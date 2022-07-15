A film studio takes a big risk when it makes a movie over three hours long. Not only is almost twice as much footage to shoot compared to most other films, but the dramatic runtime can be intimidating to audiences, even in the case of blockbuster entertainment. This risk has only increased in recent years with the meteoric rise in streaming services and on-demand entertainment, allowing us to replicate the movie-going experience from the comfort of our own homes.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies That Are Under 90 Minutes Long

But there could be a revival of the epic movie on the horizon. Recent blockbusters like Duneand The Batmanexperienced substantial box office success despite their hefty runtimes, and upcoming films such as Avatar: The Way of Waterand Damian Chazelle’s Babylonare set to cross the three-hour threshold. So, can audiences do it? Well, with the right movie, they have plenty of times before.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

If three-hour-long blockbusters do make a comeback, then Avengers: Endgame will be the film to thank for it. An unprecedented financial success, the 2019 epic marked the end of phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and wrapped up the stories of some of the decade's most influential heroes while finally delivering on the big fight with Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Few in the audience even noticed the 189-minute runtime as the movie gathered momentum through the reflective time-heist and right up to the ultimate battle. Ranging from exhilarating action sequences to emotionally devastating moments, Avengers: Endgame was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon and the end of an era in the MCU.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

A biographical dark comedy about white-collar crime and the twisty nature of the American dream might not be the first thing we think of when we imagine movies over three hours long, but Martin Scorsese made it work. Based on the wild and chaotic life of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), it delivers an unflinching look at the hard-partying, drug-fueled world of Stratton Oakmont and Wall Street in the late '80s and '90s.

The 180 minutes fly by without a second going to waste as Belfort’s spiraling life goes from one outrageous turn of events to the next, often with the audience laughing at the absurdity of it all. DiCaprio and Jonah Hill both earned Oscar nominations for their phenomenal performances, while it also featured Margot Robbie in her star-making performance.

‘Titanic’ (1997)

With such films as Aliens and T2: Judgement Day among his previous achievements, James Cameron was already a bona fide action-blockbuster maestro, but he took his career to new heights with the romantic epic Titanic. The sweeping love story still stands as one of cinema’s greatest ever tragedies, following an aristocrat and a poor artist who fall in love aboard the infamous ocean liner.

While the film may now be best known for its corny ballads and that heartbreaking scene, its legacy of brilliance remains through its record-equaling 11 Academy Awards. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s performances as Jack and Rose are etched into movie history, as are those unforgettable images of the Titanic sinking.

RELATED: Best Disaster Movies of the 20th Century, From 'The Towering Inferno' to 'Titanic'

‘Ben Hur’ (1959)

In the golden age of Hollywood cinema, nothing occupied three hours of screen time with the confidence and magnitude of the swords-and-sandals odysseys. The genre helped define the movie-going experience of the '50s and '60s, and 1959’s Ben-Hur sits among the best of them, with its staggering 11 Academy Awards still an unbeaten record.

Even by today’s standards, it delivers an exciting viewing experience and wields a certain grandiosity befitting of its 212-minute runtime. A true American classic, it’s required viewing for any cinephile due to its all-star cast and breathtaking action sequences, most notably the infamous — but undeniably awe-inspiring — chariot race.

‘The Green Mile’ (1999)

Stephen King is best known for his expertly crafted horror stories; even within the film industry, his adaptations carry a dreadful weight that profoundly affects us. However, King’s dramatic oeuvre may have most successfully made it to the screen, with Frank Darabont’s 189-minute masterpiece The Green Mile one of the most beautiful yet devastating films you are ever likely to see.

The film focuses on death row prison guards who encounter a walking miracle in inmate John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), a physically imposing but kind-hearted man with the ability to heal people. Inspiring audiences to feel a full range of emotions from outrage to triumph, to revel in good humor and simmer in hollow sadness, The Green Mile utilizes its significant runtime to deliver an utterly humane experience that won’t soon be forgotten.

RELATED: Top 10 Stephen King Movies, Ranked

‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962)

Few films live up to the "epic" moniker like David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia. Based on T.E. Lawrence’s autobiography Seven Pillars of Wisdom, the film recounts Lawrence’s service in World War I, where he united warring Arab tribes to form an organized movement against the Ottoman Empire.

Clocking in at an almighty 222 minutes, the grand biopic endeavors to leave nothing out, realizing Lawrence’s arduous journey with some of the most spectacular shots ever put to screen. It also served as Peter O’Toole’s breakout performance, earning the actor the first of his eight Oscar nominations.

‘Schindler’s List’ (1993)

Three hours is a long time to spend with a movie at the best of times, let alone when that movie focuses on one of the darkest chapters in human history with uncompromising detail. While it may not be an easy watch, Schindler’s List is undoubtedly worthwhile, using its iconic black and white cinematography to capture the Holocaust with a haunting hopelessness.

Steven Spielberg uses every ounce of his directorial prowess to showcase not only the evil of the Nazis but also the heroism of those who stood against them. The end result is violent, upsetting, traumatic, and worth the 195-minute runtime.

RELATED: 9 Gorgeous Movies That Chose To Be Black & White Over Color

‘The Godfather: Part II’ (1974)

While today, it may be standard practice for critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning box office smash hits to earn a sequel, back in the 1970s, it wasn’t the done thing. Simply put, the existence of The Godfather: Part II is something of a miracle itself, and its fans have been fixated on it since its release.

It continues Michael Corleone’s (Al Pacino) story from the first film and serves as a prequel highlighting Vito Corleone’s (Robert De Niro) indoctrination to and prosperity in a life of crime. Regarded as the best sequel ever made and as one of the finest movies of all time, The Godfather: Part II uses its 202-minute runtime to deliver a flawless hallmark in American film history.

‘Seven Samurai’ (1954)

Japanese director Akira Kurosawa is widely regarded as one of the most important influencers on American filmmaking, and his most recognized picture, Seven Samurai, is a big reason for that. It follows a band of seven warriors who agree to help a poor farming village defend their land from a brutal bandit gang.

The story is simple, but the way it’s told is anything but. Kurosawa was renowned for his breathtaking cinematography, and Seven Samurai features some of the director’s best work. It also possesses an immersive story, great characters, and ground-breaking action sequences for the time, all of which help make the 207-minute runtime breeze by.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (2003)

While the extended editions of all three Lord of the Rings films far surpassed three hours, The Return of the King was the only one to do so in its theatrical release. At 201 minutes, the epic finale to cinema's most ground-breaking trilogy delivered all the visual splendor and emotional power to live up to and arguably surpass its predecessors.

Earning 11 Academy Awards, it's tied with Titanic and Ben-Hur. It serves as a testament to Peter Jackson’s direction and production that the film has not aged one bit since its release. It created such fanfare around J.R.R. Tolkien’s story world that 20 years on, audiences are still desperate to learn more about Middle Earth.

KEEP READING: The 66 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now