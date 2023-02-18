Far removed from the days of old Hollywood, Tinseltown has made strides to incorporate diversity into its movies. Actors who capitalized on screen time as supporting characters helped pave the way for big-budget Black-led films released today.

RELATED: Supporting Actors Who Shined in a Lead Role

Black supporting actors like Samuel L. Jackson and Morgan Freeman brought gravitas to their supporting roles and outshone the leading stars. Laced with Academy Awards nominations, catchy quotes, and the most memorable moments of their films, the best supporting performers are the most intriguing actors in their films.

1 Chadwick Boseman – 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Chris Evans headlined Captain America: Civil War alongside an ensemble cast of Avengers characters. Newcomers like Spider-Man, Ant-Man and Black Panther confiscated the Captain’s third installment and made the film their own.

The villain’s motivation against the leader of the Avengers is paper thin, so the superhero film relied heavily on Chadwick Boseman’s character to carry the emotional weight of the picture. The death of T’Challa’s father and Black Panther’s choice to grant mercy to Helmut Zemo, the man who killed his father, are some of the highest stakes in the movie.

2 Jason Weaver – 'The Lion King' (1994)

Teen heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas provides the voice for a young Simba in the rewatchable Disney animated megahit The Lion King. Jason Weaver lends his vocal cords to the musical numbers in the animated drama.

Every child introduced to the classic wears out the rewind button on their remote control after replaying Weaver's performance of “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” and “Hakuna Matata.” For the short time Weaver is in the movie, his singing performance manages to eclipse his counterpart.

3 Mr. T and Carl Weathers – 'Rocky III' (1982)

Perhaps burdened with directorial duties, Sylvester Stallone slid into the background in Rocky III. Mr. T and Carl Weathers picked up the slack as master scene stealers in the franchise’s third installment.

RELATED: 'Creed III' Trailer Puts Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors' Broken Brotherhood On The Ropes

Mr. T’s self-promoting Clubber Lang establishes himself as Rocky’s most humorous and annoying foe in the series. He delivers Rocky a brutal whipping that forces the former champ to train with his best friend Apollo Creed. Creed III's Damian Anderson played by Jonathan Majors is heavily inspired by Clubber Lang and Apollo Creed’s deep storyline plants the seed that sprouted the successful Creed franchise. The legacy of these supporting characters lives on more than four decades after Rocky III's release.

4 Whoopi Goldberg – 'Ghost' (1990)

Whoopi Goldberg was the producers’ last choice for Oda Mae Brown in Ghost, but the decision to cast the comedian resulted in one of the smartest verdicts of the production. Goldberg’s unforgettable performance cloaks her cast mates’ work in the romantic fantasy picture.

The talented EGOT winner bought her vowel after she won an Oscar for her supporting role in Ghost. Whoopi was in a league of her own and provided the only Academy Award-winning performance in the motion picture.

5 Cuba Gooding Jr. – 'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

In Jerry Maguire, Cuba Gooding Jr. portrays Rod Tidwell, the disgruntled diva wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals in search of a huge payday. Jerry Maguire is one of Tom Cruise’s most notable films, but most of the iconic memories associated with the romantic comedy are linked to Cuba Gooding Jr.’s performance.

Tidwell’s character in the sports comedy-drama spawned numerous catchphrases. Urban dictionary’s “quan” derives from the character's slang term meaning money, love, and respect. Gooding’s inclusion in the phone scene with Cruise produced the famous quote from the movie. Tidwell’s energy is the reason the scene is effective, so much so, that when Woody Harrelson discussed career regrets for roles he passed on, he referred to the picture as the “Show Me The Money” movie and mentioned he believed that no one would care about an agent.

6 Samuel L. Jackson – 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Image via Walt Disney

Mr. Incredible’s super strength is no help in his fight for popularity against the supporting cast of The Incredibles. Samuel L. Jackson voices the aptly named Lucius Best, the best crowd-puller in the iconic Pixar superhero movie.

Frozone’s means of transportation is entertaining to watch and the figure skater’s transit experience is only second to Dash Parr's. Lucius' stride, coupled with his dialogue, credit him with the funniest moments in the animation. His monologue about monologues and temper tantrum for his missing super suit push Mr. Incredible to the background of his own movie.

7 Denzel Washington – 'Glory' (1989)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Denzel Washington’s depiction of Private Silas Trip is undoubtedly superior to his cast mates in Glory. The scene-stealing Washington prompts viewers to forget that his character plays second fiddle to Matthew Broderick’s Colonel Robert Gould Shaw.

RELATED: The Best Denzel Washington Performances, Ranked

Regardless of the order of the billing on the marquee, Washington still brought his A-game. Scenes like Trip’s flogging are tearjerkers and warrant Academy recognition. Washington was the only cast member to earn an Academy Award for his portrayal, cementing him as the most decorated character in the motion picture.

8 Morgan Freeman – 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Hailing as one of the most critically acclaimed movies ever made, the degree of difficulty for stealing the show in The Shawshank Redemption increased to impossible levels. Morgan Freeman succeeded in pulling the attention from the grips of Tim Robbins.

Robbins serves as the main protagonist of The Shawshank Redemption. The heavy lifting is assigned to Morgan Freeman’s character Ellis Boyd Redding whose given narration duties. Freeman is a stand-out in the motion picture and his acting chops garnered him an Oscar nomination.

9 Samuel L. Jackson – 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is a cult classic crime film with an ensemble cast that delivers acclaimed performances. Although both John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson received Academy attention for Best Actor and Best Supporting respectively, Samuel L. Jackson as Jules Winnfield oversteps Travolta as the star of stars.

Pulp Fiction is remembered for its rich dialogue, and Tarantino gifted the best lines in the movie to his frequent collaborator Jackson. Jules’ recitation of the iconic fictional bible verse in the apartment and restaurant scenes verifies him as the most notable cast member in the movie.

10 Eddie Murphy – '48 Hrs.' (1982)

A star was born during Eddie Murphy’s film debut in 48 Hrs. The action comedy is a predecessor to all the legendary buddy cop comedies that followed and Eddie Murphy’s Reggie Hammond character is seen as the comedy relief archetype of the genre.

In the first installment of the series, Nick Nolte is awarded top billing. Reggie Hammond is the blinding bright spot of 48 Hrs and Hammond’s hilarious wisecracks propelled the movie to the seventh highest-grossing film ranking in 1982 sparking a sequel that switched the billing order with Eddie Murphy as the lead.

NEXT: Iconic Black Films That Represent Black Culture (& Where To Stream Them)