Blockbuster filmmaking reached a new height in the 2010s. The modern blockbuster took shape in the 90s before becoming more familiar throughout the noughties. However, the 2010s saw an explosion in yearly blockbusters, with these movies slowly taking over cinemas and beginning the decline of the mid-range film.

Indeed, the 2010s produced more blockbusters than ever before, from superhero adventures to ambitious fantasy adaptations and mind-bending sci-fi thrillers. These blockbusters are Hollywood's crowning achievements, breaking box-office records and achieving critical acclaim. Boundary-pushing and groundbreaking, these films are a near-perfect combination of artistry and large-scale filmmaking.

25 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Zack Snyder is an admittedly divisive director; however, his ambition and panache cannot be denied. Luckily, his divisive 2013 superhero movie Man of Steel has both in spades. Henry Cavill stars as Clark Kent, who must reconcile his humanity and superhuman abilities when General Zod arrives on Earth, hellbent on destroying it to create a new Krypton.

Man of Steel opts for a more grounded approach to the Last Son of Krypton, focusing on the character's struggle between the "super" and the "man." Cavill's stern, stoic approach and the film's choice to have Superman kill Zod have been met with mixed reviews from critics and fans. However, it's undeniable that Snyder shot for the stars with Man of Steel, introducing several intriguing concepts into Superman's lore. And while his reach far exceeded his grasp, at least Snyder offered a new side to one of the most iconic figures in American culture.

24 'Furious 7' (2015)

The late Paul Walker had his last ride as Brian O'Conner in 2015's Furious 7. The plot centers on Dom, Brian, and their ever-expanding family recruited by Mr. Nobody to protect a hacker from a dangerous terrorist in exchange for protection against the vengeful Deckard Shaw.

Furious 7 is among the most emotional blockbusters ever, acting as a heartwarming send-off to Walker and his character. The franchise still has its gravity and logic-defying action setpieces, but it grounds the action in a poignant emotional narrative. Furious 7 is arguably the high point of the Fast franchise, one it hasn't been able to replicate.

23 'Joker' (2019)

Joaquin Phoenix stars in Todd Phillips' 2019 psychological thriller Joker. A stand-alone origin story for the iconic villain, Joker tells the story of Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill aspiring stand-up comedian whose descent into crime and nihilism inspires a violent uprising against the elite class in a morally-broken Gotham City.

Joker wears its influences on its sleeve. The film isn't afraid to pay homage to the 1970s and 1980s thrillers that came before, although the references are sometimes so obvious they can come across as straight imitations. However, the film rises on the strength of Phoenix's tour de force performance, with the actor fully committing and crafting an intense, harrowing portrayal of mental illness, loneliness, and pain.

22 'Frozen' (2013)

Disney Animation proved it was still a force to be reckoned with thanks to their 2013 juggernaut Frozen. Loosely based on Han Christian Andersen's "The Snow Queen," the film follows Elsa (Idina Menzel), a young woman who secludes herself out of fear of her seemingly uncontrollable ice powers. When her kingdom becomes immersed in perpetual winter, her impetuous sister, Anna (Kristen Bell), sets out to find her.

Frozen is not a perfect film. However, an abundance of charm, stellar voice performances, and a surprising third-act twist make up for any of the film's flaws. Frozen's soundtrack also ranks as one of the best in modern Disney, with the titanic hit "Let It Go" proving that few studios match the Mouse House when it comes to producing anthemic songs.

21 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Christopher Nolan finished his Dark Knight trilogy with an uneven but epic entry. Set in a seemingly peaceful Gotham City eight years after its predecessor, The Dark Knight Rises follows a tired Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) returning to the Batman mantle to fight the terrorist Bane (Tom Hardy), who psychologically and physically breaks him.

The Dark Knight Rises is Nolan at his least subtle. The film bites more than it can chew, addressing class struggle and societal divide while outright staging a mini French Revolution on the streets of Gotham City. Still, it's hard to fault Nolan for doing a victory lap, considering his contributions to the superhero genre. Epic and thought-provoking, The Dark Knight Rises is a satisfying ending to Nolan's Batman that might wrap things up a tad too neatly but remains true to the trilogy's gritty, thrilling approach.

20 'The Martian' (2015)

Matt Damon stars in Ridley Scott's survival sci-fi The Martian. Based on the eponymous 2011 novel, The Martian follows Mark Watney, a botanist astronaut struggling to survive on Mars after being accidentally left behind by his crew and NASA's attempts to return him to Earth.

Gripping and with a healthy dose of humor and heart, The Martian is a clever and emotional sci-fi that lives and dies with its titular character. Damon arguably gives the best performance of his career, creating a sympathetic, thoughtful, and comprehensive portrayal of loneliness and struggle in service of a classic survival sci-fi story. Deftly handled by Scott's firm approach, The Martian is a brilliant character study posing as a stirring sci-fi adventure.

19 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Following her memorable debut in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman took center stage in Patty Jenkins' 2017 origin story. Set in World War I, Wonder Woman sees Diana venturing into the human world accompanied by Steve Trevor. Suspecting humanity is under the influence of the evil god of war, Ares, Diana decides to enter the war.

Wonder Woman soars on the strength of Gadot's unassuming yet riveting performance as the titular hero. Perfectly capturing Diana's selflessness and sense of awe at experiencing the human world for the first time, Gadot creates a fully realized, compelling, and complex Wonder Woman. Further aided by Jenkins' confident hand behind the camera and a series of memorable action scenes that showcase the warrior princess' might, Wonder Woman is among the new millennium's best superhero movies.

18 'Black Panther' (2018)

It took Marvel an absurdly long time to greenlight a solo project for a Black hero, but it was worth the wait. The late Chadwick Boseman stars in Ryan Coogler's 2018 superhero movie Black Panther, with the story following T'Chala's fight against his long-lost cousin, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), an extremist who wants to use Wakanda's technology to launch a worldwide revolution.

Successfully blending social commentary with spectacle, Black Panther is among the MCU's best-reviewed movies, marking a new high for superhero cinema. Visually thrilling and narratively compelling, Black Panther was the perfect mix of gravitas and action, an extravagant adventure that marked a before and after in blockbuster filmmaking.

17 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2' (2011)

Before the MCU dominated the entertainment landscape, the Harry Potter franchise proved a sprawling and continuous story could work on a cinematic level. The series' last entry, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 premiered in 2011 and centered around Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) final stand against Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

Deathly Hallows — Part 2 was a phenomenon, the highly-awaited conclusion to a decade-long franchise that broke new ground. Delivering the grand spectacle audiences expected without sacrificing the emotionally poignant story at its center, Deathly Hallows — Part 2 was a cathartic cinematic event and a satisfying conclusion to the story of the long-suffering Boy Who Lived.

16 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

The Hunger Games series was near-perfect, a one-of-a-kind combination of a topical subject, a hot franchise, and a rising star. The saga's second entry, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, continues Katniss' story, seeing her and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) return to the Hunger Games arena after their victory in the previous Games inspires a revolution against the Capitol.

Catching Fire features a deep, intelligent, nuanced exploration of sensitive socio-political issues and benefits from Jennifer Lawrence's passionate performance. The film soars without succumbing to mere bombast, mixing spectacle with gravitas and delivering the YA story to end all YA stories.

15 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

The Infinity Saga set its two-part finale with the exciting and surprisingly daring Avengers: Infinity War. The film focuses on Thanos' efforts to gather the six Infinity Stones while the scattered Avengers race against the clock to stop him.

Showcasing Thanos was a stroke of genius. Josh Brolin crafts a nuanced and interesting villain that effortlessly steals the film from within the heroes' noses. Infinity War grounds Thanos' storyline with a genuinely compelling emotional arc, tying him to Gamora and taking him past the one-dimensional territory where most other Marvel villains exist. With a fast-paced, stirring plot and an ending that shocked audiences, Infinity War is arguably the Infinity Saga's high point.

14 'Inside Out' (2015)

Pixar is a classic and money-making machine - or at least it was throughout the 2010s. The studio pushed the boundaries of animation, delivering thoughtful and highly affecting films that took the medium to a new level. 2015's Inside Out ranks as one of their finest efforts, an insightful and almost philosophical study of the human mind posing as a harmless children's movie.

Visually dazzling and narratively challenging, Inside Out is a rich exploration of the human psyche that improves with every rewatch. Boldly dealing with themes of loss, identity, mental health, and emotional intelligence, Inside Out is Pixar's cleverest film, a coming-of-age story destined to become a cinematic legend.

13 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

James Gunn debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2014's action-comedy-sci-fi romp Guardians of the Galaxy. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, and Dave Bautista alongside the voice talents of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. It follows the titular group of misfits as they team up to stop a genocidal warlord from obtaining an Infinity Stone.

Guardians of the Galaxy is a wild and hilarious romp that instantly stood out among Marvel's other projects. Chaotic but instantly compelling, the Guardians are one of modern cinema's most effective teams, a collection of weirdos who bring out the best in each other. Offering a near-perfect balance of constant, hysterical humor and heartwarming moments, Guardians of the Galaxy remains the MCU's most pleasant surprise.

12 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the most polarizing blockbuster of the 2010s and arguably the new millennium. Directed by Rian Johnson, the film follows Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she trains under a reluctant Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) while the scattered Resistance struggles to escape an attack from the First Order.

Ballsy and truly subversive, The Last Jedi is a breath of fresh air in a franchise that seems opposed to evolving past its initial ideas. The film adopts an almost meta approach with a plot about letting go of the past, warning about the dangers of romanticizing idols and becoming blind to their flaws. The Last Jedi is Star Wars at its bravest and most innovative, offering the series' first narratively authentic story since the 1977 original. Unafraid and refreshing, The Last Jedi is a character-driven blockbuster that challenged conventions and took the franchise to new and exciting territories.

11 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

The X-Men series saw a resurgence following the stellar X-Men: First Class; however, it reached its pinnacle with 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Blending past and present actors, the film follows Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) traveling back to the 1970s to join a young Xavier in preventing Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) from killing scientist Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage), a crucial event that would set a chain of events that would culminate with mutants' near-extinction.

Juggling such a massive cast is no easy feat, yet Days of Future Past pulls it off seamlessly and makes it look easy. The film offers a faithful adaptation of one of the X-Men's most iconic storylines, going back to addressing the social issues that made the series interesting in the first place. Featuring several impressive action set pieces and a vibrant recreation of the psychedelic '70s, Days of Future Past is a triumphant achievement and the X-Men's crowning jewel.

10 'Deadpool' (2016)

Ryan Reynolds produced and starred in 2016's superhero comedy, Deadpool. The beloved actor plays Wade Wilson, a mercenary who submits to a process that leaves him horribly scarred but grants him mutant regenerative abilities. Determined to return to his previous life, Deadpool hunts the men who disfigured him.

Deadpool is a love story disguised as a foul-mouthed superhero movie. A truly subversive and wildly original comic book adaptation, Deadpool is a monster of a movie: brilliant, clever, hilariously meta, and unafraid to take huge risks. Deadpool soars thanks to Reynolds' unabashed, unrestrained performance, with the actor producing one of the new millennium's funniest and most layered superhero creations.

9 'The Avengers' (2012)

2012 saw the birth of the modern cinematic universe with the release of The Avengers. The film follows the titular characters as they overcome their differences and unite to fight Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who has assembled an alien army to conquer Earth.

The Avengers was a groundbreaking and game-changing enterprise. Marvel Studios' ambitious dream of assembling a cinematic team seemed too good to be true, but The Avengers proved it could be possible. Exciting and endlessly entertaining, the film successfully built the MCU's overreaching lore, breaking box office records and launching a franchise that would define the 2010s,

8 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Before he traveled to Gotham City, Matt Reeves spent years in a dystopian Earth ruled by intelligent apes. The director took over the Planet of the Apes franchise starting with 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Andy Serkis stars as Caesar, the leader of the rising ape colony on a futuristic Earth devastated by a deathly virus that wiped out most of humanity.

Juggling themes of oppression, social dynamics, and power, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a visceral, exhilarating, and thought-provoking piece of sci-fi entertainment. Serkis delivers another Oscar-worthy motion capture performance, joined by an equally compelling Toby Kebbell as the emotionally-complex villain Koba. Narratively challenging and visually stunning, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is an ambitious leap forward for the series.

7 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

After a decade of continuous storytelling, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Infinity Saga" reached its exhilarating and long-awaited conclusion with the epic Avengers: Endgame. The plot finds Earth's Mightiest Heroes attempting an ambitious plot to return those who disappeared after Thanos' Blip before their final stand against the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Endgame's sheer scope is worthy of praise and admiration. Elegantly tying a decade of narrative threads into a neat bow, the film is a victory lap for Marvel Studios and a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic achievement unlikely to be replicated, even by Marvel itself. In many ways, Endgame was Marvel's last hurrah, a gargantuan crossover that set the bar impossibly high for future blockbusters.

6 'Inception' (2010)

Christopher Nolan teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio for the 2010 action sci-fi Inception. The film revolves around Dom Cobb, a thief specializing in stealing information by entering his targets' subconscious. Given a chance to redeem a tragic mistake from his past, Cobb assembles a team to pull off his most dangerous heist.

Inception is the perfect marriage between large-scale filmmaking and artistry. Based on a cerebral, layered screenplay by the notoriously ambitious Nolan, Inception is the rare blockbuster that's as challenging as rewarding. Featuring multiple action-packed, envelope-pushing action sequences in service of a gripping story, Inception is a modern sci-fi destined to become a classic.