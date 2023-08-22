The Big Picture The Blade trilogy, particularly the first film, establishes Abraham Whistler as the standout side character, offering depth and a strong emotional connection with Blade.

Whistler's well-rounded characterization and minimal exposition make him instantly intriguing, with his backstory and motivations revealed through essential details and snippets of dialogue.

Whistler's death in the original Blade movie is a significant and impactful moment, demonstrating the profound bond between him and Blade and giving the character a tragic and well-constructed arc.

Single-handedly paving the way for future Marvel movies to be greenlit, the late '90s and early 2000s Blade trilogy is a triumph of an action movie at a time when superhero movies were nowhere near as prominent as they are today. Wesley Snipes brought a suave depiction of the titular character to the silver screen and was supported throughout the trilogy by several characters. Out of all the characters shown, Abraham Whistler, played by Kris Kristofferson, is hands down the best side character in the entire trilogy. The father figure, mentor, weapon smith, and all-around devoted guy had more depth and less fluff than many of the others we saw Blade team up with.

Of the three Blade movies that came out thus far, it is undoubtedly the first that showed the very best version of Whistler and why he’s the best. He acts as a clear father figure for Blade as well as a talented weapon smith and mechanic. With the following movies the characterization of Whistler shifted. In Blade II he was placed on the back burner as more of a sidekick treated as too old and less capable than Scud (Norman Reedus) the partner Blade had been forced to use since Whistler’s seemingly permanent demise in the first film. Then Whistler becomes an almost non-character in Blade: Trinity the third franchise installment, due to his act one death.

Whistler Is Original to the 'Blade' Movies

Image via New Line Cinema

Even though there was a good amount of source material to draw on for the Blade movies, including a supporting character to the vampire slayer, screenwriter David S. Goyer gave Blade to have a new sort of support character. Whistler is a sort of aging gun that passes down what he knows to Blade. This creation of a new character outside source material isn’t new to the movie business, but it can come with backlash if the fans aren’t receptive to it. But Whistler is well-developed and fits nicely into the Blade movie mythos. Getting support from the creators and studios as well as the fans goes a long way to solidify Whistler as the best side character already, with more to prove this case.

What Is Whistler's Backstory in 'Blade'?

Image via New Line Cinema

When we first meet Whistler, he is in Blade's hideout working on some piece of gear or another. Unlike some side characters in movies that need lengthy exposition scenes to be set up, Whistler gives minimum explanation and maximum characterization. We see him limping with a custom-built knee orthopedic, a hard direct voice, and an obvious affinity for crafting vampire-slaying gear. These all make for an immediately interesting character as upon meeting him there is a desire to know as much as possible. These little character details, along with the hardened resolve, nihilistic attitude due to his impending cancer-caused death, and constant mentor-student squabbles with Blade make for a well-rounded supporting character right off the bat.

Combine these details with the tidbits of backstory we get from Whistler and other characters throughout the trilogy, and a satisfying picture is delivered. Without needing to go into a flashback or lengthy exposition, the Blade movies offer only the most essential pieces of information about Whistler’s character. The loss of his wife and children to a vampire, the years he spent hunting vampires, and finding Blade as a boy and taking him in. These are the major strokes of his life and the parts an audience member needs to understand Whistler’s motivations and personality as it relates to the story and to Blade himself.

Whistler Is 'Blade's Emotional Center

Image via New Line Cinema

It can be tricky to stick the landing when trying to make a supporting character the emotional backbone of a movie. There are as many failures as there are successes. When it comes to Whistler, especially in the first Blade film, the movie succeeds in doing just that. Although, throughout the entire trilogy, there are several instances of a character talking about the father-son nature of Blade’s connection with Whistler out loud, it doesn’t mar the impact that this has. With Wesley Snipes portraying a cold and calculated version of the Daywalker, it is especially important to make instances of strong emotion mean something. If Whistler’s death was reduced to a small insignificant event that only pushes the story forward with no room for Blade to express how it impacts him, then Whistler would be too disposable. This was the case with Blade: Trinity as Whistler’s death was just a way to introduce new, less impressive, characters. Sorry, Ryan Reynolds.

Although reversed for plot purposes in Blade II, Whistler’s death in the original Blade movie was impactful. With the vampires figuring out where Blade was hiding, they came for Whistler when Blade was busy, ultimately torturing and leaving him clinging to life, for Blade to find and choose to kill or have him turn into a vampire. Not only does Kristofferson play his final moments with grace, but it is one of the few moments the cold shell of Blade gives way slightly as he is unable to finish Whistler himself. The scene shows the connection the protagonist has with his mentor and how difficult it was to let him go. Whistler sticks to his code and knows he needs to die because he would rather that than become the thing he hates the most, that is until the second movie. It is a well-rounded and tragic arc for a very well-constructed supporting character.

Part of what makes Whistler, so great is his balance between the emotional core of Blade’s support system and the absolute force he is when it comes to aiding the Daywalker. He has good original lore that fits in with the Blade mythos and isn’t bogged down by long expository scenes. He was likable from the get-go with his gear and personality, and he is elevated to the status of the best side character with his shown connection with Blade and impactful arc. Well for the first two movies at least. The other supporting characters just couldn’t live up to the various dimensions of Whistler. Current superhero movies can learn a thing or two from Abraham Whistler that’s for certain, and it is anyone's guess what the character lineup in the upcoming Blade reboot will be.