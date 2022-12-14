To state the obvious, comedies are designed to make their audience laugh. Whether through family comedies providing wholesome humor that people of all ages can enjoy or gross-out comedies using all manner of bodily fluids to make viewers squirm in between fits of laughter, comedy is a diverse genre. This is best exemplified by dark comedies, stories that make us laugh at things we should not find funny, such as murder and mayhem.

RELATED: The Best Anya Taylor-Joy Movies to Watch Before 'The Menu'

The Menu, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, serves up a mouth-watering course of laughs, violence, and food as it joins the long line of movies criticizing capitalism. While the genre has existed for decades, the 21st century has been kind to dark comedy fans, offering countless movies that toe the line between humor and darker pursuits.

'Killer Joe' (2011)

One of the first attempts by Matthew McConaughey to break away from his "surfer dude" typecasting, Killer Joe sees the popular actor playing Joe Cooper, a contract killer. Hired by Chris (Emilie Hirsch) to kill his mother for her life insurance payout, Joe is a destructive and deadly presence in Chris and his family's lives.

Violent, sadistic, and sometimes uncomfortable, Killer Joe will appeal to dark comedy fans who enjoy stories with no likable characters. McConaughey effortlessly switches from charming to frightening within the same scene, and it is easy to chart a path from his performance here to his career renaissance in recent years.

Killer Joe is available to stream on Showtime.

'In Bruges' (2008)

A comedy that is as sad as it is funny, In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two hitmen who hide out in Bruges, Belgium, after a hit goes wrong. Waiting to hear from their boss about their next assignment, the two men are forced to sightsee the area and cross paths with an assortment of colorful characters.

Farrell and Gleeson are terrific as the two leads, with Ralph Fiennes stealing every scene he is in as their boss Harry. The debut from writer-director Martin McDonagh, In Bruges, established his signature dark comedy style that has carried over into his latest film, The Banshees of Inisherin, where he reunites with Farrell and Gleeson.

'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

When Harry Lockhart (Robert Downey Jr.), a thief, accidentally wins a screen test after a botched job, the fake actor is invited to a party with Hollywood's elite. There he meets Perry van Shrike (Val Kilmer), a private investigator who drags Harry into a murder investigation full of twists and turns in one of the best neo-noir movies.

A throwback to the noir detective stories of the past, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a worthy entry in the genre as it pokes fun at the tropes of those tales. A cult hit for Downey Jr. before Iron Man, the movie brought him back into the public eye and helped him eventually win the role of Tony Stark.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is available to stream on Showtime.

'Game Night' (2018)

One of the funniest movies in recent years, Game Night's inventive premise sees a group of friends, headlined by Patrick Bateman and Rachel McAdams, partaking in their usual game night. When the evening takes a dark turn, and one of them is kidnaped for real, the rest must put their skills to the test to solve his disappearance.

Game Night works so well because of its quality script and a great cast, which includes Jesse Plemons as a scene-stealing, socially awkward police officer. With Game Night and the Vacation reboot, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have proven to be two of the brightest names in comedy. Hopefully, their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie will continue the trend.

'Cheap Thrills' (2013)

When down on his luck, Craig (Pat Healy) reunites with his childhood friend Vince (Ethan Embry) at a bar, and they soon befriend wealthy couple Colin (David Koechner) and Violet (Sara Paxton). Learning of their new friends' dire financial situation, the couple offers Craig and Vince money for completing certain tasks. As these tasks become increasingly dangerous, the two men must decide how far they will go for a payday.

Full of eye-watering moments as Craig and Vince begin to mutilate themselves for cash, Cheap Thrills is not for anyone with a weak stomach. Despite the brutality that takes place, the movie never loses its sense of humor, instead relishing in it with each new grotesque task.

Cheap Thrills is available to stream on Shudder, Hulu, and Tubi.

'World's Greatest Dad' (2009)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Robin Williams amassed a legion of fans thanks to his mastery of comedy, and World's Greatest Dad features one of his best performances. Finding that his teenage son died after an accident during autoerotic asphyxiation, single father Lance (Williams) stages the scene as a suicide. He writes a fake note to save his son from embarrassment in death.

Lance becomes an overnight sensation when the note leaks to the public as he writes a fake journal using his son's identity. Appropriately deadpan, World's Greatest Dad is comedy at its darkest as failed poet Lance capitalizes on his son's death. The movie comments on society's obsession with celebrities, especially after they have passed.

World's Greatest Dad is available to stream on Hulu.

'The Lobster' (2015)

Yorgos Lanthimos has always been an offbeat filmmaker, and The Lobster is his strangest work. Imagining a future where single people are turned into animals if they cannot find a partner, divorcee David (Colin Farrell) is the latest loner forced to find a mate within 45 days or risk being turned into a lobster.

The Lobster is not for everyone, as Lanthimos's films are an acquired taste, but those that look past its bizarre premise will find a funny and genuinely touching love story. Farrell is great as always, seemingly thriving in the dark comedy genre, and he is joined by the likes of Rachel Weisz, John C. Reilly, and Olivia Colman.

The Lobster is available to stream on Tubi.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (2017)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Set in the titular town, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Frances McDormand as Mildred Hayes, a mother grieving the recent murder of her teenage daughter. Frustrated at the lack of police progress, Mildred rents the three billboards leading into the town and uses them to criticize beloved police chief Willoughby (Woody Harrelson).

Like his first movie, In Bruges, Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards finds humor in darkly serious situations. Despite being framed around tragedy, the movie is consistently entertaining. It is fueled by career-best performances from Harrelson, McDormand, and Sam Rockwell, with the latter two winning Oscars for their parts.

'Birdman' (2014)

A comeback for Michael Keaton, Birdman sees the beloved actor playing Riggan Thomson, a faded actor famous for playing a superhero in the '80s and '90s. Taking part in a Broadway play as a way to resurrect his career, Riggan is tormented by the internal voice of his superhero persona as he clashes with those around him.

Birdman is a masterclass in acting and directing, as Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu presents the movie in one continuous take. Drawing parallels to Keaton's past as Batman; the movie is especially effective today with modern society's obsession with superheroes and the actors that play them.

'Parasite' (2019)

One of the most acclaimed movies of the 21st century, Parasite, is a searing analysis of class inequality. When the son of the Kim family begins working for a wealthy family known as the Parks, the impoverished and desperate Kims see an opportunity to cash in. As each family member gains individual employment at the Park residence, the lives of both families become intertwined.

Written and directed by master filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, Parasite is one of the finest films from South Korea, a country brimming with quality movies. Everything in Parasite is perfect, from the direction, the acting, and the script, and it was rewarded with the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Parasite is available to stream on Hulu.

KEEP READING: 10 Most Ridiculous and Amazing British Dark Comedies