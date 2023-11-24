Robert John Holthaus, better known as Bob Holt, is a voice actor who doesn't get nearly as much credit as he deserves. After appearing in a few movies in the 1950s like Julius Ceaser and The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery, he shifted to voice acting. He saw a lot of success through the 70s and 80s, with his final role being in The Adventures of the American Rabbit released a year after his passing.

Holt was skilled at impressions and creature sounds, which can be heard in films like Gremlins. It also wasn't uncommon for him to voice multiple characters in a single project, such as with his numerous appearances in shorts adapting the works of Dr. Seuss. Many of his best characters have starred in beloved animated classics and showcase the full force of his talent.

10 Cop-Tur

Challenge of the GoBots (1984-1985)

Airing a week before the first season of The Transformers, Challenge of the GoBots sees two factions of transforming aliens fight for control of the planet Gobotron and, later, Earth. The evil Renegades, lead by Cy-Kill (Bernard Erhard), want to overthrow the good Guardians, led by Leader 1 (Lou Richards). By Cy-Kill's side is the ever loyal, if dim witted, Cop-Tur, who could transform into a helicopter.

Cop-Tur is the typical Saturday-Morning Cartoon thug: he's loyal to his master and loves mayhem, but his low intelligence means there's little to no chance of rebellion. The voice Holt goes with is deep and dopey, which adds a lot of charm to him. He might be an evil alien bent of conquest and mayhem, but the devotion he shows to the cause, and his comradery with his fellow Renegades, makes him one of the show's more memorable characters.

9 Hulk

The Incredible Hulk (1982-1983)

A short-lived second attempt to bring the popular Marvel character to the small screen, The Incredible Hulk follows the exploits of scientist Bruce Banner (Michael Bell). After exposure to gamma rays, he transforms into a massive green creature called the Hulk whenever he becomes angry or stressed. With the military chasing after him, Banner must find a way to cure or control his alter-ego, while occasionally stopping supervillains along the way.

This might not be the best television show to star the Hulk, but Holt does a good job of bringing one of Marvel's most tragic heroes to life. His roars sound completely feral and bestial, which contrasts very well with Bell's soft-spoken approach as Banner. His delivery through dialogue is also pretty good, capturing the Hulk's limited mental state and the frustration that's always bubbling just beneath the surface.

8 Shadow Demon

Dungeons & Dragons (1983)

After getting onto a Dungeons & Dragons ride, six kids are transported from Earth to a magical land called the Realms and plagued by the evil Venger (Peter Cullen). At his side is his loyal Shadow Demon. Serving as a spy and scout, Shadow Demon keeps Venger updated about the children's whereabouts, so his master can try to steal their magic items.

While most of Venger's minions either follow him out of fear or due to blackmail or mind control, Shadow Demon is genuinely loyal. This allows him a bit more liberty than some of Venger's other minions when it comes to speaking to their master, even being treated as a confidant at times. Holt gets this across with a whispery and wormy voice that sounds perfect for a mystical toady.

7 Homer Zuckerman

Charlotte's Web (1973)

The uncle of Fern (Pamelyn Ferdin), Homer Zuckerman owns and operates Zuckerman Farm. When Fern's pet pig, Wilbur (Henry Gibson), grows too large for her to care for, he is sent to live with Zuckerman, who plans to slaughter him. Fortunately, Wilbur befriends a spider named Charlotte A. Cavatica (Debbie Reynolds), who spins words into her web to make Wilbur too famous to kill.

While Zuckerman is the antagonist of the story, he isn't malicious or cruel. He's a simple man who was just trying to run a farm, and though he did intend to eat Wilbur, he did his best to care for him even without knowing his intelligence. Holt's performance compliments this, giving Zuckerman a soft southern drawl that paints him as a hard-working Everyman.

6 The Great Grape Ape

The Great Grape Ape Show (1975)

At over forty feet tall, it's no wonder people run in fright when they see the Great Grape Ape. Fortunately, this purple gorilla is friendly and docile, though his intense strength means that when he wants to play, he can cause accidental damage. With his canine friend Beegle Beagle (Marty Ingels), he travels around the world, going on adventures and occasionally stopping some nasty villains.

The Great Grape Ape is one of Hanna Barbara's more simple characters, fitting into the archetype of the mostly harmless innocent with super strength. Holt does a good job with what limited character he's given: he plays up Grape Ape's innocence through his habit of repeating words and always speaks with a hint of wonder. The Ape made a few appearances in other Hanna Barbara properties, namely the Laff-A-Lympics.

5 Mr. Hoober-Bloob

The Hoober-Bloob Highway (1975)

Far above the Earth lives Mr. Hoober-Bloob, a dispatcher of human infants. Before sending them down the Hoober-Bloob Highway to be born, likes to give them a chance to decide if they want to be born or not. He does this by showing them the numerous problems, challenges, and joys that come with living life and growing up.

The Hoober-Bloob Highway often gets forgotten about when discussing Dr. Seuss' specials since it wasn't based on a book, but its message about life, and Mr. Hoober-Bloob, are both worth checking out. The dispatcher has a very friendly personality, combining a caring parent with an educator who wants the best for their pupil. Sometimes he can get a little too animated and needs to be reigned back by his assistant, but he ultimately leaves the final decision for the babies to decide.

4 The Grinch

The Grinch Grinches The Cat in the Hat (1982)

One day, the Grinch awakens in a pretty pleasant mood, until his reflection in the mirror reminds him that, as a Grinch, he should be spreading misery. As he drives off to do just that, he bumps into the Cat in the Hat (Mason Adams), who accidentally offends the Grinch by calling him Mr. Greenface. To get his revenge, the Grinch invents a number of wacky inventions, including one that can create darkness and another that can swap sounds.

While nobody can top Boris Karloff's iconic voice from How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Holt does an admirable job of making the character his own. Holt gives the Grinch a deeper English accent, which lends itself well to the various emotions the Grinch goes through in this crazy crossover. Be it talking softly to his dog, Max (Frank Welker), or laughing maniacally, the Grinch has an air of sophistication, which compliments his inventing talents.

3 The Lorax

The Lorax (1972)

When a green-gloved individual named the Once-ler chops down a Truffula Tree to make a Thneed, a little furry man called the Lorax emerges from the stump. He claims to speak for the trees and insists that the Once-ler stop chopping them down. Sadly, demand for Thneeds is on the rise, so the Once-ler expands his business and builds a factory.

Holt's take on the Lorax is much more soft-spoken than Danny DeVito's in Illumination's adaptation of The Lorax. Though he rarely raises his voice, you can feel the anger, frustration, and sadness in every word as he is continually ignored, and his friends have to pay the price. Still, the Lorax fights on for as long as there is one tree left standing, no matter how many times he gets tossed aside or talked over.

2 The Once-ler

The Lorax (1972)

Many years after the destruction of the Truffula forest, the Once-ler remains in the crumbling ruins of his factory. When a young boy seeks him out, he tells the story of how he ignored the Lorax's warnings and ruined the beautiful landscape. He ends the tale by giving the boy the final Truffula seed, hoping that it might result in a better world.

The Once-ler is a wonderfully complicated character. Though driven by his greed, he frequently debates with himself regarding his actions and even brings up the downside to closing his factory to the Lorax. Holt's performance is wonderful: he contrasts the arrogance of the younger Once-ler with the older, more contemplative one narrating the story.

1 Avatar

Wizards (1977)

Two million years after a nuclear war, the Earth has returned to Magic, and the fairy queen gave birth to twin wizards: Avatar and Blackwolf (Steve Gravers). While Avatar sought to use his magic to help others, Blackwolf was more selfish and sought to accumulate power for himself and other mutants. After Avatar defeated him in battle, Blackwolf founded the land of Scorch and gathered ancient technologies to match his brother's magic.

Avatar often comes across as a cynical and disgruntled old man who has lived long enough to see evil rise and fall numerous times, making it hard for him to care. That isn't to say that he doesn't: when push comes to shove, he'll unleash his magic on anyone who threatens his friends or the stability of the world. Holt gives him a voice that mimics Peter Falk, which helps make Avatar one of the best protagonists in the unique and crazy filmography of Ralph Bakshi​​​​​​.

