While newer sitcoms are led by Black actors, like in Grand Crew and South Side, for viewers to enjoy, fans cannot forget the legendary African American sitcoms that came before and paved the way. Shows such as Norman Lear's Good Times and The Jeffersons created a space for African Americans on television, which has continued to widen since.

From Good Times to the critically-acclaimed Abbott Elementary, many sitcoms featuring Black actors inspired others and changed the game in Hollywood for one reason or another. These shows properly depicted parts of American life often ignored or misrepresented, and viewers couldn’t get enough.

10 'Good Times' (1974-1979)

Viewers follow the Evans family in Good Times, led by parents Florida (Esther Rolle) and James (John Amos), who live in a Chicago housing project with their children, Thelma (Bern Nadette Stanis) and J.J. (Jimmie Walker). It was a popular comedy sitcom that ran for six seasons. It was one of two sitcoms inspired by All in the Family, alongside The Jeffersons.

The series goes down in history as the very first sitcom featuring two Black parents as leads and also for being the very first spin-off show that was a spin-off of another spin-off. It was a spin-off of Maude, which was the first spin-off created from All in the Family andwhich starred Bea Arthur from The Golden Girls.

9 ‘The Jeffersons’ (1975-1985)

The Jeffersons was a major catalyst in television. A spin-off of All in the Family, it was one of the original Black family sitcoms alongside Good Times and perhaps the inspiration for many shows that came after. It centers around George (Sherman Hemsley) and Louise (Isabel Sanford) Jefferson and their new life after moving from Queens into an expensive East Side high-rise.

At a time when TV often portrayed harmful stereotypes, the show instead depicted a loving African American family experiencing upward mobility, and it was successful in doing so. The series ran for 11 seasons and though decades old, has loyal fans still to this day.

8 ‘Moesha’ (1996-2001)

Moesha was a smash-hit sitcom that featured Brandy Norwood as the titular character. The series centered around her life as a typical teenager while she tries to deal with her father, Frank (William Allen Young), having a new wife who’s also her high school’s vice principal after experiencing the loss of her mother.

The show was so notable and popular because it touched on controversial and relevant issues of the time, such as race relations, a parent’s death, drug use, and much more. The series ran for six seasons and starred Emmy-winning Sheryl Lee Ralph as Moesha’s step-mother Dee, who now plays Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary.

7 'The Cosby Show' (1984-1992)

Perhaps the very first series to focus on an upper-middle-class Black family in America, The Cosby Show focused on Cliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby), an obstetrician, his lawyer wife Claire (Phylicia Rashad), and their children, which include Denise, played by Lisa Bonet. The family lives in a brownstone in Brooklyn Heights, and the series documents their day-to-day life. However, the wholesome legacy of the show has been tarnished by Cosby himself. He would later be convicted of aggravated indecent assault amidst sexual assault allegations in 2018: his conviction was later vacated in 2021 by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania over due process violations.

Though its sitcom nature gave it a light comedic tone, the show managed to address real issues like dyslexia and teen pregnancy throughout its eight-season run. It was one of, if not the most popular, show in the ‘80s and had a major impact on TV sitcoms at the time. It could have been the inspiration for some later shows like Black-ish.

6 'Family Matters' (1989-1997)

Who could forget the iconic Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) from Family Matters? The show ran for an impressive nine seasons and saw a lot of changes. The series was a Perfect Strangers spin-off that focused on police officer Carl Winslow (Reginald VelJohnson), his wife Harriette (Jo Marie Payton, later Judyann Elder), and their family in Chicago. Urkel was the family’s unforgettable nerdy neighbor who always ended up asking, “Did I do that?”

Showcasing the everyday life and struggles of a middle-class African American family, the series became the second-longest-running sitcom in America with a Black cast, with The Jeffersons being the first. Both of the shows were simply hilarious and relatable sitcoms that people in the United States adored.

5 'Abbott Elementary' (2021-)

The critically-acclaimed Abbott Elementary sheds light on the plights of everyday teachers at a public school in Philadelphia and stars the show’s creator Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, a new but highly-determined teacher. The show’s dedicated teachers, which include Sheryl Lee Ralph from Moesha as veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, are devoted to their students no matter what the district throws their way.

This series has effectively revived the late-night sitcom, receiving a hardly-seen order for not 10 but 22 episodes for its second season. It has also already been renewed for a third season. This ensemble comedy features a plethora of talented Black actors, such as Janelle James as the always-hustling principal Ava Coleman, William Stanford Davis as hilarious janitor Mr. Johnson, and Tyler James Williams from Everybody Hates Chris as new teacher Gregory Eddie.

4 'Insecure' (2016-2021)

Created by the talented Issa Rae and starring her as the lead, Insecure follows best friends Issa and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they try to navigate being young Black women in the workforce, the dating scene, and the world in general. The show follows them and their main group of friends as they experience a host of wild, awkward scenarios while they all attempt to grow up and achieve their goals. Also on the cast is Jay Ellis, who recently appeared alongside Alison Brie in the film Somebody I Used to Know.

The show depicts all of its relationships — platonic and romantic — in an honest and raw way during its five seasons and also covers a host of other relevant racial and social issues. The show garnered much fan love and perhaps served as inspiration for other shows like Harlem and Grand Crew that are currently running. Fans of Issa Rae can watch her latest show, Rap Sh!t, now.

3 'Martin' (1992-1997)

Martin Lawrence plays the titular Martin in this series which follows the very cocky and often problematic DJ, who lives with his girlfriend and future wife Gina (Tisha Campbell), who for some reason loves him despite his quirks. The two spend a lot of time with their iconic group of friends, Tommy (the late Thomas Mikal Ford), Pam (Tichina Arnold), and Cole (Carl Anthony Payne II), and get into a lot of hilarious trouble throughout the series.

The show portrayed flawed, complex, and realistic characters, making it more believable and relatable. It also was iconic because Martin Lawrence played many of the hilarious side characters in the show, like Sheneneh, Jerome, Otis, and Edna, Martin’s mother.

2 'Living Single' (1993-1998)

The series that was so iconic and beloved that it inspired another beloved show — Friends — the Living Single series focused on a group of young Black friends living in the same Brooklyn brownstone. The main four consisted of Khadijah (Queen Latifah), Regine (Kim Fields), Synclaire (Kim James), and Maxine (Erika Alexander), who is the only woman who doesn’t share the apartment with the first three but spends most of her time there anyway.

The four women spend a lot of time with their friends Kyle (T.C. Carson) and Obie (John Henton), and the group shares the ups and downs and everything in between their lives together. The show was a game changer for showcasing so many Black young adults, especially Black women, as main characters. Shows like Insecure and Harlem came long after.

1 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990-1996)

Like Martin, the show stars Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself who gets sent by his mom to live with his Uncle Philip Banks (the late James Avery) and his wife, the legendary Aunt Vivian (Janet Hubert, later Daphne Maxwell Reid). This comes as a shock for young Will, who has somewhat of a rags-to-riches story moving from Philadelphia to the bougie Bel-Air. There, he gets into shenanigans with his unforgettable cousins Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), Hilary (Karyn Parsons), and young Ashley (Tatyana M. Ali).

A show that touched on many relevant issues and experiences alongside showing multiple facets of Black American life and culture in a comedic light, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Airis one of the most beloved African American sitcoms of all time. It has even spawned a reboot, Bel-Air, which returns with a second season on February 23.

