Keeping a small, family-owned restaurant alive for 11 years in our current economy isn’t an easy task. And doing it so well that you get to star in your own movie, well, that’s something that only Bob Belcher could achieve. Bob’s Burgers opened its doors to TV audiences in 2011, on Fox. Created by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive, the animated sitcom about a talented but struggling restaurateur running a burger joint with the help of his wife and his three oddball kids is currently airing its 12th season and about to hit theaters with its very first feature film. The Bob’s Burgers Movie will feature H. John Benjamin and John Roberts as loving restaurant owners Bob and Linda Belcher, who are once again facing financial troubles. Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, and Kristen Schaal voice the couple’s children, Tina, Gene, and Louise, who may have found an unexpected way to help their parents keep the business afloat.

The film’s trailer also teases the appearance of many other beloved characters from the show, like handyman Teddy (Larry Murphy), landlord Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline), Mr. Fischoeder’s brother, Felix (Zach Galifianakis), and, of course, Louise’s Kuchi Kopi nightlight. Directed by Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, the movie is set to come out on May 27. While we wait for the big day, here are thirteen episodes of Bob’s Burgers that are worth revisiting.

RELATED: ‘Bob’s Burgers’: The Many Crushes of Tina Belcher

Human Flesh (Season 1, Episode 1)

Image via FOX

Bob’s Burgers very first episode is one of the greatest pilots a TV show could ask for. “Human Flesh” is a great introduction to the Belchers and the other inhabitants of the Bob’s Burgers universe. Right in the middle of its grand re-re-re-opening, the restaurant is visited by two health inspectors investigating a claim that Bob’s titular burgers are made with human meat. Things take a turn for the worse when the Belchers find out that one of the health inspectors is Linda’s ex-fiancé. Meanwhile, Tina has an itchy crotch, Gene can’t stop making fart noises with his megaphone, and Louise is intent on selling a burger called “The Child Molester” - it comes with candy. What could be more representative of the 12 seasons that were to come?

Crawl Space (Season 1, Episode 2)

Image via FOX

If “Human Flesh” introduces us to the chaotic day-to-day of the restaurant, Bob’s Burgers sophomore episode giver us a peek at the Belcher family's home dynamic. In order to avoid Linda’s parents, Bob pretends to be stuck inside the walls. Apart from featuring numerous memorable jokes that range from Louise's fake séance to Bob’s own little version of The Shining, “Crawl Space” marks the first appearance of many characters and plot elements that would become staples of the show, like Tina’s zombie-infused wet dreams, school councilor Mr. Frond (David Herman), and the aforementioned Kuchi Kopi nightlight.

Art Crawl (Season 1, Episode 8)

Image via FOX

Linda’s family is always a treat, if not for Bob and the kids, then at least for the show’s fans. “Art Crawl” introduces us to one of the Belchers’ matriarch's greatest relatives: her single, cooky, cat-loving sister Gayle (Megan Mullally). During Ocean Avenue’s annual art show, the Belchers allow Gayle to display her animal portraits on the restaurant walls, not knowing that her subject isn’t so much the animals themselves, but their anuses. Bob is uncomfortable, customers are uncomfortable, and things only get worse - or better - when the conservative owners of the Reflections art shop find out about Gayle’s exhibition. Between Bob and the kids chanting “Anus! Anus! Anus!” and Linda’s Dumbo inspired nightmares, “Art Crawl” is truly a work of art.

The Belchies (Season 2, Episode 2)

Image via FOX

If what you want is the Belcher kids having an adventure, look no further than Season 2’s “The Belchies”. Taking advantage of their parents scheduled sex night, Tina, Gene, and Louise break into the local abandoned taffy factory to search for a hidden treasure. They are joined by Jimmy Jr. (H. John Benjamin), Zeke (Bobby Tisdale), and Jimmy’s annoying twin brothers, Andy and Ollie (Sarah Silverman). From Linda’s sex dice shenanigans to Ollie peeing Andy’s pants to Louise’s new candy-friend Taff, the episode is one of the funniest in the show’s history. Make sure to stay put until the very end for Bob’s Burgers own special version of Cindy Lauper’s “The Goonies ‘r’ Good Enough”.

Bad Tina (Season 2, Episode 8)

Image via FOX

Being a teenage girl isn’t easy, especially when you are Tina Belcher. When a new girl arrives at Wagstaff School, Tina believes she has finally made a friend. But the cruel, precocious Tammy (Jenny Slate) soon starts blackmailing her into misbehaving by threatening to show the entire school her precious and embarrassing erotic friend fiction. “Bad Tina” introduces us to a whole other side of the eldest Belcher kid, throwing away her moral compass and putting her at odds with her parents. In the end, however, everything works out for Tina, and viewers learn an important lesson: that we shouldn’t allow anyone else to shame us for our weird hobbies.

An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal (Season 3, Episode 5)

Image via FOX

A romp from start to finish with a few truly emotional moments thrown in, “An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal” was responsible for kicking off Bob’s Burgers long-lasting tradition of special Thanksgiving episodes. The holiday is easily the most important one in the Belcher household, with Bob striving for turkey perfection year after year. But what happens when Linda and the kids are hired to play the happy family of their eccentric, old money landlord, Mr. Fischoeder, for the night? With an incredibly well-thought-out plot that explores the characters’ best and worst qualities, this episode showcases the Belchers’ financial troubles and their relationship to the man who owns half their block.

Mother Daughter Laser Razor (Season 3, Episode 10)

Image via FOX

“Here goes the hair, and there goes the hair, and where is Harry Truman? He’s dead in the ground, dead in the ground…” Give it up for Linda Belcher’s greatest hit, everyone! Sad that Louise doesn’t like spending time with her, Linda bribes her daughter into attending a seminar held by a popular mommy blogger. Meanwhile, Bob (and Gene) have to take Tina to get her first leg waxing at a beauty salon. “Mother Daughter Laser Razor” takes the Belchers out of their comfort zones and forces them to interact with each other in completely different ways. The result is a touching episode about family love.

The Kids Run the Restaurant (Season 3, Episode 20)

Image via FOX

Full of amazing, pivotal episodes, Season 3 of Bob’s Burgers is by far one of the show’s best. In “The Kids Run the Restaurant”, Tina, Louise, and Gene decide to take the family’s business into their own hands after Bob cuts his hand in the kitchen and has to be rushed to the hospital. Except that, under the kids’ rule, Bob’s Burgers is no longer a restaurant, but an underground casino. Everyone has their own moment to shine in this burger-lite episode, particularly Gene, who gets his big musical break managing the casino’s girl group, The Cutie Patooties.

Boyz 4 Now (Season 3, Episode 21)

Image via FOX

Bob’s Burgers is an ensemble show, and all members of the Belcher family have equal opportunities to shine on screen. Still, there’s no denying that Tina and Louise sometimes shine a little brighter than the rest of the family. In “Boyz 4 Now”, we get to see the two Belcher girls bonding in a way they rarely do when Louise develops an unexpected crush on Boo Boo, the youngest member of the episode's titular boy band. But, being Louise, her fantasies involve not kissing Boo Boo (Max Greenfield), but slapping his beautiful, beautiful face. “Boyz 4 Now” is one of the first episodes of Bob’s Burgers to develop Louise’s character beyond her chaos loving persona. It also has one of the series’ most memorable quotes: “I'm no hero. I put my bra on one boob at a time like everyone else”, says an experienced Tina to her lovesick little sister on their way home from the Boyz 4 Now concert.

Wharf Horse and World Wharf II: The Wharfening (or How Bob Saves/Destroys the Town, Parts 1 and 2) (Season 4, Episodes 21 and 22)

Image via FOX

Wherever Mr. Fischoeder goes, his brother Felix is sure to follow. Though the younger, much more unhinged Fischoeder kid makes his debut in Season 4, Episode 18, “Ambergris”, it’s in this ambitious two-part musical season finale that he truly shines. After his plan to sell the Wonder Wharf amusement park goes downhill, Felix proceeds to try to kill his brother and Bob by tying them up to the wharf’s poles and waiting for the tide to rise. It’s up to the other Belchers to save the day, whether chaining themselves to an ugly carousel or pedal boating against time.

The Hauntening (Season 6, Episode 3)

Image via FOX

It’s Halloween, and Louise’s cynical nature is once again stopping her from enjoying the holiday to the fullest. However, Bob and Linda have a plan to give their youngest daughter a Halloween to remember, and their apparently silly haunted house will pull the unscarable mask right off Louise’s face. Apart from being genuinely spooky at times, “The Hauntening” is also one of those rare episodes, like “Boyz 4 Now”, in which we get to see the real Louise beneath the bad girl facade. And, speaking of Boyz 4 Now, Boo Boo and his bandmates make a special appearance with their own take on the “Backstreet’s Back” music video.

Bob Actually (Season 7, Episode 9)

Image via FOX

Love is in the air for the Belcher family in this Valentine's Day episode. While Bob takes dancing lessons to surprise Linda, Gene falls in love with the new cafeteria lady, Tina tries to get over her bowel problems to share a sweet trampoline moment with Jimmy Jr., and Louise wrestles with her feelings for Regular Sized Rudy (Brian Huskey). Back at the restaurant, Linda does her best to mend a customer’s kind of creepy broken heart. It’s a surprisingly sweet episode that shows the Belchers at their most vulnerable.

The Bleakening, Parts 1 and 2 (Season 8, Episodes 6 and 7)

Image via FOX

Yet another ambitious musical two-parter, this Christmas special is the closest Bob’s Burgers has ever gotten to a movie before the actual movie was announced. “The Bleakening” has Linda going the distance to spread the holiday spirit around the neighborhood after learning about the demolition of a local gay nightclub. But a terrible crime puts a damper on Linda’s plans, and the kids suspect that a gift-stealing creature known as the Bleaken might be behind it. With memorable musical moments and a surprising ending, “The Bleakening” is a true ode to community and a beautiful episode that has quickly become a staple of the holiday season for the show’s fans.

'Bob's Burgers': The Best Tina Episodes Specifically About Being a Teenager

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Elisa Guimarães (60 Articles Published) Elisa Guimarães is a feature writer at Collider. She's a journalist, a translator, a linguist, an aspiring author, a lover of trivia games, and a first time cat owner. Likes science fiction, true crime, coming-of-age stories, teen dramas, and some other things as well. Can also be found at Delirium Nerd, writing in Portuguese. More From Elisa Guimarães

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe