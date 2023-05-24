Following in your father's footsteps is never easy, but for Blue Blood's Reagan family, it's destiny. NYPD Police Commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck), the son of former police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), walks a fine line between his job as commissioner and as the father of Danny (Mark Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes), who are both on the force. Frank's daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) works in the District Attorney's office, which frequently puts her at odds with her father, who's unhappy with how the DA prosecutes cases.

For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the ups and downs of the multi-generational law enforcement family. From the near-fatal shooting of one of the show's main characters and Reagan family members to an assassination attempt on another. Let's take a look at the best episodes of the long-running series, according to IMDb.

10 "Shoot the Messenger" — Season 5, Episode 7

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

After NYPD Detective Danny Reagan and his new boss, Lt. Dee Ann Carver (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), encounter a drive-by shooting, the pair finds themselves at odds with handling the case. With a young woman dead, and a baby left behind, Danny and Lt. Carver have to work together to find the killer. Danny's aggressive approach doesn't gel with the lieutenant.

Younger brother Jamie Reagan investigates the apparent suicide of a young woman in her apartment. Frankis blindsided in a CBS interview when District Attorney Robert McCoy (Holt McCallany) announces his office will reduce prosecuting some non-violent and simple marijuana cases from felonies to misdemeanors.

9 "Framed" — Season 3, Episode 12

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Danny lands on the opposite end of the legal spectrum after being arrested for possession of cocaine, which sends the Reagan family reeling. A conflict of interest forces Frank and Jamie to stay away from the case, including Danny's sister, Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan.

An investigation into a local bookie puts Danny on Captain Derek Elwood's (Nestor Serrano) radar. Danny's superior is not only corrupt but a degenerate gamble. Elwood goes to extremes by framing Danny with drugs planted in the detective's car. But Elwood's crimes are uncovered after Danny's Kate (Megan Ketch) finds the black book, and her partner is exonerated.

8 "To Protect and Serve" — Season 4, Episode 3

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

A suspension, a shooting, and a hostage situation make this Blue Bloods episode one of the series' most action-packed and emotionally charged. Jamie gets suspended after his superior's orders to stay at a crime scene. Danny and Detective Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) investigate a shooting death where the only witness is the victim's 13-year-old son.

After Danny arrests the suspect, Delgado takes Erin, hostage in the courtroom. Holding the detective's sister at gunpoint, Delgado wants Danny to negotiate the hostages. Jamie puts himself in the line of fire to protect his brother from a bullet meant for him. After being rushed to the hospital, the younger brother has life-saving surgery.

7 "Way Out" — Season 3, Episode 23

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

Picking up where The Bitter End left off in the series' two-part season finale, the Reagan family is out for justice when Jamie's partner Vinny (Sebastian Sozzi) is shot and killed when shots ring out at the Bitterman Projects. At a town hallto address the community's concerns, Mayor Poole (David Ramsey) is shot by one of the attendees with a childhood connection to Vinny.

Tired of the gang violence and intimidation from Los Lordes, Nona Palmeira (Ana Nogueira) doesn't want her son to get caught up in the cycle. Holding her baby, Nona jumps to their death before Jamie and Vinny. Danny realizes he has a connection to Nona, who he met when she was a child. Promising to take care of Nona and her sister after their parent's death, Danny has amends to make after failing to come through on his promise.

6 "Silver Linings" — Season 12, Episode 20

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

In the explosive Season 12 finale, Jamie teams up with his dead brother's son Joe (Will Hochman) to search for a teenage trafficking victim. Erin and Frank butt heads after he publicly criticizes District Attorney Kimberly Crawford's (Roslyn Ruff) new policy that would reduce some non-violent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

Soli Ruiz (Kyndra Sanchez) is kidnapped by a coyote when crossing the border with her mother. The hunt is on to find the undocumented 14-year-old and catch her abductor. Jamie makes a promise to return Soli safely to her mother, but when he and Joe finally find the teen, she has a bomb strapped to her body.

5 "Justifies the Means" — Season 11, Episode 16

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Joe is finally reunited with the Reagans, but it's bittersweet. Believing he was killed in a car explosion, memories of his late father's murder while working undercover open up old wounds for the close-knit Irish-Catholic family.

Very much alive, a still undercover Joe comes face to face with Danny, who thought his nephew died in the explosion. Visibly stunned, Danny pulls it together and lets Joe go so his cover isn't blown. After the shock wears off, the family welcomes Joe back into the fold and invites him to Sunday dinner at the Reagan home.

4 Blue Templar (Season 1, Episode 22)

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

After finding out that a gang of corrupt NYPD cops killed Joe Sr. called the Blue Templar, Frank, Danny, and Jamie vow to bring the corrupt officers down. A secret society created to root out corrupt cops after the infamous Serpico investigation in the 1970s, the Blue Templar eventually became the very corruption they were created to prevent.

The Blue Templar was suspicious that Joe Sr. was working undercover and killed him before he could rat them out. After the rogue cops are arrested, Detective Sonny Malevsky admits to Frank that he was the one who shot his son. Taking matters into his own hands rather than face the legal consequences, Malevsky commits suicide by gun in front of everyone.

3 "The End" — Season 11, Episode 15

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Frank learns that his grandson, Joe, has been working undercover for the ATF after Danny and Baez stumble across the detective at an arms deal. What neither Frank nor Danny knows is that Jamie's been keeping a secret – he's been Joe's handler.

After the shock wears off, the Reagan family worries that Joe's cover's been blown. Not wanting a repeat of Joe Sr.'s murder while working undercover with a group of corrupt cops. Unfortunately, those fears are realized after a car explosion leaves three dead – one of them they believe is Joe.

2 "Family Secrets" — Season 10, Episode 19

IMDb Score: 9.0/10

In a shocking and emotional episode, the Reagans learn they're not alone after Danny's son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) gets a suspicious DNA match. This brings them face-to-face with Joe Sr.'s son, Joe Hill, who they didn't know existed.

As an NYPD detective, it's obvious that Joe is following in his father's and the Reagan family's footsteps. Getting to know Frank, Danny, Jamie, and Erin is awkward when Joe asks questions about his father. Still grieving the loss of Joe Sr., Jamie must decide as he and his wife, Eddie (Vanessa Liptak), struggle to expand their family with a baby.

1 "My Aim Is True" — Season 8, Episode 22

IMDb Rating 9.1/10

An assassination, an engagement, guilt, and revenge land "My Aim is True" the top spot. When the wrongfully convicted Prospect Park 6 are released from prison, Frank suspects they may be connected to a series of drive-by shootings soon after. Though he's wracked with guilt the men spent nine years in prison for a crime they didn't commit, the timing is too convenient.

Suspicions are heightened when Erin's friend and colleague, Monica Graham (Tamara Tunie), is gunned down in front of her — raising questions about whether Erin may have been the intended target. In one of the episode's most emotional moments, Danny visits his wife Linda's (Amy Carlson) grave. Jamie and Eddie reveal they're engaged to the delight of fans of the partners.

