Hollywood is reliant on the success of blockbuster titles, as the film industry is still a business that needs the support of viewers. Even though many of the most inventive, original films of the past few decades have been produced at a much smaller scale, the success of massive tent poles are why Hollywood is still such a prominent force within modern popular culture.

There is the possibility that populist entertainment can be of high quality, as many talented directors have been able to bring a level of artistic creativity to the projects that they work on. Although it is easy to complain about the overabundance of Disney live-action remakes and the “superhero fatigue” that has plagued the industry, critics and audiences agree that there are few things better than a great blockbuster. Here are the ten best blockbusters of the last 25 years, ranked.

10 ‘Gladiator’ (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via DreamWorks Distribution

Gladiator was a return to a classical style of filmmaking, as a historical epic on this scale had not been attempted since the Golden Age of Hollywood. Few filmmakers would be able to combine spectacle and human interest in such a compelling way, but Ridley Scott is a genius who knows how to ground epic storytelling in genuine emotion.

Gladiator became one of the few action movies to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and proved once and for all that Russell Crowe was both a genuine movie star and a terrific actor. The film also proved to be influential for Joaquin Phoenix, whose villainous performance earned much praise. Although Scott would continue making similar historical epics over the course of the subsequent few decades of his career, he has never been able to craft a bigger or better film than the original Gladiator.

Your changes have been saved Gladiator In ancient Rome, after the death of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, loyal general Maximus is betrayed and sentenced to death by the new emperor, Commodus. Escaping execution, Maximus is enslaved and forced to fight as a gladiator, where his skills and honor lead him toward a path of vengeance and redemption. Release Date May 5, 2000 Director Ridley Scott Cast Russell Crowe , Joaquin Phoenix , Connie Nielsen , Oliver Reed , Richard Harris , Derek Jacobi Djimon Hounsou , David Schofield , John Shrapnel , Tomas Arana , Ralf Moeller , Spencer Treat Clark , David Hemmings , Tommy Flanagan , Sven-Ole Thorsen , Omid Djalili , Nicholas McGaughey , Chris Kell , Tony Curran , Mark Lewis , John Quinn , Alun Raglan , David Bailie , Chick Allan , David J. Nicholls , Al Hunter Ashton , Billy Dowd , Giannina Facio , Giorgio Cantarini Runtime 155 minutes Main Genre Adventure Character(s) Maximus Meridius , Emperor Commodus , Lucilla , Proximo , Marcus Aurelius , Gracchus , Juba , Falco , Gaius , Quintus , Hagen , Lucius , Cassius , Cicero , Tigris , Slave Trader , Praetorian Officer , Scribe , Assassin #1 , Assassin #2 , Valerius , Praetorian Guard #1 , Engineer , German Leader , Giant Man , Rome Trainer #1 , Narrator , Maximus' Wife , Maximus' Son Writers David Franzoni , John Logan , William Nicholson Tagline Website Story By David Franzoni Budget $103 million Studio(s) DreamWorks Distribution , Universal Pictures , Scott Free Productions , Red Wagon Entertainment Distributor(s) DreamWorks Distribution , Universal Pictures Sequel(s) Gladiator II Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

9 ‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’ (2018)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Image via Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible- Fallout is the single best entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is no small statement considering the series has been remarkably consistent since its inception back in 1996 with the first film from Brian De Palma. While Mission: Impossible- Fallout includes some of the most jaw-dropping stunts ever captured within the history of film, it was also the most emotionally impactful entry in the franchise.

Tom Cruise was able to do a real character study on Ethan Hunt, and show how his greatest flaw was an inability to choose between saving his friends and preventing a worldwide shutdown that would result in innumerable civilian casualties. Although the past 25 years have been dominated by superhero stories, Cruise’s performance in the Mission: Impossible series was the type of hero that viewers could get behind because there was something about him that felt real.

Watch on Paramount Plus

8 ‘Avatar’ (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Fox

Avatar was a true phenomenon, as it had been a project that James Cameron had been working on ever since Titanic smashed box office records back in 1997. Although the notion of a highly original science fiction epic with strong environmentalist themes was initially considered to be a very risky prospect, Avatar became an instant smash hit and became the highest grossing film of all-time; it is a record that the film still holds, as a re-release pushed it over the worldwide total of Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar mixed outstanding digital technology with incredible worldbuilding, proving that computer generated imagery could be put to good use when there were compelling characters and a good story involved. Although some would argue that the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, was a more thematically and visually ambitious piece of art, the first Avatar deserves credit for how radically it reshaped the future of the industry.

Watch on Disney+

7 ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is one of the most genuinely shocking blockbusters in film history, as few thought that a film based on a theme park ride would ever top the box office. However, Gore Verbisnski did an excellent job at capturing the swashbuckling tone of films from the Golden Age of Hollywood, and blended them with inventive visual storytelling and creative action filmmaking.

Few original movie characters have become icons in the same way that Captain Jack Sparrow has, as Johnny Depp’s performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, and became the subject of massive fandom. Although opinions are split on the quality of the Pirates of the Caribbean sequels, the first entry in the series is a genuine populist masterpiece that hits all the right notes when it comes to crafting a hero’s journey.

Watch on Disney+

6 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image Via Sony

Skyfall is the James Bond film that managed to reflect on the history of the entire franchise, as it was released on the 50th anniversary of the saga’s first entry, Dr. No. The film saw Daniel Craig’s version of Bond having to fight to preserve the future of MI6, all whilst trying to protect his loyal employer M (Judi Dench) from the ruthless cyberterrorist Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem).

Skyfall benefitted from the direction of Sam Mendes, an Academy Award winning filmmaker who enhanced the thematic undertones and emotional continuity between the characters. Although the Bond franchise has often been thought of as escapist entertainment aimed only at generating awesome spectacle, Skyfall proved to be a monumental study in childhood trauma, national progress, and sensitive masculinity that may have even elicited some tears from the most stone-hearted members of the audience.

Watch on Prime Video

5 ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Image via Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the few “legacy sequels” that is even better than its predecessor, as the film managed to mix nostalgia, spectacle, and genuine emotion into the perfect summer adventure story. Even though it had been over three decades since Tom Cruise had first played the role of Pete Mitchell, he stepped back into the part, and proved once again why he is still the greatest movie star in the world.

Top Gun: Maverick includes sequences of aerial combat that are unbelievable, as it is impressive to see a film achieve so much when so much practical filmmaking is involved. Although the film is mostly intended to be fun, a critical scene involving Val Kilmer managed to add a new level of emotion that was affected by real life events in regards to his struggles with his health.

Watch on Paramount Plus

4 ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (2017)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a monumental blockbuster that cut to the core of the Star Wars themes by examining how the battle between good and evil became cyclical. Although Mark Hamill returned in full force to give what is arguably his best performance ever as Luke Skywalker, it was the complex dynamic between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) that made this sequel more compelling.

Rian Johnson has an amazing talent for visual storytelling, as the new planets introduced throughout the film are simply wondrous. It’s also one of the funniest entries in the franchise, particularly due to the comedic relief provided by John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. Although the legacy of the film has been somewhat dampened by the highly disappointing sequel Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Johnson’s singular masterpiece still stands on its own as the proper conclusion to the “Skywalker Saga.”

Watch on Disney+

3 ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man 2 is everything that a great sequel should be, as it challenged the characters, deepened the relationship, enhanced the spectacle, and left the door open for additional adventures. Although the first Spider-Man film from 2002 was proof that Sam Raimi had what it took to bring Stan Lee’s most iconic character to life, Spider-Man 2 instantly proved itself to be one of the greatest superhero stories ever told on the big screen.

Superhero films are often judged based on their villains, and Alfred Molina’s performance as Doctor Otto Octavius was the perfect nemesis for Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) to go up against. Spider-Man 2 was unafraid of being sincere, and perhaps even cheesy at times, as the relationship between Peter and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) added the type of emotion that is needed more in the superhero movies of today.