Oscars for Best Picture and Director, with Neeson winning for Best Actor and Ralph Fiennes (who plays Nazi war criminal Amon Göth) Best Supporting Actor. Redditor Chaps_and_salsa said it was the “Best movie I’ll only ever watch once” while chiliedogg pointed out the astonishing fact that “Spielberg made Jurassic Park and Schindler's List at the same time".

7 'Psycho' (1960)

Marion (Janet Leigh) is on the run to California after stealing $40,000 from her employer. She stops for the night at the Bates Hotel, run by eccentric manager Norman (Anthony Perkins). That night, she is brutally murdered in the shower by an unknown, shadowy figure.

Psycho was a pioneer of the slasher movie genre, and is Alfred Hitchcock’s most famous film. The shower stabbing scene, set to Bernard Hermann’s staccato violin soundtrack, is frequently parodied and referenced in popular culture. Redditor JupiterTarts described Psycho as "a thrill ride…go into this movie with as little information as you can, and you’ll be in for a real treat”.

6 'Casablanca' (1942)

During World War II, Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) runs a bar in Casablanca, Morocco. His world is turned upside down by the arrival of Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), his ex-lover who left just before Paris was occupied. Ilsa needs Rick’s help in escaping to America with her husband Victor, a fugitive resistance leader.

Casablanca enjoyed moderate success on its release, but gradually built in popularity to become a massive hit and one of the most popular Hollywood films of all time. The film’s legacy is perfectly demonstrated in a comment by Redditor Lahmmom: “I thought it was full of cliche phrases and scenes when I watched it. Then I realized they INVENTED phrases everyone else quoted”.

5 'To Kill A Mockingbird' (1962)

Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) is a widowed lawyer in small-town Alabama, and the father of two young children. He is given the case of defending Tom (Brock Peters), a black farmhand, accused of raping a white woman. Atticus passionately defends his client, leading to controversy and pushback from the community.

Based on the famous novel by Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird was critically acclaimed and nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award. Peck received the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Atticus. Redditor 99thoughtballunes, a teacher, commented that they taught the novel and film to high schoolers and was “completely unsurprised every year at how many of them develop a crush on Gregory Peck”.

4 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

A paranoid US air force general orders a nuclear strike on the USSR. The President (Peter Sellers), his Chief of Staff (George C. Scott) and advisors gather in the War Room to try and stop the attack. The latter includes Dr. Strangelove (also played by Sellers), an enigmatic former Nazi scientist with alien hand syndrome. The Soviet Ambassador (Peter Bull) announces that the USSR has constructed a doomsday machine that, in the case of a nuclear attack, will destroy all life on the planet.

Stanely Kubrick’s darkly funny satire on Cold War politics was hugely popular and is frequently included on critics’ compilations of the best films ever made. Redditor FairyFlossPanda commented “I haven't been able to take fluoride seriously since watching. One of the best movies ever.”

3 'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

Frederick (Gene Wilder) inherits the Transylvanian estate of his notorious grandfather, Victor Frankenstein. Initially dismissive of his family legacy, Frederick changes his mind after reading his Grandfather’s diaries. With the help of hunchbacked assistant Igor (Marty Feldman), Frederick brings a new monster (Peter Boyle) to life – only for history to start repeating itself.

Young Frankenstein was a critical and box office success, with director Mel Brooksconsidering it his finest (if not funniest) work. Redditors gleefully quoted lines from the film (“Frau Blücher!!”, “Putting on the riiiits”, “I was going to make espresso!”) with SG-015 adding they “had to make sure someone already called this one out. Absolute Treasure”.

2 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

In 16th century Japan, a rural village is threatened by vicious bandits. The villagers approach Kambei (Takashi Shimura), an aging Samurai, for protection. Kambei gathers a team of fellow warriors – all from different backgrounds and with individual skill sets – to stop the bandits and save the village.

Akira Kurosawa’s groundbreaking film is considered a masterpiece by most critics. The influence of Seven Samurai was quickly evident in Hollywood Westerns (including a remake as The Magnificent Seven) and later in films including Saving Private Ryan, Star Wars, The Dirty Dozen andAvengers: Endgame. Although of the latter, ATOMate commented “Seven Samurai is what the Avengers wish they were”.

1 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

12 jurors retire to reach a verdict in the murder case of a teenage boy accused of stabbing his father. Initially, all but one of the men believe the boy is guilty, based on the witness accounts in court. But Juror 8 (Henry Fonda) questions the evidence, and gradually convinces other jurors to do so too.

Based on the teleplay by Reginald Rose, 12 Angry Men was a box-office disappointment but critically acclaimed. It was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director (for Sidney Lumet) at the Academy Awards. Redditor LydditeShells said the film was “testament to how you can have riveting action with just dialogue, not throwing around explosions and fight scenes”.

