Movies love to weaponize the world around us, often turning everyday items and vehicles into killing machines capable of massive destruction. Final Destination has built a franchise around freak accidents, while other movies' plots center around the impact and aftermath of these incidents. Whether its planes, trains, or automobiles, film and television characters are never safe from an elaborate disaster sequence.

While the best disaster movies often subject their cast to accidents on an outrageous scale, not every movie about cursed voyages offers large-scale disaster. When looking at movies set on boats in particular, some of the most harrowing and disastrous trips involve little actual destruction. It is the feeling of isolation, being alone at sea that is the real fear, as all manner of dangers can reveal themselves when no one else is around to stop them. The most popular maritime disaster movie—many would call it the gold standard—is of course,Titanic, but there's so much more to be discovered.

1 'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

A recent critical success that has found itself nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, Triangle of Sadness is a dark comedy that takes a bite out of high society. Set aboard a luxury cruise ship, the film follows an ensemble cast of characters comprised of guests and crew, each dealing with their own problems in their own self-absorbed way.

Needless to say things quickly escalate, and after a storm hits the ship, alongside another threat, the spoiled rich folk find themselves needing to fend for themselves for the first time. Those who are easily nauseated by bodily fluids might want to skip this one as the movie's most memorable sequence involves a literal fountain of excrement.

2 'All Is Lost' (2013)

A survival story based on one man's determination while stranded at sea, All Is Lost stars Robert Redford as its unnamed protagonist. The film opens with the man's boat flooding with water after colliding with a shipping container, and from there it follows his desperate attempts to stay alive as the situation grows increasingly dire.

Being the only actor in the film, everything relies on Redford's shoulders, and thankfully the veteran delivers one of the best performances of his career in his twilight years. It is a performance that relies on physical acting as only 51 words are spoken throughout the film, and Redford manages to endear himself to us despite being a mostly silent protagonist.

3 'The Perfect Storm' (2000)

Released long before the age of infinite documentary shows that follow the lives of fishing crews, The Perfect Storm follows one such crew as they head out to bring in a much-needed haul during disastrous weather. It is not long before the shipmates find themselves in over their heads, as the very real risk of dying at sea presents itself.

Based on a creative non-fiction book of the same name, The Perfect Storm showcases the hazards that fishermen face as they try to make a living, asking if the potential spoils outweigh the constant danger. It is a basic story, but it is bolstered by a great cast that is led by George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, and some impressive visual effects for the time.

4 'Project Wolf Hunting' (2022)

Pitched as Con Air on a boat, Project Wolf Hunting is set aboard a cargo ship that has been transformed to house prisoners as they are transported from the Philippines to South Korea. It does not take long for the prisoners to take control of the ship, but when a new threat emerges, the criminals and the police are soon forced to work together.

Another fine addition to the great horror scene in South Korea, Project Wolf Hunting is an extravaganza of gore. The halls of the ship are literally flooded with blood as guns and knives mutilate the cast, creating a must-watch for horror fans. The story also offers enough twists to keep viewers invested as the film's true villain shifts multiple times.

5 'Dead Calm' (1989)

A cult classic from Australia, Dead Calm follows married couple John (Sam Neill) and Rae Ingram (Nicole Kidman). After losing their son in an accident, the grieving parents vacation on their yacht to try and find some peace. They soon rescue Hughie (Billy Zane), a man stranded at sea who claims his ship sunk. Once aboard, however, Hughie reveals dark intentions as he brings harm to the couple.

Exploring the idea that sometimes the most dangerous things at sea are the people on board with you, Dead Calm is an effective thriller as it makes the most of its claustrophobic setting. All three leads deliver great performances, with Zane in particular proving effective as the sociopathic Hughie.

6 'Ghost Ship' (2002)

A classic of the early 2000s Blockbuster era, many children were first introduced to the horror genre after convincing their parents to rent Ghost Ship. The film follows a crew of salvagers as they board an abandoned cruise ship in search of treasure, instead only finding supernatural evil and a gruesome demise.

Despite some decent death scenes, Ghost Ship is a mostly forgettable haunted house movie at sea. Only the film's opening scene has kept it popular among genre fans, as its prologue involving the ship's guests being dismembered by a rogue wire cord is a notoriously gruesome moment that lives rent-free in gore hounds' heads.

7 'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

A classic of the disaster genre, The Poseidon Adventure follows the passengers of a cruise ship on New Year's Eve. When a rogue wave causes the large vessel to overturn and trap its occupants at the bottom, a small group of survivors attempts to reach the surface as they face all manner of dangers in the sinking ship.

One of the best examples of the disaster genre done right, The Poseidon Adventure works because of its exciting set-pieces, gradually growing tension, and a terrific ensemble cast. A remake simple dubbed Poseidon was released in 2006 and does a pretty good job of capturing the exhilarating spirit of the original.

8 'Deep Rising' (1998)

An underrated horror gem from the end of the 20th century, Deep Rising is set aboard a cruise ship after it is attacked by a strange underwater monster. When Captain Finnegan (Treat Williams) and his crew are hired to transport an armed squad of thieves to the ship, all they find are the remains of the dead passengers and the still-hungry creature.

Deep Rising copies classic action-horror films such as Aliens to create an enjoyable monster movie on the high seas. The creature in question is memorable as it is visually distinct from your average horror fare, and the film's entertaining script is bolstered by a cast of familiar faces including Famke Janssen and Djimon Hounsou.

9 'Triangle' (2009)

A mind-bending thriller that has remained popular in genre circles since release, Triangle follows Jess (Melissa George) as she joins her friends for a day trip on a yacht. After experiencing boat troubles, they climb aboard a nearby ship that is seemingly abandoned, except for the masked figure that is stalking them across its halls.

Triangle dips its toes into a few different genres across its duration, including horror, psychological thriller, and even science-fiction. To say anymore would ruin the surprises that it contains, but needless to say it features a well-crafted story that will have the viewer questioning everything they have seen as the characters try to escape this ghost ship.

10 'Jaws' (1975)

The movie that ruined the ocean for mankind, Jaws' scares are still just as effective almost fifty years later. Set in the peaceful seaside town of Amity, the community is soon shattered by the arrival of a great white shark that puts the residents on the menu and shows no mercy to any who dare to enter the water.

The real movie begins when our three heroes: police chief Brody, grizzled fisherman Quint, and marine biologist Hooper set sail to destroy the shark once and for all. Once holding the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time, Jaws is iconic as the three strangers bond at sea, risking their lives to exterminate one of Earth's deadliest killing machines, with their only safety net being the small fishing boat that could sink at any moment.

