The 1970s blaxploitation subgenre holds a complex history in Hollywood. The bright spots of the category are the lessened barriers of entry it shaped for black artists.

RELATED: How 1971 Films Like 'Dirty Harry' and 'Shaft' Cemented The Loose-Cannon Cop And Its Complicated Legacy

Examples like Coffy and Foxy Brown influenced the crime genre by becoming some of the first pictures to characterize drug dealers as villains rather than heart-rending characters. Iconic blaxploitation films have inspired popular series, filmmakers, and mainstream characters in film today.

10 'New Jack City' (1991)

New Jack City modernized the old-fashioned subgenre in 1991. The picture carried the torch for the expired blaxploitation format and helped shape the criteria for the new hood movie subgenre popularized in the 90s. Wesley Snipes played New Jack City’s villain Nino Brown, in one of the most substantial performances in blaxploitation.

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx cites Wesley Snipes’ depiction of the drug dealer Nino Brown as one of his inspirations to pursue acting. The character’s catchy quotes in the movie set him apart, and Foxx once spent most of his time during a Jay Leno interview reciting iconic lines spoken by the crime boss.

9 'Dolemite' (1975)

Rudy Ray Moore’s Dolemite crime comedy is one of the earliest attempts to spoof the blaxploitation subgenre. Moore’s guerrilla filmmaking style and his inspiring story of bankrolling his projects with his wallet motivated many present-day artists.

RELATED: From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching

Eddie Murphy is a long-time fan of Rudy Ray Moore and approached the filmmaker years ago to present his life story on film. In 2019, Murphy got his chance when he starred as Moore in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name. A member of Eddie Murphy’s "Black Pack," Robert Townsend, followed in Moore’s footsteps and funded his directorial debut Hollywood Shuffle with his credit cards.

8 'Car Wash' (1976)

Car Wash is a cult comedy centered around the free-spirited employees of a Los Angeles car wash. Comedy legends including Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Danny DeVito appear in the film along with an ensemble cast of future stars.

The critically acclaimed comedy became the first African-American-directed picture shown at Cannes Films Festival, paving the way for directors like Spike Lee. The writing of Joel Schumacher obviously influenced DJ Pooh’s pen in the Friday series. In addition, DJ Pooh also wrote The Wash, which contains elements that heavily mirror Car Wash.

7 'Super Fly' (1972)

A drug dealer chases retirement after surviving an attack from a rival crime boss in Superfly. Criticized for glorifying drugs and violence at the time, the film’s detractors have sense decreased, framing Superfly as one of the most influential pictures in its category.

There’s no denying Superfly’s cultural impact as the movie paved the way for black-led crime films like New Jack City and Menace to Society. The picture was selected by the US National Film registry last year for preservation based on its impact and historical relevance.

6 'Blacula' (1972)

Blacula, an African prince, is transformed into a vampire after a bite from Dracula and then sent to the 1970s to terrorize Los Angeles. The success of Blacula hatched a new subgenre of black horror films.

RELATED: ‘Blacula’ is More Political Than You Think

The influence of Blacula is undeniable. Roger Ebert mentioned the connections to Eddie Murphy’s Vampire in Brooklyn in his At The Movies review. The blaxploitation horror films genre ushered by Blacula sparked entries like J.D.’s Revenge and Tales From The Hood. The category paved the way for black filmmakers like Jordan Peele, J.D. Dillard, and Nia DaCosta, who would go on to make their footprints in black horror.

5 'Coffy' (1973)

Pam Grier is a ceremonial staple of the blaxploitation genre and is known for playing believable action leads with roles like Nurse Flower in Coffy. After a rushed production, the vigilante’s story was first to market against Cleopatra Jones, cementing its legacy as the cornerstone for female-led action movies.

The revenge film inspired the filmmakers of the era, but also today’s directors. Quentin Tarantino cites Coffy as one of his favorite movies and suggests it as a must-watch. Her revenge story draws parallels to the origins of some of Quentin’s characters, like Beatrix Kiddo from the Kill Bill series.

4 'The Mack' (1973)

The Mack follows a pimp named Goldie, who’s on the radar of two dirty cops and a rival who tries their best to place Goldie behind bars. Widely considered the most popular addition to the blaxploitation subgenre, The Mack has left fingerprints on popular music, television shows, and films referencing the movie.

The film features an iconic Annual Players Ball scene that has been spoofed in comedies like I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and Martin. The scene is also the driving influence of one of Chappelle Show’s most hilarious skits, “The Player Haters Ball.” In addition, sounds from the motion picture have been sampled numerous times from platinum recording artists like Dr. Dre and Usher.

3 'The Last Dragon' (1985)

Heavily inspired by exploitation films, The Last Dragon is a salute to old kung fu movies. The cult classic has inspired many filmmakers, and easter eggs are routinely featured in productions to pay tribute to the comedy.

Issa Rae offers a tribute to the classic by weaving The Last Dragon into a movie night storyline on Insecure’sSeason 3 finale. Sorry to Bother You director and writer Boots Riley has Tessa Thompson reference the martial arts film in a hilarious performative scene in his movie. Also, The Last Dragon’s poster is featured in the Family Video store in the most recent season of Stranger Things.

2 'Foxy Brown' (1974)

In reference to her leading role in Foxy Brown, Quentin Tarantino labels Pam Grier as cinema’s first female action star. Grier’s acting style served as the prototype for female characters of the blaxploitation genre.

RELATED: Why Pam Grier’s Jackie Brown Is Quentin Tarantino’s Most Important Character

Foxy Brown is one of the most recognizable characters from the era and is often spoofed in parody films like Undercover Brother and Austin Powers in Gold Member. Quentin Tarantino enlisted the services of Grier for Jackie Brown, a film meant to pay homage to Foxy Brown.

1 'Shaft' (1971)

Shaft has detective John Shaft partner with a former foe to retrieve his kidnapped daughter from the grips of the mafia. The legendary $12 million Shaft accumulated at the box office from a $500,000 budget was enough to prevent MGM from a likely bankruptcy, protecting future classics like the Rocky and Creed series.

The relevant black private eye has been the subject of two reboots on this side of the millennium. His popularity collects references in notable films, and according to a 2012 article in Deadline, it’s revealed that Quentin Tarantino’sDjango Unchained was heavily inspired by Shaft. The lovebirds Broomhilda von Shaft and Django Freeman are supposed to be the great-great-great-great grandparents of John Shaft.

KEEP READING: 9 Iconic Black Characters In Horror Movie History