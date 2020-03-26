The Best Bloopers from Movies and TV Shows Guaranteed to Put You in a Good Mood

Let’s be honest, things are tough right now. A worldwide pandemic will do that. In these uncertain times we find comfort in friends, family, and entertainment. But if you’ve already exhausted your rewatch of The Office or are patiently waiting for the next round of new titles added to Netflix, we have a humble suggestion to put you in a good mood: watch some bloopers! Through good times and bad, the one thing that has the power to bring us all together is footage of our favorite actors and actresses absolutely cracking each other up.

Okay maybe that’s a bit hyperbolic, but bloopers are great, and there’s no shortage of movie and TV show bloopers on the internet. So for your viewing pleasure, we’ve rounded up the best of the best. Below, you’ll find a selection of some of the most memorable blooper reels from TV shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation and movies like Anchorman, as well as some fake blooper reels that are just too good not to share.

Indeed, the world could definitely use a bit more joy at this particular time, and these bloopers are guaranteed to bring you just that: joy. And if you’re looking for even more content to put you in a good mood, check out our list of the best feel-good movies and TV shows, as well as the best comfort food movies to watch on streaming right now.

Without further ado, we bring you the very best bloopers on the internet.