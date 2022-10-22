One of the greatest movies from the Marvel Universe was Black Panther, with the mighty king of Wakanda leading the country toward glory. Thanks to Shuri's (Letitia Wright) scientific advancements and the statesmanship of King T’Chaka (John Kani), the nation of Wakanda was in great shape when the king’s son T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) takes the throne. The film featured great action, a compelling plot, and featured an open ending that set up future installments.

RELATED: Ironheart Takes Flight in the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer

The sequel of this landmark film has been years in the making and is set to hit the big screen next month. Fans can’t wait for the movie and have been anticipating the story to go on without Boseman after his passing in 2020. Fans have kept him in their prayers, and the filmmakers wish to keep his legacy alive.

"You are a good man with a good heart. And it's hard for a good man to be a king." — T'Chaka

This beautiful quote, said by T'Chaka to T'Challa, speaks to the close relationship between the father and son duo and a lot about T'Challa as a character.

T'Challa's journey to figure out what kind of king he wants to be is the focus of Black Panther, and at his heart, he is a good person with a good heart who wishes to do the right thing. Despite his difficulties, he can learn how to be a great king and a good man.

Killmonger's Last Words

T'Challa: We can still heal you...

Erik Killmonger: Why, so you can lock me up? Nah. Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, 'cause they knew death was better than bondage.

Killmonger speaks this line near the end of the film before he dies. This Black Panther quote is one of the most powerful in the MCU because of its personal and historical significance. Many argue that Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) is one of the MCU's strongest villains, and his complex backstory certainly puts him in the running.

Unlike the rest of his family, who was born and raised in Wakanda, Killmonger was born in the outside world and experienced the consequences of racism and colonization. This is a powerful and emotional quote with lasting weight, emphasizing the significance of this film for audiences today and in the future, demonstrating its relevance far beyond the world on-screen.

"Your father taught you all that warrior nonsense—but he also taught you how to think. Don't fight this war with guns." — Ramonda

In the movie, Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is the ideal mother that every king needs. She guided T’Challa whenever he felt lost and was always there for him. This statement is a testimonial to the parent-son relationship they shared.

She rightly said that every war does not elicit the use of violence and guns, but some wars need your power to think and navigate a solution that’s best for everyone. She ignited a spark in the king to be better and fight wars in more ways than one.

Klaue and the King

Image Via Disney

Ulysses Klaue: Oh, mercy, King. Mercy.

T'Challa: Every breath you take is mercy from me.

We can’t say Klaue (Andy Serkis) was the main villain in the movie, but it did seem so in the beginning. He had all the traits of a classic villain: evil, manipulative, selfish, and driven by greed. He stole Wakanda's vibranium and sold it off for profit. He also brings Killmonger into the picture, leading to his claim for the throne.

This statement proves the might of King T’Challa as he exerts his right to offer mercy to the power-hungry smuggler. His humanity shines brighter as he keeps him alive instead of killing him with one smack.

T'Challa and Nakia

T'Challa: If you weren't so stubborn, you would make a great queen.

Nakia: I would make a great queen because I am so stubborn.

One of the film's strongest points is its cast of female characters. Unlike many other MCU films, this one does not feature just one or two minor or token female characters. The women of Wakanda are all distinct and important characters in their own right.

RELATED: Nakia and Riri Williams Join Forces in New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images

Though Black Panther has a romance with Storm in the comics, Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) is an excellent MCU replacement. She is an experienced, self-sufficient spy and fighter, and her confident demeanor makes for a delightful romance and relationship in the MCU.

“I owed you a great debt. A life for a life. Consider it paid.” — M’Baku

After T'Challa is presumed to have been killed by his cousin, Erik Killmonger, M'Baku (Winston Duke) has the severely injured T'Challa, who Jabari Tribe fishermen di, brought back to the tribe and covered with snow to stabilize his failing vitals as a reward for saving his life during the tribal combat.

After minor disagreements and fights, the Jabari tribe comes together with the people of Wakanda as they save their king and later fight off the threat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army posed in Avengers: Infinity War.

“It’s a Bugatti spaceship!” – Oakland Kid

In another attempt at humor scenes, we see a random child recognize the Wakandan aircraft as a "Bugatti spaceship." This scene comes towards the end of the movie when King T’Challa takes Shuri to California in an attempt to open up the world of Wakandan tech to the people of the planet.

The child sees the spaceship in the air, and his friends all stare in amazement as the movie ends with the kid asking the Black Panther for his identity.

"You cannot let your father's actions define your life. You get to decide what kind of King you want to be." — Nakia

The chemistry between Nakia and T’Challa was a definite standout feature of the film. Every king needs a group of trusted people around him who can guide and protect him in times of crisis.

Nakia was one of the closest people to the king, and her words of wisdom always hit home with T’Challa. She inspired him to be the king he wished to be rather than blindly following in his father’s footsteps. They might have different ideas and do things differently, which should not hamper his ability to lead his country.

"Guns. So primitive." — Okoye

Image via Marvel Studios

Okoye (Danai Gurira) says this with her trademark disdain in a hilarious but essential quote from Black Panther, and it definitely makes fans laugh. It's also a quote that shows how Wakanda is the most advanced country on the planet.

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Unconquered' Comic to Bring Forth Secrets of Wakanda

These Afro-futurist elements contribute to Black Panther's status as a trailblazer for representation in blockbuster films. The Dora Milaje did not fight with guns but with more stealthy and deadly weapons that practically guaranteed a successful mission.

“Wakanda forever!”

Image via Marvel Studios

A widely famous battle cry that echoed the cinema halls and became the unsaid slogan of the movie, this phrase captures the essence of the battles they fought and people’s love for their country. Yelled before plunging head-first into the battle arena; the soldiers and the king’s tribe sourced their power and enthusiasm from this phrase.

This quote and its accompanying gesture moved many people who watched the film. Actors and fans alike performed (and continue to perform) the "Wakanda forever" salute to express pride in their heritage and to demonstrate how Black Panther inspired them.

KEEP READING: 'Black Panther 2': Release Date, Trailers, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About 'Wakanda Forever'