There was a scary moment earlier this year when we almost lost Bob Odenkirk. After he suffered a heart attack during a shoot, Odenkirk collapsed and remained in the hospital for several days. The entertainment industry waited with bated breath, but thankfully Odenkirk fully recovered. As always, he kept things positive and soon got back to work. Outside of being one of the most versatile actors working today, Odenkirk has always had the reputation of being one of the nicest guys in the industry.

Odenkirk will soon appear in the final season of Better Call Saul. The spinoff series focuses on his character Jimmy McGill during the period both before and after Breaking Bad. There was heavy anticipation for Better Call Saul, as Breaking Bad is renowned as one of the greatest television dramas of all time. However, Odenkirk and creator Vince Gilligan developed a series that was even deeper, and perhaps superior to its predecessor. Jimmy McGill is one of the best characters on television right now, but he’s not the only iconic figure that Odenkirk has portrayed. Here are the 7 greatest Bob Odenkirk performances outside of Better Call Saul, including both television and film.

Various in Mr. Show with Bob and David (1995-1998)

Image Via HBO

Many of Odenkirk’s fans were surprised to see his dramatic turn on Breaking Bad, as previously, Odenkirk had been known mostly for his comedic work. Odenkirk first broke out thanks to the hilarious collaborations with his best friend David Cross. The groundbreaking sketch series Mr. Show with Bob and David showed Odenkirk’s ability to invent wild new characters at the snap of his fingers. It’s no easy task to determine the show’s best moment, but standouts sketches like “The Joke: The Musical,” “Thrilling Miracles,” “Titannica,” and “Pre-Taped Call In-Show” are all worthy contenders.

Phil Gunty in Arrested Development (2003-2019)

Image Via Netflix

Odenkirk’s old buddy Cross played one of the main roles on Arrested Development as the aspiring actor Tobias Funke. Odenkirk showed up in the cult comedy series for the 2003 episode “Visiting Ours,” in which he portrays the marriage counselor Phil Gunty. Gunty is tasked with resolving the disputed intimate relationship between Tobias and his wife, Lindsay Bluth (Portia de Rossi). Even though it's just a brief appearance, Odenkirk captures the same magic of Mr. Show by hilariously charming Tobias. Seeing the old pals exchange one-liners was a heartfelt moment; their chemistry was undeniable.

Dan in The Spectacular Now (2013)

Image Via A24

Odenkirk isn’t only a multi-faceted actor, but one that can make the most of very little screen time. He has a smaller supporting role in the coming-of-age high school drama The Spectacular Now, which focuses on a surprising romance between slacker Sutter (Miles Teller) and shy girl Aimee (Shailene Woorldey). Odenkirk portrays Dan, Sutter’s long-time boss at a shoe store. He shows Dan’s real affection towards Sutter, and a desire to see him grow. A pivotal moment in which Sutter leaves his job behind, reflecting that he is just too irresponsible, is heartbreaking to watch because of Odenkirk’s emotional performance.

Bill Oswalt in Fargo (2014)

Image Via FX

The FX anthology series Fargo succeeded every expectation that fans of the Coen Brothers had, and didn't try to just replicate the original classic film. However, if there’s one thing that the serialized Fargo learned from its cinematic predecessor, it’s casting a group of great character actors and giving them the freedom to have fun. Odenkirk has a memorable role in the first season as the sheriff Bill Oswalt, who despite constant evidence to the contrary, denies that there is anything strange going on.

Ben Bagdikian in The Post (2017)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Steven Spielberg’s biographical drama The Post spotlights the power of journalism to expose the government’s misdeeds. While it is centered around the investigation by The Washington Post to uncover President Richard Nixon’s involvement in the “Watergate” scandal, it was a clear metaphor for the current events following the election of Donald Trump. Unsurprisingly, the strongest parts of The Post are the sequences that are focused on the actual act of journalism. The real reporter Bag Badikian (Odenkirk) is tasked with picking up a series of elusive documents that tie Nixon to the robbers. Spielberg is one of the few directors that can make picking up a phone as thrilling as an action sequence. Odenkirk shows the lengths that Bagdikian goes to in order to pursue his leads, even when he’s met with threats by unseen shadowy figures that try to silence him.

President Chambers in Long Shot (2019)

Image Via Lionsgate

Studio comedies have unfortunately declined in the past decade; it seems like Hollywood isn’t interested in mid-budget star vehicles anymore. It’s unfortunate (but still sad) that Long Shot didn’t have much of an impact, because the heartfelt romantic comedy is one of the best studio comedies in recent memory. The creative premise centers on a “Romeo and Juliet” style romance between the Secretary of State Charlotte Fields (Charlize Theron) and the scrappy journalist Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen). Odenkirk pops up briefly as the U.S. President Chambers, who is too clueless to realize that Charlotte is more talented than anyone else on his staff. His obliviousness inspires Fields to succeed in her own electoral campaign. In an homage to his actual career, Odenkirk’s character wants to return to acting after he steps down as President.

Hutch Mansell in Nobody (2020)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Who would have thought that Odenkirk could be a butt-kicking action hero? The action-comedy Nobody centered around the former assassin Hutch Mansell, who had given up his former profession in order to live a simple family life in the suburbs. A surprise break-in to his home inspires Hutch to take up his old job again, and he travels down a path of vengeance in order to retrieve items that were stolen from his children. While it has a premise very similar to the John Wick films, Nobody added in the comedic element of familial responsibilities. There’s a fair amount of humor, but Odenkirk took all the action sequences incredibly seriously. Anyone that caught the intense training footage of Odenkirk preparing for the part couldn’t doubt his commitment to making the project as realistic as possible. Initially, there were rumors that Nobody might crossover with the John Wick series, but Odenkirk proved that he could lead a standalone franchise and leave his own action legacy.

