Since the beginning of cinema, certain genres have never died, and rightfully so. Some genres transcend time and culture in their ability to resonate with audiences. A perfect example of this phenomenon is the coming-of-age movie.

Everyone on planet Earth, no matter the race, gender, or religion, has to grow up, making them instantly relatable to all. However, as cinema diversified, it only made sense that this timeless genre would make its way to Black cinema. Films from The Wood to Juice show how unique, complex, and similar Black coming-of-age stories can be compared to others.

10 'Moonlight' (2016)

Image via A24

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

This Best Picture winner left Hollywood floored by its understated filmmaking and moving story. Unlike most coming-of-age films, Moonlight is quiet and contemplative, thanks to Berry Jenkins' subtle directing. The audience follows Chiron through childhood (Alex R. Hibbert), his teenage years (Ashton Sanders), and adulthood (Trevante Rhodes) as he grapples with his sexuality and subsequent rejection from others.

RELATED: 10 Modern Coming Of Age Films Destined To Become A Classic

While mostly taking place in a lower-income neighborhood, Chiron's heartbreaking story is relatable to LGBTQ+ members of all backgrounds making this film universal.

9 'School Daze' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

This edgy musical, full of toe-tapping and thought-provoking music numbers, about campus life at an HBCU, served as a microcosm of the Black community during the '80s.

In this controversial film, Dap (Laurence Fishburne) and his cousin, Half Pint (Spike Lee) both go through a dramatic change in college. The once innocent Half Pint loses himself to fit in with the fraternities. Meanwhile, Dap, who hates the fraternities, is politically conscious and wants everyone to see things his way so badly that he can't even help them because he's made them his enemy. By the film's end, he realizes Black people are stronger together, not when divided.

8 'House Party' (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

This iconic film is deceivingly simple, but behind the hilarious hi-jinks, fun dance routines, and impromptu rapping scenes is a story of a teen who changes his worldview.

Much to his father's dismay, Kid (Christopher "Kid" Reid) and his friends don't believe in responsibility and only see women as things in the film's beginning. However, when Kid gets stuck walking his crush's best friend home, he develops a friendship with her. At the film's end, his friends are still only chasing after sex, while Kid has more respect for women and wants more out of life, now eerily resembling his father. This hilarious film's message is so subtle fans may be laughing so much that they miss it.

7 'Dope' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

This modern classic about a skateboarding rock-playing hipster in Inglewood on the run from drug dealers refuses to put itself in a box. Dope's protagonist, Malcolm (Shameik Moore), struggles with the definition of Black, ultimately deciding there isn't one. Like Malcolm, Dope doesn't try to be what society considers stereotypically Black.

RELATED: 10 Best Period Coming-Of-Age Movies & TV Shows

It never tries to make the characters victims and jokes casually about someone shot for their shoes or Blood members. It offhandedly mentions the harsh realities of these areas but never dwells on them, showing there's more to these neighborhoods and the people inside of them.

6 'Just Another Girl on the IRT' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

This genius film about a teenage girl who gets involved with an older man should be played in schools everywhere to show the realities of growing up too fast. This haunting gem is a cautionary tale about the importance of sex education. Chantel (Ariyan A. Johnson) is knowledgeable, gets good grades, and is resolute in getting out of Brooklyn and going to college.

However, her yearning to be mature and naïveté towards men propels Chantel towards womanhood more than anticipated. The film's cinematography, authentic performances, and breaking of the fourth wall make viewers feel they're right beside Chantel in Brooklyn. The film also constantly loops the same songs with particular actions showing the repetitiveness of her lifestyle and bad choices. The film makes the viewer feel like a parent as they watch on helplessly as she makes all the wrong choices, ultimately jeopardizing her chances of college.

5 'Cooley High' (1975)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

This time capsule of the '60s is the blueprint for many Black films that came after, including Boyz In The Hood, for its story that, unfortunately, is always timely.

Despite the fun of watching these friends roam the streets of Chicago getting into trouble, this film is all about lost potential. Preach (Glynn Turman) never applies himself in school even though he's intelligent. Meanwhile, his friend Cochise has a scholarship he never lives to use after driving in a stolen car. Preach is forced to grow up quickly after the death of his friend and learns there's more to life than hanging with his buddies and talking to women.

4 'Juice' (1992)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

This classic highlights the importance of street cred or "Juice" to teens growing up in low-income neighborhoods. When Q (Omar Epps), a promising DJ, is talked into staging a robbery with his friends, one of them allows the Juice to go to his head.

This film features many prominent hip-hop artists of the era. This includes a haunting performance by 2pac as Bishop, who, like many, would rather go out in a blaze of glory than be broke. Q has to learn the hard way about the importance of choices and watching the company you keep.

3 'The Wood' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Rick Famuyiwa's cult film is an understated look at how no matter what age you are, you're never finished growing. The Wood bounces between two different coming-of-age stories. With one, the audience follows Mike (Omar Epps) down memory as he goes from the shy new kid in town to being confident in who he is and not succumbing to his friend's way of doing things.

The other, Roland (Taye Diggs), is having cold feet before getting married. Through the film, Mike helps Roland realize he can't be a bachelor and hang with him forever like in the old days. Similarly, he comes to grips with being replaced in the best friend role by the fiancé. The Wood can convey these complicated realities about adulthood without ever harping on them. By the end, the film viewers feel they've watched these friends mature into men.

2 'Boyz n the Hood' (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

John Singleton's groundbreaking film was a culture shock to many in the '90s and an acknowledgment of what they were living through for others.

RELATED: Movies Like 'Straight Outta Compton': From '8 Mile' to 'Boyz N the Hood'

Thanks to his father's discipline, Tre (Cuba Gooding Jr.) has lived his whole life as a model citizen despite his bad neighborhood. However, Tre is forced to grow up quickly when he's faced with police harassment and the murder of his friend. When he and his friends are given a chance to avenge Rick's death, Tre opts out because of the values his father instilled in him.

1 'Love and Basketball' (2000)

Image via New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Gina Prince-Bythrwood's classic love story follows a couple from childhood to adulthood. What starts as a sports movie brilliantly ends up being a movie about the expectations people put on themselves from a young age. Quincy (Omar Epps) idolizes his father but, over time, realizes his father is not perfect, and he needs to be his own man. Coincidentally, the more he hates his father, the more he becomes like him.

Monica (Sanaa Lathan), however, looks down on her mom for being a homemaker but discovers she's lonely once she reaches her career goals. Monica discovers one is not better than the other, and it's possible to have both.

KEEP READING: 10 Best Underrated Foreign Coming Of Age Films