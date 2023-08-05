Jason Blum's production company Blumhouse has been one of the most prominent faces of the horror genre since the breakout success of Paranormal Activity in 2009. Primarily operating on a model of low-budget horror films that allow significant creative freedom to their writers and directors, Blumhouse has released many of the most popular horror films of the 2010s and onwards.

With so many Blumhouse horror films to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down what to watch. Thankfully, IMDb allows its user base to promote and rank their favorites through positive ratings. According to fans on IMDb, these 10 films are the best Blumhouse has to offer.

10 'Insidious: Chapter 2' (2013)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Insidious: Chapter 2 continues directly where the first film concluded, with Renai (Rose Byrne) and the rest of the Lambert family dealing with the death of demonologist Elise (Lin Shaye) and the possession of Renai's husband Josh (Patrick Wilson) by a sinister entity called The Bride in Black.

Written and directed by horror legends Leigh Whannell and James Wan, the film is a great installment in the immensely popular Insidious franchise, which continues to excel at the box office. Insidious: Chapter 2's visuals are creepy, its scares are strong, and its classic haunted house aesthetic is incredibly entertaining.

9 'Hush' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Home invasion horror Hush follows deaf and mute author Maddie (Kate Siegel) as she attempts to escape a sinister masked killer (John Gallagher, Jr). Although Maddie's disability poses a challenge to her, her craftiness and strong will to survive make her a formidable opponent to her assailant.

The film is directed by prolific horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan and co-written by Flanagan and lead actor Kate Siegel. With its compelling female lead and unique twist on the conventional home invasion film, Hush is a taut and exhilarating thriller that rightfully keeps audiences entranced.

8 'Happy Death Day' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Happy Death Day tells the story of sorority girl Tree (Jessica Rothe) as she finds herself trapped in a time loop, doomed to repeat her birthday over and over until she catches the killer who attacks her in every loop. The film is darkly comedic and uses its Groundhog Day-inspired science fiction premise to its advantage.

Tree's character development throughout the film makes her one of horror's best and most badass final girls, and Jessica Rothe's performance is fantastic. With all of its positive qualities, it is unsurprising that Happy Death Day is one of the fan-favorite Blumhouse movies.

7 'Sinister' (2012)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Sinister stars Ethan Hawke as Ellison, a true crime author desperate for a hit book that moves his family into a house with a dark secret in its past. Discovering a box of Super-8 snuff films in the attic, Ellison begins to uncover a demonic curse that he has unwittingly inflicted upon his family.

Introducing a horror icon in its demonic antagonist Bughuul, Sinister is one of Blumhouse's scariest horror films.Sinister is considered by many to be a modern horror classic due to its menacing atmosphere and disturbing Super-8 videos, as well as its strong central performance from Ethan Hawke.

6 'Us' (2019)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Us, written and directed by visionary horror director Jordan Peele, follows a family as their own doppelgängers attack them and the rest of the USA. Lupita Nyong'o shines in her dual role as the film's protagonist and antagonist, and the film explores complex and nuanced themes about class and agency.

Featuring a twist that completely recontextualizes the whole film, Us is incredibly unique and often wildly unpredictable. Although not as acclaimed as Peele's debut feature Get Out, fans still celebrate Us, regarding it as an effectively scary and impressively high-concept horror film.

5 'Insidious' (2010)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Being rated several points higher than its sequel according to IMDb users, Insidious is a clever twist on the haunted house genre by instead portraying its protagonists, the Lamberts as a family whose son himself is haunted. The audience is treated to atmospheric tension, and highly effective jump scares as its protagonists attempt to save their son's soul from "The Further," the spirit realm in which he is trapped.

Featuring demons, astral projection, and a team of ghost hunters, Insidious fully makes the most of its supernatural elements and central human drama. With a positively-regarded and enduring legacy, Insidious maintains a strong and dedicated fanbase.

4 'The Black Phone' (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Despite being a very recent film, The Black Phone instantly established itself as one of Blumhouse's absolute best in the eyes of audience members. Centering on a young boy (Mason Thames) kidnapped by an unstable serial child murderer known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke), the film taps strongly into the societal fear of stranger danger.

Based on a short story by Joe Hill, the film bears similarities to adaptations of his father, Stephen King's work, exploring themes of coming-of-age and the loss of innocence. The Black Phone is a brutal and artfully presented film that combines psychological and supernatural horror.

3 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Leigh Whannell's psychological horror The Invisible Man updates its classic source material and previous film adaptations to tell the story of Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss), who escapes an abusive relationship with a man who begins to stalk and gaslight her with the help of an invisibility suit.

The film explores how abusers can continue tormenting their victims long after their relationships end and the hoops survivors must jump through to be believed. Packing a powerful message and armed with great scares and action set-pieces, The Invisible Man is the 3rd highest-rated Blumhouse horror film according to IMDb.

2 'Split' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

M. Night Shyamalan's Split stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey, a teenage girl kidnapped by Kevin (James McAvoy), a man with burgeoning superhuman abilities who also has dissociative identity disorder (DID). The film explores themes of disability and trauma while also being a tense and thrilling psychological horror.

Although the DID community has criticized the film for its portrayal of an antagonist with the condition, Split was praised by critics and was a runaway success at the box office. Anchored by two powerful performances from Taylor-Joy and McAvoy, Split is one of Shyamalan's best films and one of Blumhouse's very most popular.

1 'Get Out' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

The highest-rated Blumhouse horror film is, somewhat unsurprisingly, Jordan Peele's debut masterpiece Get Out. Starring Daniel Kaluuya as a young Black man in an interracial relationship meeting his White girlfriend's family for the first time, the film eventually devolves into pure existential terror.

Get Out has a very original premise for a mainstream horror film and thoughtfully explores prescient social themes of bodily autonomy and the cooption and appropriation of Black culture. Not only is Get Out Blumhouse's highest-rated horror film according to IMDb users, it is one of the most impactful and beloved horror films of the 21st century.

