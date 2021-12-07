If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the movie buff in your life this holiday season, why not consider a board game? There are a bunch of incredible games out there, and definitely something for any and every type of movie fan you can imagine. Whether trivia, a themed game, or somewhere in between, you’ll find the perfect game gift for just about any movie buff. They range from a little pricey to very affordable, so there’s an option for pretty much every budget. Plus, who doesn’t love a present you can open right away and enjoy alongside dessert? Those are the best.

This card-based game lets you truly test your knowledge of how movie casts, directors, and even a few characters are related. Testing your knowledge of which actors have worked together by linking the movie titles and actors and creating a web of cards on the table in front of you is tons of fun. Plus, since every person’s knowledge is different, you can play Cinelinx competitively, if you think you’re pretty evenly matched, or work cooperatively to try and successfully connect all the cards you hold in your hand. This game can take a bit of time, but is tons of fun, however you choose to play.

Cinephile

This is the ultimate game for the movie trivia buff in your life. Cinephile is actually five games in one, with even more possibilities available via the remix games listed on the game’s official website. You can keep it simple and play Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, or try one of the other movie trivia games included. It’s the perfect game to play on sunny days in the backyard, but is also a great time while cozied up under a blanket in the cooler months. The art style and well crafted deck of actor and actress cards is insanely versatile, and if you come up with your own variation to play with their deck, you can submit it to their website for others to enjoy, too. It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Specialty Movie Themed Games

Now, if movie trivia isn’t your giftee’s particular talent, but you still know how much they love movies, maybe try finding a themed version of a popular board game. There are so many varieties, including about a million Monopoly variations from Naruto to Breaking Bad, Care Bears to Call of Duty. There are also themed Scrabble boards (especially for Harry Potter fans), Risk games (from Lord of the Rings to Rick and Morty or Avengers), as well as Clue, Trouble, Apples to Apples, and so many more. If there’s a franchise, there’s probably at least a Monopoly game out there for it.

The Blockbuster Game

Why not buy a game that will also probably require you to give a detailed history of what exactly Blockbuster is and why it's important enough to the movie world to have a game named after it? Anyone under age 25 will probably need an explanation, in which case the nostalgia factor alone will win you some serious credibility. This game is unique, but also a bit of a mix between charades and trivia, so there’s all kinds of fun to be had. Take a trip down memory lane while you guess some movie titles playing The Blockbuster Game, and remember what it was like to peruse the aisles of movies for rent. It’s a pastime movie lovers remember well, even if we love the idea of not having to leave the comfort of our living rooms to rent a movie these days.

Pass the Popcorn

If you do better with a few clues rather than just answering trivia questions, Pass the Popcorn is the game for you. Rather than focusing on trivia, this game wants you to guess the movie title on the card, using any of the four clues to choose from. You only get to choose the categories on the tiles in front of you, which vary from cast, characters, quotes, or story. It’s a great time whether you’re playing with two people or eight, and will definitely test your movie knowledge in unique and interesting ways.

Geek Out: Pop Culture Party Card Game

Geek Out: Pop Culture Party is a great test for people who claim to be pop culture fans. The cards in this game give you odd categories (think “movies with airplanes in them” or “TV shows with a color in the title) and you have to bid how many titles you can name that fit the criteria. This one isn’t entirely about movie trivia, so you’ll be tested on some books, TV, music and miscellaneous pop culture facts as well. If you find your group having tons of trouble keeping track of lists of movie titles in your mind, you can always go round robin, naming titles until someone fails. Then the last person to name one gets the card. This is also a great way to spend time on the road. Even the driver can play along.

Trivial Pursuit

Last, but most certainly never least, is the tried, true, and dependable Trivia Pursuit. Whether you are playing the old, general knowledge version, or one of the zillions of specialized varieties, you won’t be let down by this true classic. If you are strictly a movies person, you may be interested in a themed version like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, or one of the pop culture varieties. If you love all kinds of trivia, then you’ll probably want to go for the full game, maybe even one of the anniversary editions. Whichever iteration of Trivial Pursuit you play, collect your pieces of the pie and win the title of Trivial Pursuit victor, which is almost as special as being a Monopoly winner these days.

